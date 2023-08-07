SpaceX launches Starlink mission from Florida, setting stage for next mission this week

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station late Sunday, taking the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites on a southeastern trajectory before landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

At 10:41 p.m. EDT, the 230-foot rocket bolted off the pad at Launch Complex 40 with 22 of the internet-beaming satellites, then completed its fourth mission to date after landing on the Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship. It marked the Space Coast's 40th launch of the year.

All told, SpaceX has launched roughly 5,000 Starlink internet satellites to an orbit about 340 miles above Earth. The network supports between 1.5 and 2 million customers around the globe.

The Space Coast's next launch, meanwhile, is slated for just a few days from now: yet another Falcon 9 rocket will fly from Launch Complex 40 with more Starlink satellites between 8 p.m. and midnight on Thursday, Aug. 10. That mission, labeled Starlink 6-9, will also include a drone ship landing.

