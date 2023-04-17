SpaceX launch: Elon Musk aborts Starship rocket mission at last minute

A frozen valve forced Elon Musk's SpaceX to delay its Starship rocket launch for at least 48 hours - PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk has halted the launch of the world's largest rocket, Starship, after a technical issue forced the billionaire to push back the mission by 48 hours.

SpaceX's super heavy rocket had been due to take off at 2.20pm UK time, however engineers called a halt to the countdown clock 40 seconds before the launch.

The 390ft rocket, designed to one day carry humans to the Moon and Mars for Nasa, will remain on the launch pad at the billionaire's SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas.

As engineers discussed delaying the mission, Mr Musk said: "A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today."

The company had started fuelling the rocket and preparing for its mission, which would have seen the two-stage Starship rocket take off and fly to a distance of 150 miles above the earth.

Shortly after 2pm, John Insprucker, SpaceX's principal engineer, told the company's livestream: "The decision right now is that we are going to stop the launch for today."

Mr Insprucker said the rocket's team had identified a pressurisation issue while fuelling the giant launch vehicle. The launch was pulled in favour of a dress rehearsal of the final mission.

Mr Musk later added: "Learned a lot today, now offloading propellant, retrying in a few days."

Starship's rocket is made up of two stages: a 230ft booster rocket, called Super Heavy, and the 164ft Starship module, that will one day carry cargo and crew.

Both parts of the rocket are designed to be reusable. The rockets can descend back to earth so they can be recovered and fly again. For the first mission, Super Heavy is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico, while Starship will land in the Pacific.

Kate Tice, a SpaceX engineering manager, said: "We are expecting a minimum of 48 hours to recycle. We unfortunately had a hold on the countdown today."

SpaceX's Starship is bigger than the Saturn V rocket that carried astronauts to the Moon in the 1960s and 70s. The company is working with Nasa on a return to the lunar surface as early as December 2025.

Story continues

Catch up with SpaceX's video below to see how the day unfolded.

02:38 PM

SpaceX launch delayed for at least 48 hours

SpaceX has confirmed the rocket launch will be pushed back by at least two days, a disappointment for space fans and Mr Musk.

The billionaire said the company would try again "in a few days".

The Telegraph will be closing its blog for now, but we will be back for SpaceX's next attempt. Thanks for following, and see you at the next attempt...

Learned a lot today, now offloading propellant, retrying in a few days … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2023

02:22 PM

The SpaceX livestream is over

The rocket's countdown clock has been halted at T-minus 40 seconds after a technical issue put a hold to the launch.

"We are expecting a Minimum of 48 hours to recycle," says SpaceX’s Tice "We unfortunately had a hold on the countdown today."

02:16 PM

SpaceX launch postponed after technical issue

Starship's first test mission has been postponed, the company's top engineer has said on the livestream, after a technical issue forced the company to put the launch on hold.

"The flight director is talking about the issue we have had on first stage," said John Insprucker, SpaceX principal engineer. "The decision right now is that we are going to stop the launch for today, transition the launch to a wet dress rehearsal."

Big disappointment for all space fans who had gathered to watch.

A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2023

02:06 PM

Starship engineers dealing with a 'pressurisation issue', raising prospect of delay

Starship appears to be suffering from an issue on refuelling, says John Insprucker, the company's principal engineer. If there is a significant issue, it could delay the launch.

"The clock is coming up on T minus 17 minutes on lift off," he tells the livestream. "The first stage team is dealing with a pressurisation issue.

"We do have the capability of holding the count and treating today as a wet dress."

The company is also trying to remove a final boat from its safety zone over the Gulf of Mexico.

01:54 PM

SpaceX's livestream begins

SpaceX’s live stream is online, hosted by staff members Kate Tice and operations engineer Siva Bharadvaj.

“This will be the first attempt of superheavy and the first time to validate the two vehicles together,” Bharadvaj says.

Theis adds: “If all goes well, today’s flight test could last as long as 90 minutes from lift off to a hard ocean landing for Starship. Whether we end with a hard landing or a rapid unscheduled disassembly, excitement is pretty much guaranteed.”

01:49 PM

How we got here

SpaceX has provider a reminder of some of Starship's dramatic test efforts over the past two and a half years, along with plenty of fireballs:

01:27 PM

Starship fuelling begins, launch planned for 2.20pm

SpaceX has begun final fuelling for Starship and its Super Heavy booster rocket, targeting a launch time of 2.20pm.

Elon Musk, the company's billionaire founder, Tweeted the lift-off was now "T minus 1 hour".

On the social network, SpaceX posted: "As we venture into new territory, we continue to appreciate all of the support and encouragement we have received from those who share our vision of a future where humanity is out exploring among the stars!"

The Starship team is go for prop load. Now targeting 8:20 a.m. CT→ https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/8oRkmzwRRf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 17, 2023

Cryogenic propellant load of Starship is underway, liftoff in T minus 1 hour — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2023

01:17 PM

'Just don't blow up': How past Starship tests have ended in massive explosions

Musk's understated goal for Starship today is simply: "Don't blow up". Several of the rocket's previous tests have ended in fireballs. Here is how the company's past Starship missions have performed:

12:53 PM

Starship on the launchpad ahead of 2pm blast off

Elon Musk's Starship rocket was moved onto the launchpad at the start of April as SpaceX began a countdown for its first mission for the super heavy craft.

Last night, Musk sought to downplay the possibility of a successful Starship launch today, even with its sub-orbital trajectory.

Speaking on a Twitter Spaces call on Sunday night, Mr Musk said it would be “insane” to expect a flawless launch the first time around.

Starship photographed in Boca Chica - Reuters

The billionaire said: “Success is not what should be expected tomorrow. That would be insane. Maybe the second [flight test] will be, or maybe the third.

“The payload for this mission is information—information that allows us to improve the design of future Starship builds. That is our only goal

Mr Musk added his main hope is that the company avoids any major damage to its launch site as part of the test. He said: “If there is a very big fireball it will melt the steel and slag the launchpad.”

“It would take us probably several months to rebuild the launchpad if we melt it, so my hope is, please may fate smile on us and we clear the launchpad before anything goes wrong. That’s all I’m asking.”

12:23 PM

Starship size comparison

Musk's Starship rocket is designed to ultimately be fully reusable, similar to SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicles, as part of an effort to save on costs.

SpaceX helped revolutionise the launch industry by designing reusable rockets.

Starship will take off later today consisting of two stages. The first is its Super Heavy booster, which is 230 ft tall and has 33 engines, powered by a mix of liquid oxygen and Methane generating 17 million pounds of thrust, more than twice that of the Saturn V rockets used to send Apollo astronauts to the moon.

After about three minutes, this stage will separate and the top half of the craft, Starship, will fire up its six raptor engines.

The Super Heavy booster is then designed to ultimately return to earth, flying down and landing on its tail. For the test flight, it will crash land in the sea.

The combined launch vehicle stands 390ft tall – with Starship at 164 ft and the booster at 230 ft.

The Starship spacecraft will then fly around the earth before crashing into the Pacific. Ultimately, it is designed to take astronauts to the Moon and Mars.