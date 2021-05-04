U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,164.66
    -28.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,133.03
    +19.80 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,633.50
    -261.62 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.29
    -29.17 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.10
    +1.61 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    -12.60 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    26.53
    -0.41 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    -0.0150 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2910
    +0.2300 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,569.22
    -2,532.98 (-4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,390.67
    +10.74 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,923.17
    -46.64 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites, claims over 500,000 service pre-orders so far

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

SpaceX has launched 60 more of its Starlink internet broadband satellites — on 'Star Wars Day,' no less, and only five days after it launched the last batch. The company has now delivered 420 Starlink satellites since the beginning of March, a sum that SpaceX CEO and founder must not be aware of because he definitely would've tweeted about it by now if he was.

This launch took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 3:01 PM ET (12:01 PM PT), and used a re-used Falcon 9 booster that had flown 8 times previously. That booster also landed back on SpaceX's floating drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, tying the record for SpaceX's reusable flight program in terms of flying resumed boosters, which it just set in March. This is the company's 115th Falcon 9 launch so far.

SpaceX also shared updated figures around its Starlink consumer hardware, which is used to transmit and receive signal from the constellation for broadband service. The company has received "over half a million" pre-order reservations for its service so far, which includes advance deposits on the hardware.

That strong demand helps explain why there appears to be such a significant backlog in terms of fulfilling orders for Starlink. Customers looking to user the service can sign up via SpaceX's website, and place a pre-order for the kit, which induces the Starlink receiver, a router, power supplies and mounting hardware for your home.

The service is available to beta customers in six countries thus far, including Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and the U.S. and Canada, but the goal is to continue to expand coverage to achieve near-global reach by the end of 2021 in terms of service availability, with a number of additional launches planned throughout the rest of the year.

SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites

Recommended Stories

  • Tommy Edman

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Suspected double murderer killed by police; kidnapped baby shot

    A double-homicide suspect and his infant son have died after a police shootout in Louisiana earlier this week. On Monday, Eric Derell Smith, 30, allegedly kidnapped his three-month-old son after fatally shooting the child’s mother and her nephew. When the Louisiana man tried to escape, he opened fire on police, prompting them to fire back, per WLOX News.

  • Jets draft pick Jamien Sherwood on Robert Saleh and his work ethic | 2021 NFL Draft

    After being taken by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Auburn Tigers safety Jamien Sherwood shares his excitement about joining Gang Green, showing off his work ethic, and playing for head coach Robert Saleh.

  • U.S. spike in domestic terrorism 'keeps me up at night' -AG

    Garland, who had served as a federal appellate judge and federal prosecutor before President Joe Biden nominated him to lead the Justice Department, was testifying about the department's budget request for the 2022 fiscal year."We have a growing fear of domestic violent extremism and domestic terrorism," Garland told a U.S. House of Representatives budgeting subcommittee. "Both of those keep me up at night."He did not name specific violent groups, but members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are among the more than 400 people arrested for the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters.The hearing marked Garland's first appearance before Congress since being confirmed as the nation's top law enforcement officer in March.He told the House panel that the lethality of weapons available to both foreign and domestic terrorists has increased, and that the Justice Department is "putting its resources into defending the country with respect to both"."We have an emerging and accelerating threat," Garland said.He highlighted in his opening remarks that the Justice Department is requesting $85 million in additional funding from Congress to bolster its efforts to combat domestic terrorism.Garland said the department is also seeking a “historic investment" of $1 billion in its Office of Violence Against Women, and that the budget proposal includes a $232 million increase in funding to help combat gun violence.

  • Myanmar's U.N. envoy tells U.S. lawmakers more sanctions needed

    Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations told the U.S. Congress on Tuesday that Washington should target the state-run Myanmar oil and gas company and a state-owned bank with sanctions. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, a representative of elected lawmakers who oppose Myanmar's military junta, also warned that the crisis triggered by a Feb. 1 coup in the Southeast Asian nation threatened regional security. The Myanmar ambassador told the House Committee on Foreign Affairs that as well as the military-run Myawaddy and Innwa banks, the United States should slap sanctions on the state-owned Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB) and Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE).

  • ‘Finally!’ LPGA rookie Haley Moore set to make U.S. Women’s Open debut at Olympic

    LPGA rookie Haley Moore will "finally" make her U.S. Women's Open debut after qualifying for the 2021 event at Olympic Club.

  • EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants

    In the first Biden administration rule aimed at combating climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners. The proposed rule follows through on a law Congress passed in December authorizing a 15-year phaseout of HFCs. The new rule is intended to decrease U.S. production and use of the gases by 85% over the next 15 years, part of a global phaseout intended to slow climate change.

  • Star Wars Day Is Taking Over the World’s Most Expensive Superyachts (Again)

    Including a couple of X-Wings and the ship from "The Mandolorian."

  • Watch Eva Longoria Take on a Trampoline Workout While on a Boat

    Hopefully her cooldown includes a jump in the water?

  • Robert Wickens Just Drove a Race Car for the First Time Since 2018

    At a rain-soaked Mid-Ohio, the Canadian racer drove a Hyundai Veloster N TCR prepped with hand controls.

  • Your next refrigerator or AC will be a lot different because of new laws

    There's no denying that mankind has dramatically altered Earth's climate. What was once just a theory has now been cemented with evidence from all over the world, such as ice core samples, historic CO2 trends, retreating glaciers, and a rising sea level. Scientists have offered solutions, but the adoption of those ideas has been slow. Reduction in fossil fuel use is a big one, but other gases, like CFCs, have already been largely phased out in many nations. Now, the Environmental Protection Agency is targeting hydrofluorocarbons as the next greenhouse gas that needs to go, and that could mean big changes for the air conditioning and refrigeration industries. Hydrofluorocarbons (or HFCs for short) are gases that, when released into the atmosphere, act as an insulator and produce a greenhouse effect. This means that energy from the Sun passes through them in the form of light, but they prevent heat from escaping, resulting in a warmer planet. The move to reduce the amount of HFCs is part of the new American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, which became law in December 2020 and was part of a pandemic relief package, AP reports. With support from President Joe Biden, the Environmental Protection Agency will push for an 85% reduction of HFC production and use over the next 15 years. Biden's support for the plan is one part of the President's stance on climate change. “With this proposal, EPA is taking another significant step under President Biden’s ambitious agenda to address the climate crisis,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said of the initiative. “By phasing down HFCs, which can be hundreds to thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the planet, EPA is taking a major action to help keep global temperature rise in check.″ It's obviously good news for the environment, but I'd personally stop short of saying it's going to keep climate change "in check." The fact of the matter is that even with the changes we've made and are still making, global temperatures are still rising at a troubling rate. If they continue on this course we're going to trip over the long-feared "tipping point" where the planet gets too hot for us to do anything about it. Drought, famine, widespread food shortages, and a collapse of environmental norms will likely follow. In short, it would threaten to end the lives of everything on this planet. The simple truth is that we need to be doing more than we're currently doing. Adoption of emission-free forms of transportation, solar and wind energy, and other environmentally-friendly new technologies might ultimately save us, but only if we're willing to embrace them. Our decisions will either secure a bright future for our planet or threaten the existence of not just our own species, but virtually every living thing on the planet.

  • Agriculture is ‘only in the early innings’ of a bullish upcycle, says Putnam Investment

    China is buying up U.S. corn and soybeans again, but that's not the only reason why Putnam Investments is the most bullish it's been on agriculture since early last decade.

  • Meghan's Next Move? Children's Book Author!

    It’s safe to say Father’s Day will look a little different for the Sussexes this year, for better and for worse. While Prince Harry appears to unfortunately still be on the outs with his father, Prince Charles, following the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah, he will soon be becoming a father yet again, as Meghan is expecting their second child, a baby girl, this summer. On Tuesday, Meghan announced another new arrival this June: her first children’s book, titled The Bench.

  • The Jetoptera J-2000 VTOL Concept Uses Bladeless, Dyson-Style Fans to Fly

    The futuristic aircraft's propulsion system dispenses with conventional propellers.

  • Former NASCAR Driver Eric McClure Dead at 42

    "The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday," his family said in a statement

  • Saudi Aramco beats quarterly profit forecast, maintains dividend

    DUBAI (Reuters) -State-run oil producer Saudi Aramco beat analysts' forecasts on Tuesday with a 30% rise in first-quarter net profit and maintained its dividend payout, helped by strong oil prices. Earnings by global energy companies such as Exxon Mobil have climbed on the back of rising crude prices, which are up by about a third this year, as fuel demand recovers from the pandemic and as a global surplus of crude shrinks. Aramco was expected to post net profit of $19.48 billion, according to an average of estimates by five analysts.

  • Epic CEO Denies Attack on Apple App Store Is to Boost Fortnite

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney sought moral high ground on the first day of a trial against Apple Inc., saying he sued the world’s most valuable company not to boost sales of his Fortnite game but to stand up for developers cheated out of commissions by the App Store.Apple claims in court filings that Epic set up a public relations campaign last year to make Apple look like a “bad guy” to “revive flagging interest in Fortnite.”Sweeney, the first witness to take the stand in federal court in Oakland, California, said the lawsuit accusing the App Store of behaving like a monopoly while taking as much as a 30% cut from developers had nothing to do with Fortnite usage. “The lawsuit is entirely about Apple’s practices,” Sweeney said when questioned by Epic’s attorney.Later, the CEO held his ground when he was grilled on cross-examination about whether the lawsuit was intended to generate excitement around Fortnite.Sweeney said he waited to sue Apple until last year because it took him time to realize the “negative impact” of App Store policies. “It got to the point when Apple was making more profit from a developer’s app in the App Store than the developer was making himself.”Apple is facing a backlash from global regulators and some app developers who say its standard App Store fee of 30% and others policies are unfair and designed to benefit the iPhone maker’s own services. The fight with Epic blew up in August when the game maker told customers it would begin offering a discounted direct purchase plan for items in Fortnite, and Apple then removed the game app, cutting off access for more than a billion iPhone and iPad customers.Epic’s 2020 revenue totaled $5.1 billion, Sweeney said. When asked by Epic’s attorney how important Apple’s iOS is to his company, he said it was “vital.”U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers asked Sweeney if he knew Epic was violating its App Store contract when it released a “hotfix” update to open up its discounted direct-payment option in Fortnite. Epic knew its move was in direct violation of its contractual obligations with Apple, Sweeney said. He said he did so to “show the world exactly what the ramifications of Apple’s policies were.”On cross examination, Apple’s attorney challenged Sweeney over why he isn’t complaining about other gaming platforms, including Sony Corp., that also charge 30% commissions.Sweeney testified that he’s at odds with Apple’s practice of only giving users the option to make app purchases through its App Store and blocking them from downloading other app marketplaces on iOS mobile devices.(Updates with Sweeney’s cross-examination testimony)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Climate activists urge BlackRock, Vanguard to vote against Exxon directors

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Climate activists are prodding Exxon Mobil Corp's top shareholders to vote against the reelection of two directors, a move that could boost a hedge fund's proxy fight to seat four candidates on the oil giant's board. Environmental group Sierra Club and other activists have bombarded BlackRock Inc and Vanguard Group with calls and emails urging them to vote against Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods and lead independent director Kenneth Frazier at this month's shareholder meeting.

  • Lufthansa Wins Investor Approval for $6.6 Billion Capital Raise

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG shareholders approved a potential capital raise of 5.5 billion euros ($6.6 billion), a move management said is needed to repair the stricken carrier’s balance sheet.At the German airline’s annual meeting on Tuesday, a majority of investors gave permission for the issuance of 2.15 billion new shares at a time of the carrier’s choosing. The nominal price of the stock would be 2.56 euros each, about one-fourth Lufthansa’s current share price, though the airline is likely to issue them at a higher amount.The company said last week it wouldn’t use the full amount available, and instead aim for the “smallest possible” raise.“The resolution is intended to enable us to increase our capital flexibly so that we can strengthen our balance sheet ratios again and return to our former financial stability,” Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said in a speech to shareholders, urging them to back the proposal.The move would give Europe’s largest airline enough cash to replace Germany’s so-called silent participation, a major part of Lufthansa’s 9 billion-euro government bailout. The interest rates on the instrument -- a debt-equity hybrid that doesn’t dilute shareholder voting rights -- are set to rise over coming years.A simple majority was required for the motion to pass. The airline said it hasn’t decided when to undertake the capital raise, but could do so this year if market conditions allow.Summer StruggleLast week, Lufthansa became the latest carrier to lower its expectations for summer travel, saying a significant market recovery won’t come until the second half as inoculation programs progress. It estimates full-year capacity at around 40% of pre-crisis levels.The company said Monday that it restructured aircraft delivery schedules with Airbus SE and Boeing Co., while agreeing to purchase 10 additional wide-body jets.Responding to investor questions, Spohr said the airline would wait for the global aviation market to recover before selling non-core operations such as its Airplus credit-card service and the remainder of its LSG catering arm.The shares pared earlier gains to trade 0.3% higher at 11.05 euros as of 4:10 p.m. in Frankfurt.Government SupportThe fund-raising proposal is expected to pass with support from the German government, Lufthansa’s largest shareholder. Advisory firms have also urged shareholders to vote in favor.Paying back the 5.5 billion-euro silent participation would leave Lufthansa owing a total of 2 billion euros to the governments of Switzerland, Belgium and Austria, where it also operates flag-carrier airlines. The company has already repaid 1 billion euros of the amount loaned by Germany’s state development bank, KfW.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Ghost of ‘Volmageddon’ Is Back to Haunt New Volatility Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Forget a Bitcoin ETF. For many Wall Street stock traders the most eagerly awaited exchange-traded funds are just as speculative -- and even more controversial.Known as short-volatility products, a fresh twist in a legal battle is bringing these strategies riding calm markets back into the limelight at a time when at least three issuers are trying to launch new funds.A New York appeals court ruled late last month that Credit Suisse Group AG must face allegations it engineered the implosion of its VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term notes (ticker XIV), the central event in an episode of 2018 turmoil that came to be known as “Volmaggedon.”Back then, a stock rout triggered a sudden spike in volatility that in turn caused Credit Suisse to recall the product, which was essentially a bet on falling swings in equity prices. With almost $1.9 billion of assets, its collapse was believed to have compounded the selloff.Now, the Credit Suisse ruling threatens to reignite the concerns that have dogged these dangerous but popular instruments for years.“The SEC’s biggest concern is probably avoiding a repeat of the February 5, 2018-style VIX futures spike and liquidity crash,” said Vance Harwood of consultancy Six Figure Investing. That incident was “probably due to the rebalancing needs of the leveraged ETPs,” he said.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in March approved Volatility Shares LLC’s -1x Short VIX Futures ETF before promptly releasing a letter effectively putting the action on hold so that it could be reviewed.Dynamic Shares Trust also appears to have approval for its Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF, but the product still has additional hurdles to clear with the SEC.Simplify Asset Management, another short-volatility product hopeful, has yet to progress beyond filing a registration statement.‘Engineered Collapse’At issue in the Credit Suisse legal dispute is whether the bank intended to cause a collapse in XIV’s value through trades in futures contracts for the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX.The note was designed to gain when futures fell, and lose value when they rose. Put simply, it generated profits as long as stocks remained calm but was liable to crash if volatility hit.Read more: Credit Suisse Must Face Suit Over Failed Play on Fear IndexIn the course of managing the note, Credit Suisse routinely bought VIX futures in the open market, according to court documents. As the note got bigger, the bank had to buy an ever-larger amount, which had the knock-on effect of pushing up their price.Ultimately the price of these futures soared, and so the value of XIV slumped. The plaintiffs in the case, a group of investors led by Set Capital LLC, allege the bank enacted “a scheme to sell millions of XIV Notes before engineering a near-total collapse in their price,” according to the court documents.Credit Suisse contends in its filings that its trades were done for legitimate hedging purposes.“We are pleased that the court has affirmed the dismissal of a significant portion of the case, and we remain confident that plaintiffs’ remaining claims are inconsistent with the facts, without merit, and will be dismissed in due course,” said a spokesperson for the bank.Safety MeasuresRegardless of how the case is resolved, the proposed new short-volatility products have taken measures to reduce the chances of the kind of meltdown endured by XIV. The Dynamic Shares fund is actively managed, which its issuer says will “provide better risk management than passively managed short VIX” products, according to a filing.The sponsors of the Volatility Shares ETF plan to limit the fund’s ability to trade VIX futures during a 15-minute period at the end of the day to 10% of the outstanding contracts. The product will also calculate its closing value by using a 15 minute time-weighted average price ending at 4 p.m. in New York, versus using the settlement prices of the futures, which are typically determined in the two minutes before 4 p.m.“Previous funds have just used the settlement price of the future, which has always been tricky because they have to hit as close as they can to that settlement,” said Volatility Shares co-founder Stuart Barton.The product from Simplify also attempts to improve on XIV by mitigating the eye-watering losses a noteholder can suffer when stock volatility spikes. It’ll do so by holding options on VIX futures and the S&P 500 Index that are designed to gain in a market crash.With the VIX still well below 20 and stocks setting records, demand for new vehicles could be high. Only a handful of short-volatility exchange-traded products exist in the U.S., notably the $544 million ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY). Traders have also opted to short long products.“Despite their dangers to investors and outlaw notoriety, they were pretty beloved trading products for a certain group of people,” said Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.