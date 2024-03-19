SpaceX’s Shotwell Downplays Potential Starlink IPO

(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX isn’t making an initial public offering of its Starlink unit a priority at the moment, according to Gwynne Shotwell, the company’s chief operating officer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are not focused on an IPO for Starlink right now,” Shotwell said Tuesday at an industry conference. The company is instead aiming at improving the product, including transmission speeds, she said.

The closely held startup, which boasts a valuation of some $180 billion, eventually plans to use Starship to launch satellites for its Starlink space-based internet service. Shotwell said the company hopes to conduct the next Starship test flight in about six weeks, though that likely won’t have satellites on board.

Shotwell also announced that SpaceX will soon commercialize its Starlink satellite laser links by offering them to other satellite providers. This capability puts lasers on board satellites, giving them the ability to communicate and share data.

This initiative will begin rolling out as early as this summer on an upcoming SpaceX mission called Polaris Dawn. That flight, which will carry four astronauts to orbit including billionaire Jared Isaacman, aims to perform the first commercial spacewalk with a SpaceX-developed spacesuit. Shotwell said that the plan is to connect SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, which carries the astronauts, to the Internet via the new laser-link capability.

(Adds more details starting in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.