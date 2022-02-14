U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,404.37
    -14.27 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.78
    -173.28 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,820.66
    +29.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.11
    -1.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.97
    +0.87 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.20
    +27.10 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.46 (+1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9980
    +0.0430 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6060
    +0.1960 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,520.21
    +372.12 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.35
    +15.14 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

SpaceX plans its first commercial spacewalk for this year

Jon Fingas
·2 min read

SpaceX won't just have launched first all-civilian spaceflight — it should soon be home to a full-fledged private space program. According to The Washington Post, Shift4 founder and Inspiration4 leader Jared Isaacman has unveiled a Polaris Program initiative that will include "up to" three crewed SpaceX flights. The first, Polaris Dawn, is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022 and should include the first commercial spacewalk. The effort will ideally end with the first human-occupied Starship flight. Sorry, Moon tourists.

The Polaris Dawn team will also aim for the highest-ever Earth orbit, conduct health research and test laser-based Starlink communication. Isaacman will return as mission commander, while Inspiration4 mission director and Air Force veteran Scott Poteet will serve as pilot. Two of SpaceX's lead operations engineers will also be aboard, including Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis. Menon's role is symbolic of the shift toward private spaceflight — her husband Anil was chosen to become a NASA astronaut, but she'll likely reach space before her spouse does.

The program hinges on SpaceX and partners solving a number of problems. SpaceX is developing spacesuits necessary for the spacewalk, and Isaacman's group hasn't yet decided how many crew members will step outside. Starship also carries some uncertainty. While there's been ample testing and plenty of progress, development of the next-gen rocket system hasn't always gone according to plan. Expect the Polaris Program to have a relatively loose schedule, and possibly a few setbacks.

Even so, this represents a further normalization of private spaceflight. While the Polaris Program continues a recent 'tradition' of civilian flights led by billionaires (Isaacman is no exception), it also promises to commercialize aspects that were still reserved for government astronauts, such as spacewalks and testing new spacecraft (NASA astronauts helmed SpaceX's Demo-2). Don't be shocked if private crews fulfill other roles in the near future.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk is planning the first private spacewalk

    SpaceX said today (Feb. 14) it would fly another set of tourist missions designed to prove out the company’s capabilities in orbit, including testing out the company’s space suit with the first commercial spacewalk. The missions will be lead, and apparently funded, by Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of the payments company Shift4. Isaacman also paid for the Inspiration4 mission in 2021, when he and three other private individuals flew on a three day mission orbiting the earth in the Dragon in SpaceX’s first space tourism mission.

  • A dozen eggs make this angel food cake light as a feather

    Angel food cake is the first thing I remember baking with my mom. Before you start, grab your eggs from the fridge and separate them, then let the whites sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before you start beating them.

  • SpaceX to launch three additional private missions to space

    SpaceX is planning to launch at least three private missions in the coming years, culminating in the first crewed flight of the company's Starship next-generation rocket.Why it matters: These privately-funded missions — collectively known as the Polaris program — are further evidence that private companies are now occupying a domain once reserved for the wealthiest nations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The fi

  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus Modder Finds Modern Room That Might Hint At DLC

    In the weeks since Pokémon Legends: Arceus released, players have been discovering all sorts of neat secrets about this open-world game set long before the series’ mainline entries. Now, one hacker has found a sectioned-off area containing a bedroom with modern furnishings and amenities like a laptop, a large television, and the official Pikachu and Eevee edition of the Nintendo Switch–luxuries the residents of the Hisui region can only dream of.

  • Lagarde Says ECB Will Act at ‘Right Time’ But Only Gradually

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Rebound, Bonds Drop as Russia Tensions Ebb: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put the CDC in Its PlaceEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde repeated that officials won’t rush

  • 12 Companies NASA Says Are Go for Launch

    When it comes to space launch, the more safety you want, the more money you can expect to pay. United Launch Alliance, for example -- the joint venture between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) that has historically been NASA's favorite launch contractor -- has an unparalleled record of launch success, with 148 straight launches to orbit (through Jan.

  • 10 reasons why scientists believe coronavirus originated from lab in Wuhan, China

    Fox News talked to several scientists and investigators who have studied COVID-19 origins, and here are some reasons – scientific and circumstantial – why they believe the evidence points to the global pandemic originating from a Wuhan lab.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried, 29, heads crypto exchange worth billions

    Sam Bankman-Fried donned a suit and tie this week, abandoning his preferred hoodie and dark T-shirt for a hearing before US Senators.

  • Western megadrought is worst in 1,200 years, intensified by climate change, study finds

    The West is experiencing its most severe megadrought in a millennium, according to a new study. Scientists say climate change is playing a major role.

  • Dry winter drains reservoirs, ruins crops in Spain, Portugal

    Roofs peeking out of the water have become a common sight every summer at the Lindoso reservoir in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts would appear of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley. With almost no rain for two months and not much expected any time soon, the ruins of Aceredo are dredging up a mix of emotions for locals as they see the rusted carcass of a car, a stone fountain with water still spouting and the old road leading to what used to be the local bar.

  • These are the best places to watch the upcoming rocket launch on the Eastern Shore

    The next Antares launch scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, from Wallops Island may be visible throughout the Mid Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.

  • Texas Tech assistant prof looking to reduce economic losses in dairy cattle industry

    Texas Tech University’s Clarissa Strieder-Barboza received a $300,000 grant from the Department of Agriculture to understand the mechanisms leading to the development of ketosis in dairy cattle.

  • Air Force Research Lab building momentum on cislunar projects

    The increased focus on cislunar projects reflects a growing recognition of a near-term need for deep-space domain awareness.

  • Shackleton's Endurance: Modern star maps hint at famous wreck's location

    Today's precise knowledge of the sky could aid the discovery of Ernest Shackleton's Endurance ship.

  • The Sky Today, February 14, 2022

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • DNA analysis of elephant ivory reveals trafficking networks

    As few as three major criminal groups are responsible for smuggling the vast majority of elephant ivory tusks out of Africa, according to a new study. Researchers used analysis of DNA from seized elephant tusks and evidence such as phone records, license plates, financial records and shipping documents to map trafficking operations across the continent and better understand who was behind the crimes. “When you have the genetic analysis and other data, you can finally begin to understand the illicit supply chain – that’s absolutely key to countering these networks,” said Louise Shelley, who researches illegal trade at George Mason University and was not involved in the research.

  • India launches earth observation satellite

    The satellite was lifted by PSLV-C52 (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle). The main payload was EOS-04 (Earth Observation Satellite) - a radar imaging satellite for high quality pictures to serve agricultural purposes, forestry and plantations, soil moisture, and hydrology and flood mapping.The flight also took two more passenger satellites with it, a student satellite INSPIREsat and a technology demonstrator satellite, INS-2TD from ISRO, which is a predecessor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).ISRO chief, S. Somnath congratulated the teams involved and declared the mission a success after precise separations and establishments of the satellites in the intended orbits.

  • Editorial: Ethanol has been a boon for Iowa's economy. But it's time to pivot and figure out what's next.

    Iowa won't be able to use its own laws and influence in Congress to perpetuate the "need" for biofuels forever. We have to find another way.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, rates outlook improves outlook

    DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality. Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates, while the city-state's economy is forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year after expanding at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021. Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies said on Monday that while the bank's fourth-quarter profit was slightly below estimates due to lower than expected non-interest income, growth in other revenue metrics was "outstanding."