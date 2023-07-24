SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida, setting stage for Falcon Heavy mission

SpaceX boosted the latest batch of its Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday, paving the way for the high-profile launch of a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket in a few days.

Twenty-two of the internet satellites rode along a southeastern trajectory after the 8:50 p.m. EDT liftoff from Launch Complex 40, adding to the constellation of roughly 5,000 broadband spacecraft in low-Earth orbit. The mission, known as Starlink 6-6, marked the sixth flight for the Falcon 9 booster that later landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic.

Sunday evening's launch was the Space Coast's 36th mission of the year.

Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

Up next is a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket's mission to launch the largest commercial communications satellite ever built. If the schedule holds, Falcon Heavy will fly from Kennedy Space Center late Wednesday, July 26, with the EchoStar Jupiter 3 satellite, then land its two side boosters at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zones 1 and 2. Spectators and residents should expect the startling pop of low-frequency sonic booms that typically reverberate across the Space Coast when boosters return to land.

Falcon Heavy's liftoff window is later in the night: teams are currently targeting 10:04 p.m. Wednesday to 1:12 a.m. EDT Thursday.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, FL Sunday, July 23, 2023. The rocket is carrying 22 Starlink satellites. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

