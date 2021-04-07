U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites, now at 300 launched in just over one month

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink satellites, keeping up its rapid pace of launches for the broadband constellation it's deploying in low Earth orbit. This now makes 300 Starlink satellites launched since March 4, with 60 on each of five flights between then and now.

The most recent launch before this one happened on March 24, with prior flights on March 14, March 11 and March 4 , respectively. That pace is intentionally fast, since SpaceX has said it aims to launch a total of 1,500 Starlink satellites over the course of this calendar year. Before that especially busy month, SpaceX also flew four other Starlink missions, including a shared ride on SpaceX's first dedicated rideshare mission that also carried satellites for other customers.

SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites, making 240 launched this month alone

In total, SpaceX has now launched 1,443 satellites for its Starlink constellation. That doesn't reflect the total number of satellites on orbit, however, as a handful of those earlier satellites have been deorbited as planned. In total, the eventual planned sizer fo the constellation is expected to include up to 42,000 spacecraft based on current FCC frequency spectrum filings.

SpaceX recently signed a new agreement with NASA that outlines how the two organizations will avoid close approach or collision events between their respective spacecraft. NASA has measures it requires all launchers to follow in order to avoid these kinds of incidents, but the scale and frequency of SpaceX's Starlink missions necessitated an additional, more extensive agreement.

NASA and SpaceX sign a special info sharing agreement to help avoid Starlink collisions

This launch also included a landing of the Falcon 9 booster used, its seventh so far. The booster touched down as intended on SpaceX's floating landing pad in the Atlantic Ocean, and will be refurbished for another potential reuse. SpaceX is also going to be looking to recover its fairing halves at sea, which are the two cargo covering shields that encase the satellites during take-off. The company actually just decommissioned two ships it had used to try to catch these out of mid-air as they fell slowed by parachutes, but it's still looking to retrieve them from the ocean after splashdown for re-use.

Image Credits: SpaceX

