U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.07
    -22.91 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,522.43
    -210.52 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,919.48
    -68.67 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.89
    +4.03 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.64
    +2.11 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    +7.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.56 (+2.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0710
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1463
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1640
    -0.5500 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,437.55
    +92.70 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.49
    -0.56 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.55
    +80.02 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

SpaceX has launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on a mission for the U.S. Space Force. This is the fourth ever launch of the company's heavy payload launch vehicle, which first flew in 2018. Today's launch also marks SpaceX's 50th in 2022.

The payload for today's launch includes two U.S. space force satellites, including one used for "various prototype missions" in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes.

While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket (Heavy's last launch was in 2019), it has a solid track record across its four flights. The Falcon Heavy uses three boosters for added thrust and lift capacity vs. Falcon 9's single core.

The mission also included a successful landing of both the side boosters on land, marking the 150th and 151st successful landing of SpaceX's orbital rockets. The center core was not recovered, since it was set in expendable mode to use the max amount of fuel to get the payload to its target orbit.

Falcon Heavy side boosters landing after November 1 launch
Falcon Heavy side boosters landing after November 1 launch

Image Credits: SpaceX

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida

    (Reuters) -SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the world's most-powerful active rocket, lifted off on Tuesday for the first time in more than three years through dense fog at Florida's Cape Canaveral, with Elon Musk's company sending satellites into orbit for the U.S. Space Force. The rocket system, consisting of three Falcon 9 boosters strapped side-by-side, took off from a SpaceX launch pad, with two satellites from the Space Force and a group of smaller satellites bound for orbit. The Space Force did not provide details of its satellites and requested that SpaceX end its launch live stream early without showing their deployment.

  • SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket on classified Space Force mission

    The fourth flight of the nation's most powerful operational rocket was its first carrying a fully classified Space Force payload.

  • SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in 3 years

    SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket is sitting on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and it is now scheduled to go up Tuesday, Nov. 1 – the day after Halloween. It will mark the first launch of the heavy lift vehicle and triple-booster landing since 2019. The rocket will carry a U.S. Space Force payload from Launchpad 39A. The USSF-44 spacecraft was initially scheduled to launch in 2020.

  • SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 1st national security payload

    The Falcon Heavy flew for the first time since 2019, carrying two classified Space Force satellites.

  • Updates: SpaceX launches and lands three-core Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida

    Despite thick fog around pad 39A, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center with a Space Force mission at 9:41 a.m. EDT.

  • 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

    321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

  • NASA Resuscitates Psyche Asteroid Mission After Missing Its Launch

    A NASA mission to explore one of the most intriguing objects in the asteroid belt is getting a second chance. The Psyche mission is now targeting a launch period in 2023 after missing its initial window this year due to development delays.

  • Waymo launches autonomous rides to Phoenix airport

    Waymo is expanding its robotaxi service in downtown Phoenix to include pickups and drop-offs at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. This is the first time a U.S. robotaxi operator has launched paid trips to and from an airport, which will be an essential use case for autonomous vehicle companies looking to scale. Airport rides make up a significant portion of per-rider revenue for ride-hail companies.

  • UT researchers develop electrode to improve range, charging time of electric vehicles

    The researchers aim to address two drawbacks for electric vehicles — the long charging time and short battery life by developing thicker electrodes.

  • Falcon Heavy launch full

    Falcon Heavy launch full

  • Border Patrol repels large migrant group

    Border Patrol repelled a large migrant group waving a Venezuelan flag as they rushed the U.S. border in El Paso, Texas, on Oct. 31, 2022.

  • Ralph Lauren redesigns Polo logo for first time ever in new digital collection with Fortnite

    Ralph Lauren, a storied brand known for its preppy, traditionally East Coast designs, is not exactly the first retailer that might come to mind when one thinks of tech or the metaverse. Perhaps then, that is why the company decided to shake things up and foray into the virtual world, announcing yesterday a partnership with one of the world's most popular video games, Fortnite. It's a big step for the brand, which is redesigning its iconic Polo logo for the first time in history to commemorate the new collection, including apparel and accessories.

  • Elon Musk's plan to charge for Twitter verification will be a misinformation nightmare

    It's been less than a week since Elon Musk became "Chief Twit" at Twitter and he has already come up with ideas that are stupider than walking into HQ with a sink. According to a report from The Verge, the new owner of Twitter wants to charge users $20 per month for a verified blue check. This feature would be part of Twitter Blue, the existing subscription feature that launched last year.

  • Column/Martin: Sci-fi comes to life in NASA asteroid mission

    During the last century, we saw the world shrink. Not literally, of course, but it grew emotionally smaller as our tools for bridging it grew larger.

  • In echo of Jan. 6, man who attacked Pelosi’s husband reportedly carried zip ties

    he man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Food supplies at risk as Russia quits grains deal

    STORY: World food supplies could be in peril again. That's after Russia pulled out of a U.N.-brokered deal to export grains through the Black Sea. The move leaves many cargo vessels in limbo, unsure of their next move. Grain prices surged Monday (October 31) as a result. Chicago wheat futures were up over 5%. Moscow suspended participation in the U.N. deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian attack on its naval forces in the area. No ships passed through the agreed corridor on Sunday (October 30). However, the U.N., Ukraine and Turkey - the other three parties to the deal - want to keep cargoes flowing. They’ve agreed a plan to move 16 ships on Monday. Inspection of vessels in Istanbul also continues, but without Russian participation. Speaking Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would press ahead: "By helping to establish a joint mechanism in Istanbul, we reduced the food crisis by putting 9.3 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain at the world's disposal. Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it didn't receive the same benefits, we will continue decisively our efforts to serve humanity."Even so, traders warn that the situation remains very uncertain. That raises fears that global grains prices could again soar, fuelling inflation and threatening supplies to many nations. Earlier this year, global wheat prices hit all-time highs due to the conflict in Ukraine. Corn prices touched a ten-year top. Now other suppliers, such as Australia, may struggle to fill the gap for wheat buyers in Asia. Experts say cargo capacity is all booked up until February. In Europe the big concern will be corn, with this the peak season for Ukrainian supplies of the grain.

  • Woman says Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1991 and 2008

    A woman testified Monday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the Toronto Film Festival in 1991, then did it again when she went to confront him in the same hotel during the same festival 17 years later. Kelly Sipherd told a Los Angeles jury that she was a 24-year-old aspiring actor at the 1991 festival and didn't know who Weinstein was before she met him at a party.

  • Officers fire rubber bullets at Venezuelan migrants

    STORY: Images shot by Reuters showed migrants crossing the Rio Grande River into the U.S. and later retreating as the Border Patrol started shooting at them.Venezuelan migrant from Tachira Elias Puente Segura was hit by rubber bullets on his neck and back. He said he was shot while he was standing in the river.Migrants carrying Venezuelan, Mexican, U.S. and Honduran flags protested on Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez asking to be allowed to enter the U.S. Protesters also held a large U.S. flag with the phrase ‘We the migrants built America’ written on it.In recent years, 7.1 million Venezuelans have left their country, according to United Nations figures, escaping the protracted economic and social collapse of the once-prosperous oil rich nation.

  • Man who rescued missing 3-year-old in Utah desert shares story

    Dillon Bell and his brother-in-law were supposed to go deer hunting on Saturday, but instead they decided to help with the search for the missing toddler.

  • Meta's newest AI determines proper protein folds 60 times faster

    Meta researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind metagenomic database, the ESM Metagenomic Atlas, that could accelerate existing protein-folding AIs performance by 60x.