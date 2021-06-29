U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

SpaceX is losing money on its Starlink terminals, but sees lower costs ahead

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

It may be a little while longer until Starlink hits profitability. The SpaceX project, which aims to deliver global high-speed broadband via a satellite network, sells its beta kits to customers for around $500 dollars despite it costing much more to produce them, CEO Elon Musk said in an interview Tuesday.

The kit includes a user terminal, a kind of dish, that connects the customer to the satellites and enables broadband access. “To be totally frank, we are losing money on that terminal right now,” he said. "That terminal costs us more than $1,000, so obviously I’m subsidizing the cost of the terminal.” He went on to add that SpaceX is working on a next-gen terminal capable of providing the same capability, but at a lower cost to make.

SpaceX’s overall investment in the project could be between $5 billion-$10 billion initially and as much as $30 billion over time, as the company continues to provide improvements and stay competitive against improvements in cellular technology, he said.

Musk, who made these comments during a virtual keynote at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona on Tuesday, also provided other details about the current status of Starlink. The project is on track to have over half a million users within the next 12 months, he said, and is operational in around 12 countries with more “being added every month.”

SpaceX is also getting close to launching satellite version 1.5, which will have laser intersatellite links to provide continuous connectivity over high-latitude and polar regions. Next year the company will launch version 2, “which will be significantly more capable,” Musk noted.

Starlink satellites streak through a telescope's observations. Image Credits: SpaceX

The project has entered into two partnerships with major country telecommunications companies, though Musk declined to specify their names.

It is hard to imagine Starlink without the breakthrough in rocket reusability achieved by SpaceX. “But we still need to take this to another level with [ … ] the Starship development,” Musk said. That rocket will be designed for rapid reusability — so the ability to relaunch with little to no time on the ground between flights, similar to an airplane’s capabilities today.

Starship is key to Musk’s vision to build a base on the moon or a city on Mars. He said the company is hoping to make the first orbital launch attempt with Starship in the next few months. SpaceX filed a request for approval with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to fly Starlink terminals on the new spacecraft in order to “demonstrate high data rate communications” between Starship’s launch system and the ground throughout the mission.

Read more about Mobile World Congress 2021 on TechCrunch

    BARCELONA (Reuters) -Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his Starlink venture was growing quickly as he forecast total investment costs in the satellite internet business at between $20 billion and $30 billion. Without disclosing details, he also said Starlink has "two quite significant partnerships with major country telcos" that could help the SpaceX division plug the gaps in fifth-generation mobile and cellular networks. The Tesla Inc CEO and founder of SpaceX, a rocket ship venture that seeks to colonise Mars, said investment costs before Starlink achieves fully positive cash flow would be $5-$10 billion.

    SpaceX's upcoming Starship orbital test flight could end up being a veritable smorgasbord of its technological capabilities, as the company has filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to request approval to fly Starlink terminals on the spacecraft in order to "demonstrate high data rate communications" between the new launch system and the ground throughout the course of the trip to space and back. SpaceX plans to show that its network of Starlink low-Earth orbit satellites can provide "unprecedented volumes of telemetry and enable communications during atmospheric reentry" even during the parts of the launch where communications signals are typically lost due to the presence of "ionized plasma" in the atmosphere during the re-entry phase (via Michael Baylor on Twitter).

    The first electric camper van is on its way, with a 304-mile range. But when will we see models of this type here?

    Don Joyce, a Nokia manager working from home at a remote lake cottage in Canada, recently abandoned his painfully slow phone-line internet in favor of satellite broadband service Starlink, offered by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Starlink, which cost him C$600 dollars (US$486) for hardware and a lofty C$150 monthly subscription, provides "blindingly fast" speeds when uploading videos or streaming movies, he said. For billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk - founder of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc - the success of one of his biggest bets may come down to just how many people like Joyce are out there.

    With less than a month to go before the Olympics kick off in Tokyo, cord-cutting services like YouTube TV are attempting to woo new subscribers who are looking for a way to watch summer sports. Today, YouTube TV announced a 4K Plus add-on package with offline downloads, 5.1 Dolby audio, and features that make it easier to watch live sports. YouTube TV is already one of the pricier streaming services out there -- at $64.99 per month, you might not save much money by choosing YouTube in lieu of your cable service.

    The global steel industry may have to write down up to $70 billion in assets in the coming years because it is still building new blast furnaces using coal that will become obsolete as the world cuts carbon emissions, a report said on Tuesday. Some 50 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity is under development using blast furnace technology, largely in top producer China, U.S.-based think-tank Global Energy Monitor (GEM) said in the report. "Building new coal blast furnaces is a bad bet for steel producers and a bad bet for the planet," said Christine Shearer, GEM's coal programme director.

    Honda has revealed that its first electric SUV is named the Prologue, and will arrive in early 2024 alongside an Acura model.

    Apple rolled out iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 on Tuesday, just over two weeks after the previous beta releases. If you’re a developer, there’s a chance that you’ve already moved on to the iOS 15 beta ahead of the update’s public launch this fall, but if you are sticking with iOS … The post Apple rolls out iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 to developers appeared first on BGR.

    Mercedes-Benz will consolidate its range by replacing the two-door variants of the C-Class and the E-Class with a single nameplate, according to a recent report. Called CLE, the model will make its global debut in 2023. One American dealer compared the portfolio to the menu at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant, and it's the low-volume niche models that are getting the boot.

    "Is there a certain way I'm supposed to look?" she asked in a tweet.

    Concerns about the extent of the China crackdown have contributed to the past months' decline in bitcoin's price to about $34,200.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday defended the idea of holding a European Union meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that it would offer an opportunity to confront Putin with European concerns. At a summit on Friday, EU leaders agreed only to "explore formats and conditionalities of dialogue with Russia.” There was no mention of any high-level meetings or plans for a summit with Putin, an idea that Germany and France had pushed.

    With all the memes and Martian visions, it can be hard to grasp the real impact that SpaceX has had on the high-tech economy. Consider Mike Cassidy, an MIT-trained aerospace engineer who spent a few years at Hughes Aircraft company in the 1980s after he graduated, working on communications satellites. In 2016, Cassidy founded a company called Apollo Fusion, which makes electrical propulsion systems for small satellites.

    Black holes have been observed engulfing a neutron star “like Pac-Man” in a world first, according to scientists. Two of the extraordinarily rare events were witnessed by a team of researchers in January 2020, and the findings have today been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. Black holes are the most extreme objects in the universe and are so dense that nothing can escape their enormous gravitational pull, not even light. They are formed when an enormous star many times the size of

    Following a series of leaks and teases, Microsoft pulled back the curtain on Windows 11 last week during a virtual press conference. As with any new software, the reaction was mixed, but no one had actually gotten their hands on the operating system yet. That changed on Monday, June 28th, as Microsoft rolled out the … The post Microsoft releases first Windows 11 preview build, here’s how to download it now appeared first on BGR.

    The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be the third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s. In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team.

    The company unveiled a fresh slate of tablets at Mobile World Congress.

    Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez finally made his professional debut on Monday in the Florida Complex League.

    South Africa's top court on Tuesday handed former president Jacob Zuma a 15-month jail term for contempt of court following his refusal to appear before graft investigators.

    Starting today, YouTube TV will have a new add-on called "4K Plus." As the name suggests, it'll enable 4K streaming, assuming you have a compatible TV and streaming device. The 4K Plus add-on also includes the ability to download recordings from your DVR to a phone or tablet, a feature that should be pretty useful for people as they start traveling more this summer.