SpaceX loses 40 Starlink satellites to a geomagnetic storm

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
SpaceX via Flickr

Almost all of the Starlink internet satellites that a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried beyond the atmosphere on February 3rd won't reach their intended orbit. SpaceX has revealed that a geomagnetic storm that took place a day after the liftoff had a severe impact on the satellites, and up to 40 of them will re-enter or have already entered Earth's atmosphere. United States Geological Survey describes geomagnetic storms as periods of "rapid magnetic field variation" typically caused by a strong surge of solar winds.

These storms can be damaging to electronics and satellites in orbit. In this particular case, it warmed up the atmosphere and caused atmospheric drag — or the friction acting against the satellites' movement — to increase up to 50 percent higher compared to previous launches. SpaceX explained that its Starlink team tried to save the newly deployed satellites by putting them in safe mode, which adjusts their movement so they'd fly edge on like a sheet of paper, to minimize drag. Unfortunately, the increased drag prevented the satellites from leaving safe mode.

The deorbiting satellites pose no collision risk, SpaceX said, will completely burn up as they re-enter the atmosphere and will create no orbital debris. No satellite parts are expected to hit the ground. "This unique situation demonstrates the great lengths the Starlink team has gone to ensure the system is on the leading edge of on-orbit debris mitigation," the company wrote in its announcement.

SpaceX has launched over 2,000 Starlink satellites as of January this year for its first-gen constellation. Launches with Starlink satellites as payload have become a routine for the company, and they'll become even more common if it gets approval to form a second constellation with up to 30,000 satellites meant to provide global internet coverage.

While Starlink could provide internet connection even to people in far-flung locations, astronomers said megaconstellations have become a worse threat to their studies than urban light pollution. In fact, the International Astronomical Union has just formed the Center for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference. Since the main issue is that telescopes will pick up the light reflected by these satellite constellations, making it difficult to observe the rest of the universe, the center will focus on software and technical mitigation solutions that observatories can implement. SpaceX added "sunshades" to its Starlink satellites in 2020 to make them look less bright. According to Sky & Telescope, they do look fainter now, but they're still visible to telescopes.

  • Meta denies it threatened to leave Europe

    The company issued the statement in a blog post it published on Tuesday after some media outlets published reports claiming it had “threatened” to pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe amid uncertainty over whether the US and European Union would agree to replace a scrapped transatlantic privacy agreement.

  • Alleged crypto launderer Heather Morgan led a second life as the world's worst rapper

    Laundering billions in Bitcoin may not even be the worst crime of her life.

  • Twitter parts ways with two-factor provider following claims of secret surveillance

    A Mitto AG founder allegedly operated a secret surveillance operation.

  • EU unveils a $49 billion plan to address chip shortages

    Along with a US effort to bolster semiconductor production, the Chips Act aims to prevent future scarcity.

  • No clarity on availability of De’Aaron Fox in trade talks

    Brian Windhorst: The Kings have three guys in De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes who would all be really good additions to teams competing for the playoffs, but depending on who they have talked to it's not 100% clear whether those guys ...

  • Olympic couple hopes to give speedskating a boost in Britain

    Ellia Smeding and Cornelius Kersten are realistic about their medal chances at the Olympic speedskating oval. The British duo — who are partners on the ice and in life, not to mention their burgeoning coffee business — actually have bigger beans to roast in Beijing. Smeding and Kersten have already made a bit of history for Britain just by earning spots at this year's Winter Games.

  • Twitter is testing multiple video playback speeds

    Most Twitter users can only create videos up to 140 seconds in length, but even so, some people apparently still don't have time for that

  • Justice Department recovers $3.6 billion in Bitcoin from 2016 Bitfinex hack

    The Department of Justice has seized approximately $3.6 billion worth of Bitcoin stolen in the 2016 hack of Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex.

  • Apple scores its first Oscar nomination for Best Picture

    As usual, Netflix leads the streaming pack with 27 nods overall.

  • Astronomers just discovered a new black hole that’s unlike anything seen before

    Researchers have discovered the very first rogue black hole, and it’s less than 5,000 light-years away. The astronomers detected and measured the mass of an isolated stellar-mass black hole over the course of several years. They’ve now published their results in a new study. Astronomers have detected a rogue black hole Previously, all the stellar-mass … The post Astronomers just discovered a new black hole that’s unlike anything seen before appeared first on BGR.

  • Sony's next PS5 system update will add voice commands

    The next PlayStation 4 and PS5 system update will add a handful of new accessibility and quality of life features to Sony’s consoles.

  • Space Dye Is 2022’s Answer to the Tie-Dye Trend (And You’re About to See It Everywhere)

    In winter, it can be all too easy to resort to wearing nothing but shades of black and gray. But the latest trend in knitwear is here to make the case for shaking things up and adding some much-needed pizazz...

  • Workers clean Apollo 16 spaceship ahead of 50th anniversary

    The Apollo 16 capsule is dusty all these decades after it carried three astronauts to the moon. Business cards, a pencil, money, a spoon and even a tube of lip balm litter the floor of the giant case that protects the space antique in a museum.

  • Scientists say they've developed a COVID test that works in 4 minutes

    Researchers say their test is as accurate as PCR lab tests, which are highly accurate but usually take several hours to carry out.

  • Do emotions impact decisions on punishment in the context of crime?

    Anger is a key emotion in understanding public opinion towards crime and punishment: it is frequently mobilized in public discourse and is elicited by specific incidents. But what role do emotions play in questions of punishment for crime? In a new article published in the journal Psychology, Crime & Law, a research team from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), University of Ottawa and McGill University, were able to quantify for the first time that individuals deciding wh

  • Dive into the Deepest Structures on Earth

    Just how far down does everything go? This video shows the deepest structures both natural and man-made that go way below the surface. The post Dive into the Deepest Structures on Earth appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Musk's SpaceX working to restore Tonga's internet

    Tonga is still grappling with the aftermath of a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami. The damage severed much of the island's communications. Now Elon Musk may be trying to help. The billionaire's Starlink satellite internet venture is reportedly trying to restore connectivity. That's according to an official in Fiji, where the work is taking place. He says a team from Musk's SpaceX unit, which operates Starlink, is trying to restore an internet connection. They will reportedly operate a ground station in Fiji for six months. There was no immediate comment from SpaceX or Musk. However, last month he tweeted that Starlink could be well placed to help. It was created to provide data connections to out-of-the-way places. Shipping data from Refinitiv show that a cable repair ship has been off the coast of Tonga's main island for a week now trying to fix a damaged subsea link.

  • NWA in pictures: More February snow

    I took Sunday afternoon to engage in an anthropological expedition. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe subject was the exceptionally rare cultural pop-up phenomenon I've dubbed "snow play." Unfortunately, all that was left of the civilization when I arrived were a few well-crafted artifacts that will disappear in the coming days. Some are documented here for your scrutiny and enjoyment. Snow henge is a temporary cluster of feat

  • The Black women behind NASA's success

    During Black History Month, AccuWeather takes a look at the incredible contributions black women provided to the success of NASA throughout the years.

  • Max Q: Earth observation is the place to be in space

    This past week saw some strong signs that the big boom in commercial space for the foreseeable future is going to land in Earth observation. It's not like this has been an ignored market in the past: GPS is basically a type of EO.