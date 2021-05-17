U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,163.29
    -10.56 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,327.79
    -54.34 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,379.05
    -50.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.90
    +1.27 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.31
    +0.94 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.70
    +28.60 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4141
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1850
    -0.1620 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,210.49
    -1,280.43 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.79
    +25.88 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.85
    -10.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.83
    -259.67 (-0.92%)
     

SpaceX launched 52 more Starlink satellites to orbit on Saturday

Aria Alamalhodaei
·1 min read

SpaceX successfully launched another 52 Starlink internet broadband satellites into orbit on Saturday, less than one week after it sent up the last batch. A small satellite from startup Capella Space and a Tyvak observation satellite also hitched a ride on the launch, which took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday evening.

The launch used a veteran Falcon 9 booster that’s seen seven previous launch and landings, including during three Starlink missions. It departed from its launch pad at 6:56 PM ET (3:56 PM PT) and returned to Earth approximately nine minutes later. The rocket landed vertically on SpaceX’s autonomous drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch company has now sent more than 530 Starlink satellites to space since March, and all of them on reused rockets. Reusability is a key factor toward making the launches as cost-effective as possible, a factor that is especially important as SpaceX is both the launch provider and customer of the Starlink service. As a consequence, SpaceX has been able to rapidly accelerate its Starlink launch program, with 28 launches under its belt so far. At least one additional launch is likely in the works for later this month.

The company said earlier this month that it had received “over half a million” pre-order reservations for Starlink broadband service so far. Starlink is available in beta to customers in six countries: Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Mexico and Canada. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said the company aims to have its low Earth orbit broadband internet network operational across nearly the entire globe as early as the end of 2021.

SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites, claims over 500,000 service pre-orders so far

SpaceX alumni are helping build LA’s startup ecosystem

 

