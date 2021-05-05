U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.25
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,127.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,507.75
    +16.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.50
    +1.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.01
    -0.62 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    26.50
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2012
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    19.15
    -0.33 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3914
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2500
    +0.0610 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,472.80
    +3,599.60 (+6.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.62
    +75.31 (+5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

SpaceX's Starship SN15 prototype successfully lands in one piece

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

It appears that SpaceX has managed its first successful launch and landing sequence of a Starship prototype, as SN15 took off Wednesday afternoon and returned to the pad in Boca Chica, TX. It landed in one piece and as the official live stream ended there's still a small methane fire at the base, but so far has remained intact.

Elon Musk tweeted "Starship landing nominal" as he prepares for his appearance on Saturday Night Live, and a stream from observers in the area shows that SN15 continues to stand on the pad.

The SN11 vehicle didn't make it back to the ground, while SN10 landed briefly before exploding after landing too hard and crushing its legs. With one successful high-altitude test under its belt, SpaceX has moved much closer to its vision of reusable Starships that fly to the ISS, the Moon, around the Earth and beyond.

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX launches and lands a starship prototype

    SpaceX launched its fifth test of a Starship prototype on Wednesday and managed to stick the landing. Why it matters: SpaceX hopes that Starship will eventually be used to deliver payloads and people to deep space destinations like the Moon and Mars. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The Starship prototype, named SN15, was an upgraded version of earlier Starships launched by the Elon Musk-founded company. Those earlier launches ended in failures of some kind or another, including exploding during descent, exploding on impact with the ground and exploding after a hard landing. But Wednesday's test was a success, with Musk tweeting, "Starship landing nominal!"The intrigue: SpaceX just received a contract from NASA to continue to fly astronauts to the surface of the Moon using Starship. That contract is expected to be a boon for its development program and could bring the rocket and spacecraft under more scrutiny from the space agency. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sundar Pichai lays out Google's new 'hybrid' workplace plan

    With some Google employees returning to the company's offices voluntarily last month, CEO Sundar Pichai says the tech giant will adopt a new hybrid work week.

  • 'Loki' is coming to Disney+ two days earlier than planned

    Episodes will premiere on Wednesdays instead of Fridays, starting on June 9th.

  • Blue Origin's first space tourist flight takes off on July 20th

    After years of development and more than a handful of delays along the way, Blue Origin plans to attempt the first official flight of its New Shepard spacecraft on July 20th.

  • Peloton is recalling its treadmills after numerous injuries and one death

    The company will no longer sell Tread or Tread+ in the US.

  • 'Returnal' players need to take a break before a bug eats their save files

    Don't play 'Returnal' on your PS5 until a new patch rolls out in a few hours.

  • Dell driver vulnerability affects hundreds of millions of PCs

    Dell has been releasing a firmware update driver since 2009 that contains "five high severity flaws."

  • Grocery stores in Poland will trial an AI pricing system for reducing food waste

    After working on the system since 2016, Wasteless is about to trial its software with Metro, a company that operates 678 wholesale grocery stores in 24 countries globally.

  • Sony discontinues its last DSLRs

    After helping make mirrorless dominant in the interchangeable lens camera world, Sony has quietly stopped selling its A-mount DSLR cameras.

  • Introducing Engadget's 2021 graduation gift guide

    Here's Engadget's graduation gift guide for 2021, filled with dozens of tech gift ideas for the new college graduate in your life.

  • Signal tried to use Facebook's targeted advertising data against it

    Signal is accusing Facebook of disabling its ad account after it tried to expose its ad targeting practices.

  • This Bottle of Bordeaux Was Aged in Outer Space. It Could Sell for $1 Million.

    The bottle of Pétrus 2000 spent 400 days orbiting the Earth, traveling 186 million miles in zero gravity.

  • 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' heads to Nintendo Switch on June 25th

    Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will hit Nintendo's portable console on June 25th, Activision announced on Wednesday.

  • Today at 11AM EDT, IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat on “The Future of Space” with Momentus & Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

    Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian Kabot With the planet beginning its recovery from the upending changes of the last year, don’t forget about that most crucial final frontier that spells so much for the future prospects of humanity: space. Momentus, a space infrastructure […]

  • Tech Leads Stock Losses While Treasuries Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks almost wiped out their gains as technology shares turned lower, offsetting optimism over solid corporate earnings and economic reports. Treasuries climbed.The S&P 500 notched an advance of less than 0.1% while the Nasdaq 100 ended in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a fresh record. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson retreated, while Pfizer finished little changed on news the U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 shots. Peloton tumbled after recalling its treadmill products. Copper and lumber rallied, adding to inflation worries.As the world’s largest economy rebounds, an intense debate has emerged over whether actual price pressures are set to materialize. The five-year breakeven rate -- a proxy for the annual inflation rate bond traders expect over the span -- jumped to the highest since 2008. Despite the increase in commodity prices and supply shortages, several Fed officials said Wednesday that inflation is unlikely to get out of control.Money managers who’ve spent the bulk of their careers profiting from deflationary trends need to quickly switch gears or risk an “inflation shock” to their portfolios, warned JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic.“Given the still high unemployment, and a decade of inflation undershoot, central banks will likely tolerate higher inflation and see it as temporary,” he wrote. “The question that matters the most is if asset managers will make a significant change in allocations to express an increased probability of a more persistent inflation.”Here are some key events to watch this week:Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%The MSCI World index rose 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2003The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3907The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.20 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.82%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.6% to $1,787 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rally Pauses as Investors Weigh Rising Gasoline Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed, giving up earlier gains as traders assessed an increase in gasoline stockpiles and technical signals suggesting the commodity’s rally was due for a pullback.Futures in London pared a gain of as much as 1.6% after testing a run to the key psychological $70-a-barrel mark. While an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell by nearly 8 million barrels last week and exports surged by the most on record, gasoline inventories rose for a fifth straight week.Crude has advanced alongside a broader rally across raw materials that’s driven the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to the highest in almost a decade. The earlier oil rally failed to break through key resistance levels, and prices flirting with the upper Bollinger band in recent sessions added to bearish pressures. The longer-term demand recovery continues to be underpinned in the U.S. by the rollout of Covid vaccines as the country reopens.Oil “had a great run, but it got a little bit ahead of itself,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. “We’ve hit resistance and prices pulled back,” but it’s hard to see a summer demand boost “being derailed,” he said.Beyond headline prices, the closely watched spread between U.S. benchmark crude’s two nearest December contracts has widened its bullish backwardation structure this week, reflecting expectations for an improving supply and demand dynamic.The crude draw “is indicating that not only is the U.S. economy reopening, but given the export number, international markets are opening back up as well,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “It seems like, at least in the developed world, we’re seeing pretty constructive reopening” progress.While the U.S. and Europe are charting a course for reopening, the Covid-19 crisis in India may yet worsen. Saudi Arabia has lowered its prices for Asian customers as case numbers in the key crude importer crimp energy demand. Consultant Facts Global Energy now expects India’s oil-product demand to drop 670,000 barrels a day in May from March levels, larger than previously forecast.Refinery utilization in the U.S. climbed back above its 5-year average more than a year after the pandemic devastated oil consumption, though that includes year-ago levels that factor in the more immediate aftermath of the coronavirus fallout. Pent-up travel demand in the country is seen spurring a 30% jump in jet fuel use this summer -- one of the worst-hit parts of the barrel as international travel remains anemic.Investors are betting that rising vaccine-aided demand and greater mobility in key economies will drain crude stockpiles and support higher prices.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly rise but Nasdaq falls; dollar backs off 2-week high

    Stock indexes mostly rose globally on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq ended lower for the second day, while the U.S. dollar eased off its highest in more than two weeks. The Dow hit a record high and the S&P 500 ended up slightly, supported by gains in energy and other economically sensitive sectors including materials and financials. Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said it was possible Treasuries could move if the data varies much from forecasts.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Bezos Sells $2.5 Billion of Amazon and Signals More Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than $10 billion worth of shares in 2020.Bezos sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.The world’s richest person continues to hold more than 10% of Amazon.com, the primary source of his $191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In the 15 years after Amazon.com went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years to such an extent that he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars.Amazon stock is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.The Amazon founder has used stock sales to fund rocket company Blue Origin, while he’s committed $10 billion to the “Bezos Earth Fund” to help counter the effects of climate change.The rocket maker said Wednesday it has set July 20 for its first mission carrying people to space and plans to auction off one seat on its New Shepard rocket.Bezos would be far richer if it weren’t for his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the split and quickly became one of the world’s most important philanthropists.(Updates with Blue Origin plans in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.