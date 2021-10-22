U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.50
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,489.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,426.50
    -52.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.80
    +3.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.84
    +0.34 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    +11.30 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.26 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.14
    -0.35 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3802
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8590
    -0.1290 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,341.86
    -2,837.99 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,504.39
    -30.26 (-1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.34
    +27.04 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

SpaceX's SN20 Starship prototype completes its first static fire test

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

SpaceX has taken a major step towards sending the Starship to orbit. On Thursday night, the private space corporation has conducted the SN20 Starship prototype's first static fire test as part of its preparation for the spacecraft's launch. According to Space, the SN20 is currently outfitted with two Raptor engines: A standard "sea-level" Raptor and a vacuum version designed to operate in space. At 8:16PM Eastern time on Thursday, the company fired the latter. SpaceX then revealed on Twitter that it was the first ever firing of a Raptor vacuum engine integrated onto a Starship.

Around an hour after that, the SN20 lit up yet again in a second static fire test that may have involved both Raptor engines. The SN20 will eventually have six Raptors — three standard and three vacuum — and will be the first prototype to attempt an orbital launch. A Starship launch system is comprised of the Starship spacecraft itself and a massive first-stage booster called the Super Heavy. Both are designed to be reusable and to carry large payloads for trips to low and higher Earth orbits. It can also eventually be used for longer trips to the Moon and to Mars. 

SpaceX doesn't have a date for the SN20 test flight yet, but the plan is to launch the vehicle with the Super Heavy known as Booster 4 from the company's Boca Chica site. The booster will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico, while the SN20 will continue its journey towards orbit. 

Recommended Stories

  • iFixit's Apple Watch Series 7 teardown shows the same display tech as iPhone 13

    iFixit has taken apart the Apple Watch Series 7.

  • Amazon workers in New York City are building toward a union vote

    Amazon may soon face a second unionization effort in less than a year.

  • Orion: Nasa's Moon-ship is attached to SLS megarocket

    Nasa's next-generation spaceship is attached to the rocket that will launch it to the Moon.

  • Razer's smart RGB face mask is now available for $100

    Razer has started selling its Zephyr smart face mask — if you can still find it in stock.

  • The new Assassin's Creed educational tour lets you explore the Viking Age

    A new Discovery Tour in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' gives you the chance to explore Viking-era England and Norway.

  • Razer’s $399 Enki is better than most office chairs, period

    Razer's Enki chair is designed to keep your butt comfy and your back straight while you game.

  • The new 16-inch MacBook Pro offers a speed-enhancing 'High Power Mode'

    Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro includes a 'High Power Mode' that boosts performance on models with the M1 Max chip.

  • U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official tells Congress

    A NASA official told Congress on Wednesday that the United States needs more nuclear spacecrafts in order to compete with China.

  • Your complete guide to MPGe, the electric equivalent of miles per gallon

    As hybrids, plug-in hybrids, fully electric cars, and fuel cell vehicles become the new normal, it's time you understood this metric.

  • Iran holds nationwide air force drill, latest armed exercise

    Iran on Thursday kicked off an annual air force drill across the country, a week after holding another massive exercise in air defense, state TV reported. The report said bombers, jet fighters, and attack and surveillance drones will participate in the drill, using heavy weapons including laser-guided missiles. Footage broadcast showed jet fighters and bombers in flight and at takeoff, including U.S-made F4s and F5s, as well as the Iranian-made Saegheh.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Ford Is Solving the ‘Two Clock Problem’. It’s Great for the Stock.

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold Wednesday. His target for the stock price went to $20 from $15.

  • Google will make it easier to separate your work and personal apps on Android

    Google plans to bring Android’s work profile feature to more devices.

  • Aston Martin F1 Team Boss Says 3 Formula 1 Races for the United States Is 'Very Viable'

    Aston Martin's Otmar Szafnauer, with roots in Detroit, knows the U.S. market well.

  • Mexico's richest man to rebuild collapsed subway line

    Mexico’s richest man reached an agreement with Mexico City authorities Wednesday to rebuild or reinforce an elevated subway line that collapsed in May, killing 26 people. Telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim said his Grupo Carso’s construction subsidiary would pay the cost of rebuilding the span that collapsed, and reinforcing other parts of the elevated line to meet higher standards in a city plagued with severe earthquakes. Grupo Carso said in a statement to the country’s stock market that the outlay did not constitute any admission of responsibility for the collapse, and would not “materially affect” the company’s business.

  • Why no tusks? Poaching tips scales of elephant evolution

    A hefty set of tusks is usually an advantage for elephants, allowing them to dig for water, strip bark for food and joust with other elephants. Now researchers have pinpointed how years of civil war and poaching in Mozambique have led to a greater proportion of elephants that will never develop tusks. In the region that’s now Gorongosa National Park, around 90% of the elephants were killed.

  • From exile, female former Afghan leader keeps fighting

    Two months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, one of the country’s once-prominent female leaders — a former parliament member, candidate for president and a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize — is visiting the United Nations, not as a representative of her government but as a woman in exile. In an interview with The Associated Press, Fawzia Koofi called for humanitarian aid sent to Afghanistan to be contingent on the participation of women in its distribution, as well as free and safe travel for Afghans into and out of the country.

  • IMF Says China Has Policy Options to Cushion Economy’s Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismChina still has policy options to cushion an economic slowdown, ac

  • Rocket failure mars U.S. hypersonic weapon test as others succeed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon's hypersonic weapon programs suffered a setback on Thursday when a booster rocket carrying a hypersonic weapon failed, people briefed on the test result said. The test was intended to validate aspects of one of the Pentagon's hypersonic glide vehicles in development, two of the people said. Hypersonic glide vehicles are launched from a rocket in the upper atmosphere before gliding to a target at speeds of more than five times the speed of sound, or about 3,853 miles (6,200 kilometers) per hour.

  • Netflix says 142 million households watched Korean series 'Squid Game'

    According to Bloomberg, Netflix's pre-recorded call to shareholders announcing its third-quarter results gives us another glimpse at how successful Squid Game was. Around 142 million households worldwide watched the Korean-language show about debt-ridden individuals playing a deadly game for a cash prize worth tens of millions of dollars. Squid Game captured the "cultural zeitgeist" and claimed the number 1 spot in the streaming giant's rankings in 94 countries, including the US, Netflix has revealed.