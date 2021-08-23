U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.53
    +37.86 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,335.71
    +215.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.65
    +227.99 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.65
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,737.48
    +353.13 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.66
    -8.78 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

SpaceX ships 100,000 Starlink terminals to customers, eyes future launches using Starship

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Elon Musk’s Starlink project, which aims to provide global broadband connectivity via a constellation of satellites, has shipped 100,000 terminals to customers.

It’s a jaw-dropping pace for the capital-intensive service, which began satellite launches in November 2019 and opened its $99/month beta program for select customers around a year later. Since that period, SpaceX has launched more than 1,700 satellites to date and -- in addition to the 100,000 shipped terminals -- has received over half a million additional orders for the service.

In some ways, it’s no surprise that SpaceX has managed to accelerate its Starlink service so quickly, as the company launches the satellites itself on the Falcon 9 rocket. Such vertical integration is a key strategy of the space company, now the highest-valued in the world.

Many of Starlink’s beta customers live in remote or rural areas, where access to conventional broadband is limited or nonexistent. Customers pay a $499 upfront cost for the service, which covers a starter kit to get them off the ground: a user terminal (which SpaceX lovingly refers to as "Dishy McFlatface"), Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and a mounting tripod.

Image Credits: Starlink (opens in a new window)

But while Starlink's rapid growth reflects an aggressive strategy, it's just the beginning for the project, if SpaceX has anything to say about it. The company ultimately wants to launch around 30,000 Starlink satellites into orbit, and expand its user pool to millions of customers. In an application for the next generation Starlink system, submitted to the Federal Communication Commission on August 18, SpaceX proposed two separate configurations for the constellation, one of which would use its next-gen Starship heavy-lift rocket.

That constellation would top out at 29,988 satellites in total; SpaceX also proposed an alternate configuration using its Falcon 9 rocket. But the obvious advantage of Starship is its massive-size payload capacity.

“SpaceX has found ways to leverage the advanced capabilities of its new launch vehicle, Starship, that has increased capability to deliver more mass to orbit quickly and efficiently and, combined with reuse capability of the upper stage, launch more often,” the company said in the amended application.

The Nuro EC-1

Recommended Stories

  • Perseverance Captures Incredible Clip of Lumpy Martian Moon

    NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars has captured an incredible image Deimos, a moon that's only 7.8 miles wide, that makes it look like a potato. The post Perseverance Captures Incredible Clip of Lumpy Martian Moon appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Rocket Lab's Mars mission gets green light from NASA

    Rocket Lab is one step closer to going to Mars with NASA's approval of the company's Photon spacecraft for an upcoming science mission. The mission is known as the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers, or ESCAPADE (hats off to whoever worked that one out), and was proposed for a small satellite science program back in 2019, eventually being chosen as a finalist.

  • GM crab walked the Hummer EV truck up and down Woodward this weekend

    Instead of parking it at the Chevy and GM display area, it took to Woodward Avenue itself to show off the Hummer in pre-production form. Not only did GM drive the electric truck on the road in front of thousands, but it crab walked the whole way. This was our first time, and probably most of the public’s first time seeing the Hummer EV crab mode in person.

  • Crypto gangsters steal more than 15,000 Ethereum from Liquid exchange

    As headlines were made last week over the Chinese Poly Network hack by the now infamous ‘Mr White Hat’, a second heist was brewing at another of Asia’s largest centralised cryptocurrency exchanges where thieves would make off with $97m in...

  • Rocket Lab Is Going Public. It’s Also Going to Mars.

    The company had fundamental news to disclose on Monday, after shareholders of a SPAC that will merge with it approved the deal on Friday.

  • Chicago gambled on getting more federal stimulus. Now $500 million will pay off short-term borrowing

    The city of Chicago bought itself time last December by temporarily plugging a budget hole with debt. Its gamble worked, but was that at the expense of transparency and good community governance?

  • Former election opponent of Mexico's president flees country

    Former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya, who was one of several unsuccessful aspirants for Mexico’s top office in the 2018 elections, has fled the country, claiming that charges against him are politically motivated. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denied Monday that the government is persecuting Anaya. The president said the charges stem from accusations by a former official that legislators like Anaya were paid off to vote for the country's energy overhaul in 2013 and 2014..

  • India Said to Plan $81 Billion of Infrastructure Asset Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- India plans to raise 6 trillion rupees ($81 billion) from selling state-owned infrastructure assets over next four years to help bolster the government’s finances and plug its budget deficit, according to people familiar with the matter.The plan will include sale of road and railway assets, airports, power transmission lines and gas pipelines, said the people who asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to share the details. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is sched

  • Texas power demand to hit record high during heat this week

    The United States has been beset by extreme weather this year, including a freeze in Texas that knocked out power to millions in February and record heat in the Pacific Northwest this summer. Temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas by population, will reach the upper 90s Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) every day from Aug. 22-25, according to AccuWeather. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates most of the state's grid, projected power use would reach 75,107 megawatts (MW) on Monday and 75,692 MW on Tuesday.Monday's forecast is a little lower than ERCOT projected in the morning, but would still top the grid's all-time high of 74,820 MW set in August 2019.

  • Jeff Bezos Has Invested in Well Over $100 Million Worth of Property at a Manhattan Prewar Building

    The Amazon founder purchased his first three units in the building in 2019.

  • 6 Cardinals whose stock rose in preseason Game 2

    The Cardinals lost their preseason contest against the Chiefs on Friday, but these players helped their cases for the roster with their play.

  • Sluggish WiFi? Upgrade your router with an Arris surfboard — on sale at Amazon, today only

    Make slow internet a thing of the past.

  • Dak Prescott hasn’t been on Dallas Cowboys sideline much, but he’s excelling there too

    Dak Prescott’s dedication to the team while recuperating from his sore shoulder reinforces that ‘he’s the leader of our group.’

  • 2 Cardinals whose stock dropped in preseason Game 2

    These Cardinals players needed to play better against the Chiefs.

  • Who is Kathy Hochul? 5 facts about New York’s new governor replacing Andrew Cuomo

    New York is about to get a new governor — and its first female governor, to boot. Gov. Andrew Cuomo steps down at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, in the wake of a state attorney general’s investigation that found he sexually harassed 11 women. While Cuomo has repeatedly denied the accusations, he said that he is resigning in the best interest of the state.

  • Nord Stream 2 Could Crush European Natural Gas Prices

    Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline is likely to have a major impact on the competitive European natural gas market

  • Rams waive 3 players, including QB Devlin Hodges

    The Rams waived Raymond Calais (injured), Paris Ford and Devlin Hodges on Monday, one day before the 80-man roster deadline.

  • In wake of Carl Lawson's season-ending injury, Robert Saleh's stance on Jets' depth comes into focus

    As stoic and calm as Robert Saleh looked, it was easy to see that this one hurt. The season-ending injury to Carl Lawson wasn’t just the loss of any player. It was the loss of a potential star.

  • Here's Why Cardano Is Up Big Today

    Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) Ada token is showing strong momentum and making impressive gains in today's trading. The cryptocurrency was up roughly 13.4% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Leading cryptocurrencies have seen some volatile swings across 2021's trading, but many top tokens have recently been enjoying strong bullish momentum.

  • Vice President Harris starts Asia trip in Singapore

    Vice President Kamala Harris met with Singapore's prime minister today to discuss cybersecurity, COVID-19 and supply chain issues. But the topic of Afghanistan hung over the news conference after her meeting. CBS News White House reporter Tim Perry joined Christina Ruffini on "CBSN AM" to discuss Harris' trip and what China's government thinks about the U.S. working on relations with Southeast Asian countries.