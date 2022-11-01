U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,918.50
    +35.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,981.00
    +206.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,580.75
    +133.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.60
    +17.60 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.89
    +1.36 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.50
    +14.80 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    +0.78 (+4.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9936
    +0.0049 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.78
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1542
    +0.0075 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0690
    -1.6450 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,633.53
    -136.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.56
    +6.35 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.61
    +106.08 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

SpaceX may send Starship on its first orbital flight in December

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
SpaceX

Starship's first orbital test flight could finally take place next month. Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis moon program, has revealed the information during a livestreamed NASA Advisory Council meeting. According to Reuters, Kirasich said that NASA tracks four major Starship flights and that the first one is coming up in early December.

Based on the plans SpaceX previously released, the Starship spacecraft with its Super Heavy booster will launch from the company's Boca Chica facility in Texas. The booster will break off three minutes into the flight and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico, while the Starship vehicle itself will go into orbit before reentering and making an ocean landing near Hawaii. The company expects the entire test flight to last for 90 minutes.

SpaceX has been planning Starship's first orbital flight since mid-2021, but it kept getting pushed back due to various technical and regulatory reasons. The space corporation's launch facility in Boca Chica, for instance, only recently cleared the FAA's environmental assessment. And even then, the FAA required the company to make more than 75 changes to mitigate the environmental impact of its flights before it grants the company a launch license for the site.

An FAA spokesperson told Reuters that the agency will grant the company a launch license "only after SpaceX provides all outstanding information and the agency can fully analyze it." As SpaceNews notes, SpaceX must also conduct and clear more tests before the flight, including a static fire test of all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster.

A static fire test of the Starship in July ended up in flames when propellants ignited under the booster. SpaceX's next attempt in August went smoothly, but the company only fired a single Raptor engine on the Super Heavy that time. In addition, Starship must go through a full wet dress rehearsal, wherein a rocket that's loaded with propellants go through the launch countdown without actually taking off.

Recommended Stories

  • Sony has sold over 25 million PS5s

    Sony sold 3.3 million PlayStation 5s this quarter, matching exactly what it did last year and bringing total units sold to 25 million.

  • Should You Hold The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered negative returns in the third quarter. The portfolio recorded impressive gains at the beginning of the quarter. In contrast, there was a disappointing selloff […]

  • Entrepreneur Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over Ukraine war

    Tinkov, whose upstart digital credit card company, TCS Group Holding, grew to become one of Russia's largest financial institutions, has been an outspoken critic of the invasion and President Vladimir Putin. He was forced to sell his 35% stake in TCS, Tinkoff Bank's parent, to Russian metals magnate Vladimir Potanin in April, following a string of anti-war comments.

  • Full of energy

    Global stocks just won't lie down, doggedly clinging to hopes that central banks will ease off the policy brakes or that China might ease COVID curbs, just as energy firms reap massive windfall profits. Entering the penultimate month of a dire 2022, world equity indices don't want to give up the ghost yet on the near 10% rebound since Oct. 13. Everything from central bank speculation, big rotations of equity sectors and talk of yearend seasonal flows in a U.S. election year are all cited.

  • Microsoft now implies that it will support Call of Duty on PlayStation forever

    Xbox chief Phil Spencer appears to have promised to provide support for Call of Duty on PlayStation forever.

  • NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the sun ‘smiling’

    The James Webb Space Telescope isn't the only NASA mission capturing Halloween-themed images of celestial bodies.

  • Unilever CEO: 'I'm thoroughly enjoying' working with activist investor Nelson Peltz

    Unilever's outgoing CEO Alan Jope weighs in on his early workings with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • Rocket maker Firefly Aerospace looks to raise up to $300 million -sources

    FireFly Aerospace, the U.S. rocket builder that reached orbit in space this month, joining the likes of SpaceX and Rocket Lab, is seeking up to $300 million in a private fundraising round, according to people familiar with the matter. The space company was valued at more than $1 billion when private equity firm AE Industrial Partners became its controlling shareholder in March. Firefly Chief Executive Officer Bill Weber told Reuters in an interview this month the company was raising funds but did not provide details.

  • Imelda Staunton admits starring in 'The Crown' left her 'inconsolable' over Queen's death

    The actor was playing the Queen on the day of the monarch's death in September.

  • Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi due in court in San Francisco

    The man accused of beating U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer during a struggle in the couple's San Francisco home was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. David Wayne DePape, 42, was scheduled for a hearing where he will be advised of the state court charges against him: attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse and threatening a public official. It was not clear if DePape would be in court for the arraignment or if he would appear via video link from jail or a local hospital, where he was transported after his arrest.

  • Meta Quest Pro review: A next-gen headset for the VR faithful

    Meta's new Quest Pro headset represents a big jump up in hardware compared to the Quest 2, but its $1,500 price tag and limited slate of optimized apps at launch make it a tough sell for anyone who isn't a die-hard VR advocate.

  • Tesla Sends Shanghai Workers to California for Factory Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is sending engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, in a bid to boost production at the US facility, according to people familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Millio

  • Biden heads to Florida to campaign against DeSantis with midterms looming

    President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Tuesday, seven days ahead of U.S. midterm elections, to contrast Democratic healthcare plans to those of Republicans while taking on potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis during a campaign event. In his first political event in a state he lost in 2020, Biden is expected to take aim at Florida Republican Governor DeSantis during a campaign event for Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist, and then attend a fundraiser.

  • BP profits soar in 3Q as pressure increases for windfall tax

    BP’s earnings more than doubled in the third quarter as the London-based energy giant benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We need to raise more money from a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and actively encourage them to invest in renewables,” said Alok Sharma, who chaired COP26, the last U.N. climate summit.

  • Weather looks solid for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from Kennedy Space Center

    Weather conditions should be excellent for the highly anticipated launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center this week.

  • This Japanese Startup Wants to Become the Moon’s Very Own FedEx

    (Bloomberg) -- An intensifying US-China space rivalry and Elon Musk’s ambitious Mars program have fired up scores of startups across the world chasing lucrative contracts, as humans race for resources that could foster life beyond Earth.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jac

  • My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time

    Now that right there is interesting.View Entire Post ›

  • New university program turns Quest Diagnostics' Lenexa labs into classrooms

    The program will let Kansas City's biggest life sciences company help fill a shortage for medical laboratory scientists.

  • China Launched the Final Module for Its Space Station

    China launched its third and final module of its space station on Monday, moving closer to completing its ambitious project in low Earth orbit to rival the International Space Station (ISS).

  • NASA Picks First Mars Rock Samples to Launch Back to Earth

    NASA/JPL-CaltechNASA’s Perseverance rover has been collecting soil, rock, and air samples on the Martian surface for more than a year—and now, its hard work is ready to pay off. The agency has announced that it has chosen the first cache of samples to be sent back to Earth someday. Once in hand, the samples could even give insights into whether or not life exists on Mars.Since landing on the Red Planet in February 2021, the Perseverance has amassed a collection of 14 different samples from throu