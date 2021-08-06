U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

SpaceX stacks the full Starship launch system for the first time, standing nearly 400 feet tall

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B2_dfvRZ4M?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

SpaceX has achieved another major milestone in its Starship fully reusable launch system: It stacked the Starship spacecraft itself on top of a prototype of its Super Heavy booster, which itself is loaded up with a full complement of 29 Raptor rocket engines, and the Starship on top has six itself. The stacked spacecraft now represents the tallest assembled rocket ever developed in history.

This stacking, which happened at SpaceX's development site in south Texas, is a significant development because it's the first time the two elements of the full Starship system have been united as one. This is the configuration that will be used for launching the next Starship prototype on its test mission that will hopefully achieve orbit.

Taken together, the massive combined launch system reaches nearly 400 feet tall (around 390 feet, to be more precise), and combined with the orbital launch stand on which it rests, the whole thing is about 475 feet high, which is taller than the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The stacking itself is impressive, but don't expect it to last: The likely next step is for the two halves of the launch system to be separated again, with both undergoing more work, analysis and testing ahead of a reassembly in preparation for the actual eventual orbital launch test.

As for when the orbital launch test will actually take place, it's not currently clear. The disassembly, testing and reassembly will take some time, but the company is definitely still aiming to make that happen before end of year.

Stream above from NASASpaceflight.

