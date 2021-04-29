U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,213.29
    +30.11 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,975.28
    +154.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,173.86
    +122.83 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.16
    +2.89 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.30
    +1.44 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.80
    -7.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6810
    +0.0610 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3949
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1590
    +0.5620 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,010.40
    -774.11 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,286.14
    +11.01 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,003.94
    +40.27 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims reach pandemic-era low

Another 553,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, declining over the prior week

SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink satellites, adding 60 more to the constellation on orbit. This is the 24th Starlink launch in total, and means SpaceX has now sent up over 1,500 Starlink spacecraft, with around 1,438 of those still in operation. This is the first Starlink launch since April 7 — which, surprisingly, is the biggest gap between these launches in quite a while.

This year, SpaceX's overall launch calendar has been dominated by Starlink launches, as the company seeks to expand the availability, quality and coverage of its low Earth orbit broadband internet network. SpaceX also opened up availability of Starlink service this year, and now seems to be mostly supply-constrained on the consumer receiver terminal side, rather than necessarily on network capacity or regional ability.

Regarding that few week gap in the Starlink launch pace, it's not like SpaceX was slacking in the meantime; the launcher sent up its second crew of astronauts destined for the International Space Station in a flight just last week. Plus, it has two three additional Starlink launches tentatively scheduled to happen in May.

SpaceX successfully launches astronauts with a re-used Dragon spacecraft for the first time

This latest launch took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 11:44 PM EDT (8:44 PM PDT) on Wednesday, and it used a flight-proven Falcon 9 first stage booster, which was used on six prior missions, including four Starlink launches.

Recommended Stories

  • MagicBell raises $1.9M to build a plug-and-play notification platform for product teams

    One of the key ingredients in effective product development is receiving timely and relevant notifications about customer use, engagement, potential issues and more. Engineers, developers and product managers rely on that flow of information, but it's typically delivered either via legacy email tools, or through notification systems built into product management dashboards that devs have to hand-code themselves. MagicBell, a startup that just went through Y Combinator's most recent Winter cohort, has raised a $1.9 million seed round to deliver a rich notification platform for product teams that's easy to integrate and use.

  • Can Becoming Your Own Boss Maximize Your Income?

    Thinking about leaving your full-time job to become your own boss, but worried you won't make enough money? Going self-employed could actually double—or quadruple—your income. Here's how.

  • Ford posts profit, says chip shortage may cut production 50%

    Ford Motor Co. posted a surprising $3.26 billion first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but the company said a worsening global computer chip shortage could cut its production in half during the current quarter. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the second quarter should be the low point for the chip shortage, but it probably will last into next year. The situation will improve in the second half, but Ford still will see production fall 10% over original plans, he said.

  • William Morris parent Endeavor’s IPO: 5 things to know about the entertainment giant

    Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the Los Angeles–based entertainment powerhouse and owner of the William Morris Agency, sports and modeling agency IMG and mixed-martial-arts outfit UFC, priced its initial public offering late Wednesday at the top of its expected price range.

  • U.S. economy accelerates in first quarter; jobless claims edge lower

    U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses, charting the course for what is expected will be the strongest performance this year in nearly four decades. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth increasing at a 6.1% pace in the January-March period. The United States' economy is rebounding more quickly compared to its global rivals, thanks to two additional rounds of COVID-19 relief money from Washington as well as easing anxiety over the pandemic, which has boosted domestic demand and allowed services businesses like restaurants and bars to reopen.

  • FCC green-lights SpaceX satellite plans

    SpaceX scored a regulatory victory at the Federal Communications Commission Tuesday, overcoming opposition from Amazon and other satellite companies on a key change to its plans for a satellite network that will beam internet access across the globe.Why it matters: SpaceX needed FCC approval to move forward with its plan to provide internet access in hard-to-reach areas.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: SpaceX asked the FCC for permission to lower the orbit of its future Starlink satellites.Amazon — which plans to launch its competing Project Kuiper satellite network — objected, arguing that the SpaceX change would interfere with its plans.But the FCC unanimously sided with SpaceX, saying it doesn't believe the company's plans will cause significant interference."Based on our review, we agree with SpaceX that the modification will improve the experience for users of the SpaceX service, including in often-underserved polar regions," the FCC said in the order.What they're saying: Amazon described the FCC's decision as a "positive outcome" because of conditions the agency imposed on SpaceX, including accepting additional interference."These conditions address our primary concerns regarding space safety and interference, and we appreciate the Commission’s work to maintain a safe and competitive environment in low earth orbit," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.Between the lines, from Axios' Miriam Kramer: This victory further cements SpaceX as the leader among companies attempting to build mega-constellations of internet-beaming satellites. Whether any others will be able to catch up remains to be seen.Go deeper: The billionaires' brawl over satellite broadbandEditor's note: This story has been updated with Amazon's statement.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Democrats struggle to get infrastructure plan off the ground

    Democrats are struggling to make decisions on the infrastructure plan as the reality of closely divided House and Senate margins closes in.

  • Spotify makes it easier to navigate your library on the go

    Today, Spotify is finally modernizing its experience with a completely redesigned Your Library section, which will start rolling out to Android and iOS users over the next week.

  • Planning on Retiring Later? Think Again

    You may assume you're going to be one of those people retiring later in life, but you need to have a plan in case you can't work as long as you want.

  • Is the Blood Type Diet Healthy? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In

    Should you change what you eat if you’re type A or type O? Here’s what you should know about the Blood Type Diet.

  • Egypt archeologists unearth 110 ancient tombs in Nile Delta

    Egyptian archeologists unearthed 110 burial tombs at an ancient site in a Nile Delta province, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday. The graves, some of which have human remains inside, were found at the Koum el-Khulgan archeological site in Dakahlia province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Cairo, the ministry said. There are also 37 rectangular-shaped tombs from an ancient era known as the Second Intermediate Period (1782-1570 B.C.), when the Semitic people of Hyksos ruled ancient Egypt, the ministry added.

  • Sony begins selling the PS5 in China

    Sony has officially launched the PlayStation 5 in China ahead of Microsoft's Xbox consoles.

  • Buccaneers manage to keep the band together

    Winning the Super Bowl is hard. Keeping a Super Bowl winning team together is harder. But the Buccaneers have done it. They’ve re-signed not some or most of their key free agents but, with receiver Antonio Brown agreeing to terms, all of them. From receiver Chris Godwin (franchise tag) to linebacker Shaquil Barrett to defensive [more]

  • Surprise! ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Natalie Dormer Revealed She Had Her First Baby

    "She'll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years' time one day going, 'Yeah, I'm a COVID baby.'"

  • The International Space Station is surprisingly lush

    You don't become an astronaut in the hopes of getting to eat some really good food in space. The International Space Station, for example, isn't stocked with high-end cuisine. In fact, most of the stuff that the astronauts eat comes in tiny packages that are warmed by a machine built right into the wall. It's not exactly a five-star restaurant floating around above our heads, but as plant-growing experiments gain more and more momentum, the orbiting laboratory has become home to a surprising number of vegetables. It's those veggies that will eventually help mankind explore the solar system and perhaps even beyond. In a new blog post, NASA reveals that the inhabitants of the ISS were recently treated to some fresh greens as part of ongoing microgravity plant-growing experiments. Michael Hopkins, an astronaut with Expedition 64, spearheaded work on a handful of Vegetable Production System experiments, and a couple of them just ended in harvests on April 13th. So, what's on the menu? Amara mustard greens and a tiny variety of pak choi, both of which grew for 64 days before being harvested. Via NASA: The pak choi grew for so long that it began to flower as part of its reproduction cycle. Hopkins’ efforts in eclipsing the mark included using a small paintbrush to pollinate plant flowers. He decided on that approach after speaking with Kennedy’s Matt Romeyn, a space crop production project scientist and science lead on the four plant experiments. They discussed multiple options, including just letting the flowers self-pollinate. Hopkins ultimately ended up doing just that, and the observations and flow of the experiments proved to be extremely important for the future. Fruiting plants require pollination and they will be vital in future long-haul missions to places like Mars. This will be especially true if NASA (or whoever) decides to try to set up shop on the Red Planet for an extended period of time. The leafy veggies turned out to be a big hit and tasted great, according to notes from the crew. In the future, growing vegetables during flights to other planets will make it easier for spacecraft to remain light. Not having to haul prepared food for the trip is a very big plus, and reliable crop production could make or break our ability to explore not just our own solar system but the galaxy as well. “That’s mission accomplished for us right there … doing sustained crop production on station is an important demonstration for later missions beyond low-Earth orbit,” Romeyn said in a statement. “The crew is enjoying growing them, they’re enjoying eating them, and these are the exact kind of crops we can send on a long-duration lunar stay to provide supplemental nutrition. Everything we learn on station and the Moon will eventually enable doing this en route to Mars someday.”

  • AccuWeather's 2021 US summer forecast is here

    Summer will be here before you know it, so get the scoop on what type of weather to expect, including for one region where it may feel like 2020 again.

  • Game Of Thrones' Natalie Dormer has secret baby in lockdown

    The 39-year-old actor said living in lockdown was the perfect time to get pregnant.

  • China launches main part of its 1st permanent space station

    China on Thursday launched the main module of its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long term, the latest success for a program that has realized a number of its growing ambitions in recent years. The launch begins the first of 11 missions necessary to complete, supply and crew the station by the end of next year. China’s space program has also recently brought back the first new lunar samples in more than 40 years and expects to land a probe and rover on the surface of Mars later next month.

  • Analysis: U.S. Fed tames taper talk, but investors look for clues in coming months

    Investors have received some reassurance that the Federal Reserve will not imminently reduce its support of the U.S. economic recovery, but they expect the Fed to provide more concrete clues on a tapering of bond purchases in the months ahead. At the conclusion of the U.S. central bank's latest policy meeting on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the economy's growth, but said there was not yet enough evidence of "substantial further progress" toward recovery to warrant a change in policy. The Fed has been purchasing $120 billion of government-backed debt a month since June 2020, but is expected to reduce that as the economy improves.

  • Oil Surges With U.S. Demand Bump Driving Global Rebound Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced to the highest in over a month as a combination of declining U.S. petroleum product supplies and signs of stronger demand buttressed expectations for a revival in global consumption.Futures in New York jumped 1.5% on Wednesday, posting the largest back-to-back daily gains in two weeks. A U.S. government report showed total petroleum stockpiles dropped last week, led by the biggest weekly decrease in distillate inventories since early March. A gauge of demand for overall petroleum products rose to the highest in more than two months. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is forecasting an unprecedented jump in global oil demand as vaccination rates rise.“There’s a lot of green shoots in demand,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. India’s coronavirus crisis is “clearly a headwind, but looking at what’s going on in the U.S., it’s a completely different story.”The hefty decline in U.S. distillate supplies comes as robust freight demand drives a trucking boom, providing another sign of the recovery underway in the world’s largest oil-consuming country. At the same time, retail gasoline prices in California rose to $4 a gallon for the first time in a year and a half as restrictions ease in the most-populous U.S. state. Still, a resurgence of the pandemic in countries such as India and Brazil are raising concerns around how long it will take to see a full-fledged demand rebound take hold worldwide.“The market expects a major revitalization for global oil demand from this summer onwards,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy. “As vaccination campaigns progress and as lockdowns are set to soon be lifted in Europe and other recovering economies, the need for road and jet fuels will increase and the result will be felt.”The Energy Information Administration report also showed domestic crude inventories rose by 90,000 barrels last week, smaller than the 4.32 million barrel increase reported by the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Gasoline inventories grew for a fourth straight week, the EIA data showed.The risks to the demand outlook are starting to show up in gauges of market health, however. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark slumped on Wednesday to only a shallow backwardation -- an indication that tightness in crude supplies may be easing. Meanwhile, Rystad lowered its oil liquids consumption estimates for India, seeing a 1.4 million barrel-a-day global inventory surplus in May due to the demand loss.Still, oil is enjoying support from renewed interest in the broader commodities space as the U.S. dollar continues its overall downward trend and as investors look to hedge against inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded their view of the economy on Wednesday while leaving key interest rates near zero. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for its lowest close since late February, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.“Broad-based commodity index ETFs continue to see strong investor demand,” with these flows “more correlated with the reflation trade and less so with any one particular commodity’s fundamentals,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. Macro factors should “remain supportive for the foreseeable future and, as such, commodities should continue to outperform other asset classes, attracting even more investor capital to the space.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.