U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,003.75
    -5.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,952.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,607.25
    -17.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.30
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.86
    +0.68 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.10
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5150
    +0.3070 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,214.92
    +175.62 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.01
    +2.16 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,292.29
    +153.61 (+0.59%)
     

SpaceX Prepares for a Breakout Year With Elon Musk Focused on Twitter

Loren Grush
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One is hitting its numbers; the other keeps missing expectations. One is raising money at an ever-rising valuation; the other has been pummeled by the market. One has a highly capable No. 2 executive keeping it on track; the other is under fire about succession planning.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and Tesla Inc. both count Elon Musk as chief executive officer. But whereas Tesla has withered since the boss embarked on his takeover of Twitter Inc., SpaceX is flourishing — some even suggest that this is because of, rather than in spite of, its CEO playing a less-active role.

SpaceX is preparing for a watershed year, aiming for as many as 100 flights. That pace of one roughly every three and a half days compares to the every-six-days clip the company pulled off in 2022. As soon as March, it will attempt the first-ever commercial spacewalk, where astronauts will dangle from a Dragon vessel approximately 700 kilometers (435 miles) above Earth. And it will soon try to reach orbit for the first time with what it hails as the most powerful rocket ever: Starship, the launch vehicle intended to one day reach the moon and Mars.

The closely held company recently valued at around $140 billion has been girding for all this activity with its less-present CEO delegating more to Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer. Since closing his Twitter acquisition in late October, Musk has been preoccupied with fixing operations and engineering issues at the San Francisco-based social media company, diminishing his involvement in day-to-day matters at SpaceX, according to current and former employees who asked not to be identified.

These people describe Musk as much more instrumental in setting the long-term vision for the company, including its goal to get to Mars. They say the CEO’s daily attention isn’t necessary — work flow for Falcon 9 launches, for example, have become fairly standardized over the years — and that when Musk’s focus is elsewhere, there’s some semblance of calm.

SpaceX and Musk didn’t respond to requests for comment for this story.

Extra Work

When Musk is hyper-focused on daily operations, it can often lead to extra work — he’s inserted himself in projects and demanded changes for sometimes arbitrary reasons, former employees say.

For instance, current and former employees describe times that Musk has deemed certain hardware as having too many tubes, connectors, or wires, or just not generally fitting his preferred design aesthetic. He’s demanded that employees rework and simplify systems, leading employees to spend time justifying why certain parts exist or triggering major redesigns and work that can take weeks to accomplish. Sometimes, that work ultimately has to be reversed when components that were discarded ultimately are needed for the final design.

One former employee said the company will sometimes go through periodic hiring freezes when Musk turns his attention to SpaceX, as he’ll want final say on all new personnel. At the end of 2021, for example, multiple former employees say that Musk decided the company had too many employees and needed to downsize. Previously, he’s required that hiring managers prove an applicant’s exceptionality, prompting managers to try various methods, including asking for applicants’ SAT scores. During these periods, people are rarely hired, as Musk’s approval can be hard to come by.

Another former employee described a stressful weekend meeting before SpaceX flew human passengers for the first time, when the company was in an unspoken race with Boeing Co. to be the first to fly NASA astronauts to the space station.

One Friday night, Musk emailed the team working on Crew Dragon — SpaceX’s passenger spacecraft — to come in for an urgent meeting the next morning, early on a Saturday. When Musk arrived late, he quickly told the team that the launch timing couldn’t slip and they all had to work as hard as possible to stick to the schedule. He also told the team there were too many people working on the program. The brief conversation rattled the team members, who were trying to prioritize executing the mission as safely as possible.

The Mission

Given this history, some current employees expressed relief about Musk’s recent focus on Twitter. With the CEO away, most of SpaceX’s executives report to Shotwell. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in December that he’d spoken with the COO about whether Musk’s acquisition of Twitter would detract from SpaceX’s work. “She assured me that it would not be a distraction to their mission,” Nelson said.

That mission — to make humanity multiplanetary — has been progressing in Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX has been working on Starship. Shotwell has been overseeing the project to a greater degree in recent months along with Mark Juncosa, the company’s vice president of vehicle engineering.

In the early days of the Starship program, Musk was at SpaceX’s Starbase production facility in Boca Chica constantly, at times personally overseeing schedules and insisting on design changes, some employees say. Now, Juncosa, who was previously in charge of SpaceX’s internet-from-space initiative Starlink, has taken on that role, overseeing hardware development and the program schedule.

Meanwhile, Musk’s private jet hasn't traveled to the airport near Starbase since Oct. 14, about two weeks before he closed the Twitter acquisition.

Juncosa’s takeover of Starship responsibilities has coincided with an increased focus on launch reliability and more risk-reduction testing, according to current employees. The earliest years of the vehicle’s development were riskier, with SpaceX launching multiple suborbital test flights every couple of months, with some ending in crash landings that scattered debris across nearby wetlands. On the same day Musk closed his acquisition of Twitter, The Information reported on a testing mishap at Starbase two weeks earlier that could have injured roughly two dozen crew members, which the publication said raised concerns about rushing workers and cutting corners.

Since a Starship flight in May 2021 that ended with a successful landing, SpaceX hasn’t performed another test launch. The next major flight will be Starship’s first orbital launch attempt — a major milestone that has been repeatedly delayed. Musk recently suggested that this could occur as early as February or March, though his launch date predictions are often aspirational.

Reliability will be key for Starship moving forward, as it’s set to play a major role in NASA’s campaign to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. The agency has selected the vehicle to ferry astronauts to and from the lunar surface in missions slated for as soon as early 2025. SpaceX has big plans of its own for the rocket, including using it to launch future Starlink internet satellites.

Thanks to well-placed executives behind Musk, SpaceX can forge ahead at a brisk pace without its leader in the building. But at the end of the day, they’re responsible for executing his vision. And it's only a matter of time until he’s back.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Americanas’s 77% Collapse Deals Blow to Brazil Equity Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in shares of Americanas SA, the Brazilian retailer that counts billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann as a top backer, is leaving a trail of losses at some local equity funds. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Dro

  • BASF, Eramet to finalise $2.6 billion partnership on Indonesia nickel smelter -Indonesia

    Germany's BASF and French mining firm Eramet are finalising a $2.6 billion partnership deal to invest in a nickel smelting facility in Indonesia, Indonesia's investment ministry said, citing the CEO of BASF. The project investment deal would be worth around 2.4 billion euros ($2.59 billion), the investment ministry said, citing BASF chief executive Martin Brudermüller. The project will make materials to be used in batteries for electric vehicles.

  • Number of Russian Kalibr cruise missile launch vessels in Black Sea close to record

    Russia’s military has deployed an almost all-time record number of Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea as of Jan. 17, head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk said on Ukrainian national television on Jan. 17.

  • ‘Diamonds in the Rough’: Analysts Say These 2 Space Stocks Could Skyrocket Over 100%

    As recently as the 1990s, space exploration and travel were the exclusive domain of national or transnational governments. But in recent years private companies have begun cutting into that governmental dominance – and their encroachment is opening up vistas of opportunity for risk-tolerant investors. Some estimates put the eventual value – say, by the 2030s – of the private space industry at $1 trillion or more. Potential sectors that investors should watch are space tourism, satellite launchin

  • Physicists Say This Is the Best Place to Hide Indoors From a Nuclear Shockwave

    A new study provides a reality check about your chances of surviving a nuclear explosion. It suggests that, even if you’re hiding indoors and far away enough to avoid immediate disintegration, the high-speed winds created from the blast could still be enough to kill or seriously injure you. But the findings also indicate the best locations within a building to take shelter, should the worst-case scenario ever occur.

  • SpaceX uses ultra-powerful rocket for mystery military mission

    US Space Force says launch will help ‘senior leaders and combatant commanders’ to communicate

  • Human Waste is Safe for Growing Vegetables, Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- As farmers in Europe and across the world grapple with increases in the cost of fertilizers, researchers suggest a solution may be closer to home in what people flush down the toilet.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyA peer-reviewed paper by scientists in Europe published Mon

  • SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Rocket Carrying Two Satellites

    SpaceX launched two satellites on a Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, January 15.Footage released by the National Weather Service in Miami shows the rocket soaring skyward.According to media reports, the Falcon Heavy rocket was delivering a military communications satellite, along with a maneuverable payload carrier hosting five classified technology demonstration packages, to orbit for the US military.SpaceX said the USSF-67 mission “was the second launch and landing of these Falcon Heavy side boosters.” Credit: National Weather Service Miami via Storyful

  • Ancient Maya cities, 'super highways' revealed in latest survey

    A new high-tech study has revealed nearly 1,000 ancient Maya settlements, including 417 previously unknown cites linked by what may be the world's first highway network and hidden for millennia by the dense jungles of northern Guatemala and southern Mexico. It is the latest discovery of roughly 3,000-year-old Maya centers and related infrastructure, according to a statement on Monday from a team from Guatemala's FARES anthropological research foundation overseeing the so-called LiDAR studies. All of the newly-identified structures were built centuries before the largest Maya city-states emerged, ushering in major human achievements in math and writing.

  • Everything you need to know about when and how to see the once-in-50,000 years green comet

    In February Wisconsinites could experience a once-in-many-lifetimes event as the “green comet” will pass Earth for the first time in 50,000 years.

  • How to view rare green comet's fly by in the High Desert

    Rare green comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), to make appearance in night sky, first time in nearly 50,000 years.

  • Colorado College Professor Says, Like Everything, Astrophysics Is 'Steeped In White Supremacy'

    Columbia College Science Professor Natalie Gosnell is making headlines for an interview she did which addresses how racism plays a strong role in her field. Gosnell, who received her doctorate in astronomy from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, gave an interview with Colorado College’s student newspaper in which she shared her thoughts.

  • NASA Reveals Tantalizing Details About Webb Telescope’s Successor

    NASA officials disclosed information about a planned next-generation space telescope, the Habitable Worlds Observatory, during a recent session of the American Astronomical Society,

  • High-powered lasers can be used to steer lightning strikes

    Scientists have used a laser to guide lightning strikes, and the tech could help protect rockets and forests.

  • This Monumental Breakthrough Could Turn the World Upside Down -- and Make Some Investors Filthy Rich

    You might have heard the stories about Ponce de Leon's search for the fountain of youth. As it turns out, there's no evidence that the Spanish explorer actually embarked on such a search. The stories appear to be as mythical as the fountain of youth itself.

  • Endangered whale’s severely injured body washes ashore in Oregon, video shows

    “It is a bit unusual to see a sperm whale here this time of year, so that’ll be one of the questions ... we’re asking,” a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries told media outlets.

  • Man Bats on the Moon: The Possible Origin of Fake News Around the Lunar Landings

    As hard as it is to believe, modern conspiracy theories that claim the Apollo lunar landings were a hoax don’t hold a candle to the outrageous things that the American public once believed about the moon. Long before the age of social media, and over a century before the 1960's counterculture wave in the U.S., the moon was the center of the hoax universe. And it mostly comes down to a beef that editor Richard Adams Locke had with religious scholars and other contemporary astronomers like Thomas

  • Can humanity's new giant leap into space succeed?

    Humanity is set for its next big leap into space with nations and private companies racing to build outposts on other worlds

  • NASA Reveals First Planet Discovered by James Webb Telescope and It's Strikingly Similar to Earth

    The recently launched James Webb Space Telescope—a high-resolution camera that has the ability to capture much more detail about space than ever before—has discovered its first planet, and experts say it has surprising similarities to Earth. That said, "exoplanet," named LHS 475 b, contains information that could change astronomers' understanding of the universe. (The Webb telescope, which launched on Christmas 2021, orbits the sun about one million miles from Earth. It was designed to capture i

  • NASA Wallops rocket launch to be visible for much of East Coast

    NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia, will support the Rocket Lab USA's first launch of the Electron Rocket, currently scheduled to lift off on Monday at 6 p.m.