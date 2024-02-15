SpaceX launches Space Force mission from Cape Canaveral

ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite a one-day delay in launching a SpaceX rocket with a moon-bound payload from Kennedy Space Center, the company had another lined up from nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station that took flight Wednesday evening.

A Falcon 9 rocket on the classified USSF-124 mission for the Space Force blasted off from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 5:30 p.m. under blue skies.

The first-stage booster made its seventh flight and another recovery touchdown at Canaveral’s Landing Zone 2, bringing with it sonic booms that could be heard on the Space Coast.

The payloads include two satellites for the Missile Defense Agency and four satellites for the Space Development Agency headed to low-Earth orbit, according to the Space Force’s Space Systems Command. It’s the 11th National Security Space Launch on a SpaceX rocket.

The MDA satellites are prototypes to help track hypersonic and ballistic missiles that “will work in tandem with radars based on land and at sea, and recently deployed Space Force tracking satellites to demonstrate and study how they can track hypersonic threats and provide targeting data for intercept,” according to the Space Force.

The SDA satellites are the final four of the “Tranche 0” constellation that includes “19 optically-connected data transport satellites and eight missile warning/missile tracking satellites equipped with wide-field-of-view sensors,” according to the Space Development Agency.

“With each national security launch, we continue to strengthen America’s capabilities and its deterrence in the face of growing threats while adding stability to a very dynamic world,” said Space Systems Command’s Col. Jim Horne in a press release. “It’s what we do in the Space Force, and we take that charge seriously.”

Part of what could be three launches in under eight hours, SpaceX had another Falcon 9 launch planned in California at 8:34 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base to fly up 22 of the company’s Starlink satellites.

Then early Thursday the company has another chance to send up the IM-1 mission for commercial company Intuitive Machines’ lunar lander atop a Falcon 9 from KSC’s Launch Pad 39-A targeting a 1:05 a.m. liftoff.

An issue loading methane propellant into the lunar lander during Tuesday night preparations for a planned early Wednesday liftoff forced SpaceX to halt launch operations and push to retry for what would be the second day of a three-day window this month. If it launches, the lander can hit its target descent to the moon on Feb. 22. It’s the second mission under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, but could be the first to actually make it to the moon.

Wednesday marked a busy day for SpaceX, which actually had rockets on all four of its launch pads. That includes its in-development Starship and Super Heavy stacked for an upcoming testing at its Texas Starbase facility as well.

The USSF-124 launch marks the 13th mission from all of SpaceX’s launch pads already in 2024, part of a year Elon Musk has said could see as many as 150 launches.

It’s the ninth launch from the Space Coast for the year, with all but one coming from SpaceX.

