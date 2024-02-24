SpaceX lines up Cape Canaveral launch this afternoon

SpaceX is geared to send up the 12th launch from the Space Coast on Saturday afternoon.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 carrying 24 of the company’s Starlink satellites at the opening of a four-hour window from 4:59-8:59 p.m.

Space Launch Delta 45’s weather squadron forecasts better than 95% chance for good conditions, and the same if delayed 24 hours.

The first-stage booster for the mission is flying for the 13th time and will attempt a recovery landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas downrange in the Atlantic.

All but one of the launches so far in 2024 have come from SpaceX with United Launch Alliance’s debut mission for its Vulcan Centaur being the lone other launch.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company could fly as many as 150 Falcon-class launches across its three pads in Florida and California in 2024.

The next launch from Kennedy Space Center won’t be until early Friday, though, as SpaceX prepares for its next human spaceflight, the Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station.

The four members of Crew-8 are set to arrive to KSC on Sunday afternoon ahead of a target 12:04 a.m. launch on March 1.