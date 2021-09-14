U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.60
    +10.87 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,959.87
    +90.24 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.67
    +56.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.06
    +0.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.70
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0120 (-0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0059 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8830
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,732.45
    +846.37 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.47
    +27.73 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.21
    -7.22 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

SpaceX launches its first batch of Starlink satellites aimed at new coverage areas from California

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 of its Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Monday night at 8:55 PM PDT (11:55 PM EDT). This was the first launch for the Starlink satellite internet constellation from the west coast, and also the first batch of a second stage of Starlink satellite deployment, targeting a new orbital trajectory that will help the network provide service to new regions including Northern Canada and parts of Northern Europe.

The launch used a reflown Falcon 9 that had previously supported nine other missions, including seven prior Starlink flights. In total, SpaceX has now launched around 1,800 Starlink satellites, and it has been providing coverage to customers during its beta program for over a year now. The company said in August that it has now shipped around 100,000 terminals to customers, with over 90,000 active users on the service at the moment and a full order volume of around 500,000 kits in total.

SpaceX ships 100,000 Starlink terminals to customers, eyes future launches using Starship

SpaceX plans to expand the constellation considerably in order to continue to grow the footprint of where Starlink service is available globally. It ultimately aims to build out the constellation to where it consists of nearly 30,000 satellites, which should provide reliable worldwide broadband coverage for customers.

You can watch a full recap of Monday night's launch below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4372QYiPZB4?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Recommended Stories

  • India's SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor CDB Aviation

    Budget airline SpiceJet said on Monday it has settled with another lessor of Boeing Co's MAX aircraft, CDB Aviation, as it looks to start operating the aircraft by the end of September after India cleared the 737 MAX to fly last month. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis, which has since been compounded by the pandemic. In August, India's air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said it cleared 737 MAX aircraft to fly with immediate effect, after nearly two-and-a-half years of regulatory grounding.

  • Chinese tycoon's companies pay $539M in US securities case

    Three companies linked to a Chinese businessman who is a prominent critic of his country’s ruling Communist Party have agreed to pay $539 million to settle charges they conducted an illegal securities offering, according to regulators. The New York- and Arizona-based companies linked to Guo Wengui raised $487 million from 5,000 investors who bought stock in GTV Media Group Inc. and a digital asset called G-Coins or G-Dollars, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday. Guo, who lives in New York City, left China in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to the businessman, including an intelligence official.

  • China's first C919 jet bound for airline to enter final assembly - regulator

    BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) -China's first C919 narrowbody jet to be delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines is about to enter final assembly, China's aviation regulator said on Monday, with delivery due before the end of the year. The C919, being built by state-owned planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), will mark a milestone in a decade-long programme to rival aircraft made by Airbus and Boeing. The C919 programme's certification board met in Shanghai on Sept. 10 and reviewed COMAC reports on batch production of the jet, the Eastern Region Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on its social media account.

  • First the billionaire space race. Now maybe a billionaire longevity race

    To me the billionaire space race is an obvious good. The resulting decline in launch costs, for instance, is nudging dreams of a multi-trillion-dollar orbital economy and space-based solar power a bit closer to reality. Of course, people who loathe billionaires and despise capitalism have attempted to frame the investments by people such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk as evidence of indifference toward what happens to their home planet. Hey, why should they care if climate change ravages the Earth,

  • Wrestling with the risks of private missions to space

    Axios' "How it Happened: The Next Astronauts" podcast follows the first all-civilian space crew as they prepare for their historic mission.The all-civilian Inspiration4 crew, launching to orbit this week, will force the space industry to contend with just how much risk ordinary people are willing to take on in order to build humanity's future in space. Why it matters: The private space industry's goal of building an economy in space hinges on sending more people to orbit in the near future. But

  • Food production generates more than a third of manmade greenhouse gas emissions – a new framework tells us how much comes from crops, countries and regions

    A farmer walks through a rice paddy in India's northeastern state of Assam. Buu Boro /AFP via Getty ImagesProducing enough food for a growing world population is an urgent global challenge. And it’s complicated by the fact that climate change is warming the Earth and making farming harder in many places. Food production is a big contributor to climate change, so it’s critically important to be able to measure greenhouse gas emissions from the food sector accurately. In a new study, we show that

  • Tesla gets patent for laser beam windshield wipers, pew-pew

    Tesla has one simple request, and that is to have cars that have frickin' laser beams attached to their hoods. As Electrek discovered, Tesla successfully obtained the patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last week. The patent goes on to describe the system as comprising "a beam optics assembly configured to emit a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article that is installed in the vehicle," debris detection circuitry, and control circuitry calibrated to limit the laser from going past the thickness of the glass and to "mitigate a risk of damage to different in-vehicle components beneath the region on the glass article."

  • Why China Could Seek “Controlled Detonation” for Troubled Developer Evergrande

    With $300 billion in outstanding debt, China Evergrande got the green light from Chinese regulators to discuss restructuring with banks and other creditors.

  • Chinese tech giant Baidu begins publicly testing Apollo Go robotaxis in Shanghai

    Chinese search engine giant Baidu has begun publicly testing its Apollo Go robotaxi mobile platform in Shanghai, marking the company's continued expansion of its footprint in China. While Baidu says its robotaxis have achieved Level 4 capabilities, a human safety operator will be present during all rides, which are open to the public as of Sunday, in order to comply with local regulations. Shanghai's fleet will be made up of Baidu's electric Hongqi EVs, its fourth generation autonomous vehicles produced with FAW.

  • China aims for 'civilised' internet with focus on 'socialist values' - Xinhua

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China will step up efforts to promote a "civilised" internet by strengthening oversight over the likes of news sites and online platforms and encouraging them to promote core socialist values, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. After years of runaway growth and rapid change, China's regulators have been to trying to strengthen control over society with more stringent supervision of a range of sectors from technology to education and entertainment. Cyberspace should be used to promote education about the ruling Communist Party and its achievements, according to guidelines published by the State Council, the news agency reported.

  • iOS 14.8 now available one day ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 event

    In an intriguing turn of events, Apple rolled out iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 on Monday — just one day before the official reveal event for the iPhone 13 is set to take place. Unlike most of Apple’s software updates, there was no beta testing period for iOS 14.8. We are not entirely sure why … The post iOS 14.8 now available one day ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 event appeared first on BGR.

  • SpaceX launches 51 Starlinks into polar orbit

    The California launch will help expand Starlink internet service at higher latitudes.

  • Could Spencer Rattler’s landing spot in recent mock draft impact Jalen Hurts?

    In Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft, Spencer Rattler is no longer the top quarterback taken, and his spot could impact a former Sooner.

  • North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

    North Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the first known testing activity in months, underscoring how the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that the missiles showed they can hit targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away on Saturday and Sunday. The North hailed its new missiles as a “strategic weapon of great significance” — wording that implies they were developed with the intent to arm them with nuclear warheads.

  • First foreign commercial flight lands in Kabul since Taliban takeover

    The first international commercial flight since the Taliban took over Afghanistan landed in Kabul on Monday.

  • SpaceX Is About to Launch an Historic Manned Rocket That Will Orbit the Earth for 3 Days

    Inspiration4 will orbit the Earth for three days, making it the first time a non-professional crew has undertaken such an ambitious mission.

  • China is purging celebrities and tech billionaires. But the problem is bigger than 'sissy men'

    As the economy slows, China's crackdown on the rich and famous may be an attempt to distract from ordinary families' anxiety over their children's future.

  • AMD Set to Soar After Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices, the chip maker long seen as an underdog to rival Intel doesn’t get enough credit for a strategy that is now giving Intel some serious competition. When AMD does complete the deal, Cordisco expects AMD to generate about $35 billion of sales by 2024. More importantly, AMDs data center revenue could double this year and hit about $12 billion in 2024, Cordisco said.

  • ‘Motivated’ Billy Horschel wins European Tour’s BMW Championship. Should he be 13th man for U.S. Ryder Cup if Brooks Koepka can’t play?

    Billy Horschel used a Ryder Cup snub as motivation to win the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England.

  • Putin observes war games with Belarus that worry neighbors

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has observed military exercises being conducted in coordination with Belarus that have raised concerns in bordering countries. Putin on Monday attended exercises at a training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 450 kilometers (275 miles) east of Moscow. The exercises included what the Defense Ministry said was the first use in a combat environment of two new robotic fighting vehicles that are equipped with machine guns and grenade launchers.