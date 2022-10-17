U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,677.95
    +94.88 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,185.82
    +550.99 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,675.80
    +354.41 (+3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.90
    +0.44 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.60
    -8.40 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    -0.11 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9845
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1355
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9820
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,548.01
    +287.45 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.31
    +8.85 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

SpaceX no longer seeking Pentagon funding for Starlink in Ukraine, Musk says

5
Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

SpaceX has withdrawn its request to the Pentagon that it fund the ongoing use of Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine, CEO Elon Musk said Monday. His statement (made on Twitter – where else?) comes just hours after it was reported that the Pentagon was considering footing the bill using a fund that finances contracts for weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military.

Out of the 25,300 terminals that were sent to Ukraine, around 10,630 were paying for the satellite internet service, Musk added.

This marks the latest chapter in the ongoing saga over the fate of Starlink in Ukraine – a service that Ukranian officials say has become critical to the war effort, allowing troops and civilians to stay connected despite widespread destruction of conventional communications infrastructure, like cellphone towers. As late as July, a top Ukranian military official sent a direct request to Musk for almost 8,000 additional terminals, CNN reported.

CNN also reported that SpaceX had sent a letter to the Pentagon requesting it pick up funding for the Starlink service in Ukraine, news that generated major waves of controversy. Musk said the ongoing operation of the donated Starlink terminals has cost $80 million and will exceed $100 million by year’s end; meanwhile, in a letter SpaceX told the Pentagon, “We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time.”

But despite today’s news that SpaceX has withdrawn its request for funding, the long-term future of Starlink in Ukraine is by no means settled. Two days ago, Musk said “the hell with it […] we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free,” but as TechCrunch’s Devin Coldewey noted, this is by no means a long-term solution.

Earlier today, Politico reported that U.S. officials were considering funding the service through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the financing fund mentioned earlier in this story. European Union foreign ministers also discussed the Starlink issue at a meeting today, Politico said. But whether the Pentagon – which has sent billions to support the war effort in Ukraine, funds which have gone to everything from ammunition to armored vehicles – will persist in picking up the tab now that SpaceX is no longer seeking financing is unclear.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk supports Russia keeping Crimea—because he’s worried about nuclear escalation and World War III

    Musk’s formula for peace includes Ukraine permanently ceding ownership of Crimea to Russia, with the alternative being global nuclear war.

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep paying for Ukraine's access to Starlink

    SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Twitter that the company will just keep funding Ukraine's access to Starlink for free. His announcement comes shortly after reports came out that the company sent a letter to the Pentagon, asking the Defense Department to take over paying for Ukraine's access to the satellite internet.

  • U.S. Commerce issues order targeting Russian carrier Ural Airlines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had issued an order denying export privileges to Russian carrier Ural Airlines, citing what it said were ongoing export violations. The order terminates the right of Ural to participate in transactions subject to U.S. export regulations. President Joe Biden's administration has stepped up the crackdown against Russian airlines that followed the invasion of Ukraine, seeking to deny them access to spare parts, refueling and other services.

  • If Europe and the U.S. want to win the war in Ukraine, they must enlist their economies in the fight

    The war cannot be won with a peacetime economy. Markets simply move too slowly for the kind of major structural changes that are required.

  • U.S. says Chinese lithium-ion batteries are made with child labour as trade war spills into EVs

    Experts say it's a subtle example of how the U.S. intends to offset Beijing's influence over a once-in-a-lifetime technological change

  • A Tennessee Woman Had to Take a 6-Hour Ambulance Ride to Get an Abortion

    A pregnant Tennessee woman with high and rising blood pressure had to take a roughly six-hour ambulance ride to get an abortion in North Carolina, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. When she got to the second hospital several hundred miles away, her blood pressure was dangerously high and she was showing signs of kidney failure.

  • Russia will send about 170 tanks, up to 200 armoured combat vehicles and about 100 guns to Belarus

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 15:33 The Russian Federation will deploy about 170 tanks, up to 200 armoured combat vehicles, and up to 100 guns and mortars of over 100 mm calibre to Belarus as part of the joint Belarusian and Russian force.

  • Economist Nouriel Roubini: 'In some sense, World War III has already started'

    President Vladimir Putin pointedly refused to rule out using ‘tactical’ nuclear weapons in the war with Ukraine earlier this month. But a nuclear escalation of that conflict may just be the beginning, says a noted economist.

  • J.D. Vance says he wants to end tax loopholes for tech companies and ban congressional stock trading

    Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance outlined to MarketWatch his views on inflation, student-loan forgiveness, lawmakers' stock trading, taxes and more.

  • Take more prisoners, Zelenskiy urges troops after big exchange

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday urged his troops to take more prisoners, saying this would make it easier to secure the release of soldiers being held by Russia. Zelenskiy made his remarks hours after the two sides carried out one of the biggest prisoner swaps so far, exchanging a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women. Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy chief of staff, said there were 12 civilians among the freed women.

  • Netflix delays secret Harry and Meghan documentary over royal The Crown backlash

    The British royals have never been particularly “chuffed” about Netflix’s The Crown, which makes sense because nobody would ever want to be the subject of a popular and successful TV show that makes you seem more interesting than you actually are, but the crown’s complaints have steadily ramped up lately as the show has gotten closer to the present day—and closer to the death of Princess Diana, who will be played by Elizabeth Debicki in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons (opposite Dominic West’s

  • Jon Rahm returns to PGA Tour; Phil Mickelson doubles down on LIV Golf

    John Rahm returns to PGA Tour action this week in South Carolina.

  • GOP lawmakers demand investigation over Google's Ph.D. Fellowship for discrimination against Asian, white students

    Republican lawmakers are urging the Department of Education to investigate government-funded universities involved in a Google-sponsored fellowship that imposed restrictions on white and Asian students. Representatives Chip Roy (R, TX-21), Mary Miller (R, IL-15) and Bob Good (R, VA-5) sent a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona instructing him to check if federal anti-discrimination laws may be used against universities that participated in the Google Ph.D. Fellowship program. The Google Ph.D. Fellowship, which lets participating universities nominate four Ph.D. students each year, came under fire from advocates this year for limiting the number of white and Asian students that universities can nominate.

  • Kanye West and Elon Musk provide a new exit path: The billionaire tantrum

    This morning Kanye West announced he's buying Parler, the annoyingly named so-called "free speech" platform that ignores the proper French pronunciation of its moniker in service of a poor pun. A spurned billionaire purchasing a social networking company because of perceived encroachments on their free speech rights (where none actually exist) seems... somehow familiar. Oh, that's right: Elon Musk is doing basically the same thing, on a grander and more litigious scale.

  • Why Is Florida Gov. Ron Desantis Only Granting Voting Exemptions For Republican Counties?

    Florida citizens are still trying to pick themselves up after the damage of Hurricane Ian. However, Florida Governor Ron Desantis has only elected to make voting easier for one million voters located in three Republican counties, according to the Washington Post. This comes as the 2022 midterm elections are only three weeks away.

  • Woburn police officer resigns amid investigation into alleged involvement in Charlottesville rally

    The Woburn police officer that was under investigation for his alleged involvement in the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia has resigned, Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo told Boston 25.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • 108 women released from Russian captivity

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 18:43 Ukraine has managed to release 108 women as a result of another prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia. Source: The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, on Telegram Quote: "Another large-scale exchange of prisoners was carried out today.

  • The five-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) shareholders as stock falls 6.8% over the past week

    ICON Public Limited Company ( NASDAQ:ICLR ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in...

  • Moscow mayor says draft complete, St Petersburg fires call-up chief

    Moscow's mayor said on Monday that military mobilisation in the Russian capital was now complete while St Petersburg sacked the official in charge there, the latest sign of problems with the unpopular and chaotic draft for the war in Ukraine. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin thanked Muscovites for their sense of patriotism and told departing soldiers in a blog post: "We will hope and pray that you return alive and healthy." He said mustering points in the capital were closing on Monday afternoon and draft papers previously issued to men who had not yet reported for duty would no longer be valid.