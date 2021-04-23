U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,723.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,767.25
    +17.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.00
    +16.70 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.74
    +0.31 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.40
    +7.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.43
    +0.93 (+5.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3892
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.7600
    -0.2000 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,945.27
    -4,307.54 (-7.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,148.90
    -94.15 (-7.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,902.79
    -35.45 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

SpaceX successfully launches four astronauts into orbit for ISS rendezvous

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

SpaceX has successfully launched four astronauts into orbit en route to the International Space Station (ISS) and stuck the landing with the Falcon 9's first stage booster. The Crew-2 mission also hit several new marks in the process. It's the first to use both a recycled Falcon 9 first stage booster and a flight-proven Dragon capsule. It's also SpaceX's first mission (and the first for NASA in 20 years) to use an international crew from three space agencies. 

The launch lit up the night sky on a relatively calm and clear early morning at Cape Canaveral Florida. The first and second stage separations, orbital insertion and stage 1 landing on the remote "Of Course I Still Love You" ship all appeared to proceed nominally. "Glad to be back in space for all of us," said mission lead NASA astronaut, Shane Kimbrough. 

The Falcon 9's first stage was previously used to power the first operational SpaceX mission with four Crew-1 members aboard. Meanwhile, the Crew-2 Dragon Capsule is the same one that flew NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the ISS for SpaceX's first-ever manned mission, Demo-2.

The four Crew-2 astronauts are NASA's Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA's Akihiko Hoshide and ESA's Thomas Pesquet. All are space veterans, though it will be McArthur's first trip to the ISS (she previously flew a shuttle mission to the Hubble Space Telescope). However, she'll be sitting in the same seat that her husband, Behnken, flew in for Demo-2.

They'll relieve the four Crew-1 members returning to Earth aboard SpaceX's Crew-1 Dragon capsule, likely around the end of April 2021. Autonomous docking is scheduled for tomorrow morning at around 5:10 AM EDT. 

  • Watch SpaceX's first ISS astronaut launch with a reused Falcon rocket

    SpaceX set for its second operational Crew Dragon mission (Crew-2) to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) at 5:49 AM ET today.

  • SpaceX successfully launches astronauts with a re-used Dragon spacecraft for the first time

    SpaceX has another successful human space launch to its credit, after a good takeoff and orbital delivery of its Crew Dragon spacecraft on Friday morning. The Dragon took off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 5:49 AM EDT (2:49 AM EDT). On board were four astronauts, including NASA's Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, as well as JAXA's Akihiko Hoshide and the ESA's Thomas Pesquet.

  • NASA forced to delay SpaceX crew launch until Friday

    NASA and SpaceX are teaming up for another launch to the International Space Station. The SpaceX Crew Dragon was scheduled to ferry a team of four astronauts from Earth to the ISS on Thursday, but a statement from NASA reveals that things have been put on hold for a least a day. The culprit? Weather, of course! The launch is a big deal for NASA but an even bigger deal for SpaceX. The company has been performing a steady stream of Falcon 9 launches recently as it continues to build its Starlink communication satellite horde in Earth orbit. Unfortunately, things haven't been nearly as positive for its ongoing Starship project. The Starship prototypes have repeatedly failed to land as designed, and have made an unfortunate habit out of exploding on the ground or shortly before landing. Reminding everyone what the company is capable of by hauling a crew of scientists into space would be a nice morale boost for SpaceX and its fans, but now it looks like we'll have to wait until at least Friday for that to happen. The fact that SpaceX is even launching astronauts at this point is a credit to its work in developing its Crew Dragon capsule and the Falcon 9 rocket family. Crew Dragon was one half of NASA's Commercial Crew program and it was competing with Boeing's Starliner to be the first crew-capable vehicle to launch from U.S. soil since the Space Shuttle era. Early on, many analysts and industry talking heads believed Boeing would beat SpaceX to the punch, delivering Starliner ahead of Crew Dragon. Boeing has decades of experience working with NASA and it seemed like a sure thing. However, as delays began to mount for both the Starliner and Crew Dragon it quickly became clear that Starliner was well behind SpaceX's spacecraft. SpaceX eventually passed through the uncrewed flight phase as well as a crewed test flight and then a formal mission before Boeing could even complete its uncrewed test trip to the ISS. Boeing tried, of course, but failed to reach the ISS due to a glitch with the spacecraft's internal clock that led it to burn far more fuel than it should have. The spacecraft burned so much extra fuel that it didn't have enough to make it to the space station and had to return back to Earth. Based on the latest reports it looks like Starliner won't take a crew into space until 2022 at the earliest. Meanwhile, SpaceX is gearing up for another crewed mission and would be launching it tomorrow if it weren't for some bad weather that came out of nowhere. Instead, it looks like NASA is planning on Friday for a launch that will take place at 5:49 a.m. EDT. That's bright and early, so if you want to see SpaceX continue to make history you'll need to be up early with a steaming cup of coffee.

  • Mars helicopter completes second test flight

    Up to three more flights are planned before Ingenuity's test campaign comes to an end.

  • SpaceX launches crew of four to the International Space Station

    Four astronauts took flight to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon early Friday morning. The big picture: This marks the third time SpaceX has launched people to space for NASA, helping the space agency end its reliance on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft and rocket for trips to the space station. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and the European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 5:49 a.m. ET Friday.The four crewmembers are now flying through space on their way to catch up to and dock with the station. They are expected to dock at 5:10 a.m. ET Saturday, with the hatch opening a couple hours later. You can watch a live broadcast of their trip through space via NASA TV, which is expected to air continuous coverage through docking.What's next: Once the astronauts arrive on the space station, they will join seven other astronauts and cosmonauts already onboard. Four of the crewmembers are due to fly back to Earth next week. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NASA helicopter makes 2nd flight on Mars

    Ingenuity flew for 52 seconds about 16 feet above the surface on its second flight on Mars, meanwhile the Perseverance rover converted carbon dioxide to breathable oxygen.

  • CD Projekt Red made hundreds of millions on 'Cyberpunk 2077' despite the refunds

    CD Projekt Red posted record-breaking revenue and sales numbers for the 2020 fiscal year, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 — and despite the game's problematic release.

  • The Morning After: Testing Apple's AirTags

    Today’s headlines: CD Projekt Red made hundreds of millions on 'Cyberpunk 2077' made hundreds of millions despite the refunds, Signal hacked some Cellebrite’s phone hacking software used by law enforcement and the next version of iOS may revamp notifications.

  • NASA astronaut on future of space exploration

    Former NASA astronaut Ron Garan looks ahead to the future of space exploration as NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch their next crew to the International Space Station. (April 22)

  • How feel good Knicks became serious NBA playoff contenders | Home Schooled | SportsNite

    The Knicks have won their eighth straight win behind Julius Randle's 40-point performance and are now in sole possession of the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference. The guys discuss how the Knicks started as the feel good story of the NBA season but are now showing they can make some serious noise in the NBA playoffs. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Internal Facebook report finds the company bungled its 'Stop the Steal' response

    Facebook missed several opportunities to crack down on the “Stop the Steal” movement that fueled the Jan. 6, insurrection at the U.S Capitol, according to an internal report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

  • Knicks' Julius Randle playing his way into Most Improved Player, All-NBA season

    Julius Randle's production this season is not only giving the Knicks a boost, but he could be in conversation for much more after the fact.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents. The surge in cases came as a fire in a hospital in a suburb of Mumbai treating COVID-19 patients killed 13 people on Friday, the latest accident to hit a facility crowded with people infected with the coronavirus. Thailand needs to add more intensive care unit beds at hospitals to tackle an influx of COVID-19 patients, an official said on Friday, as the country struggles with a third wave of infections, the most severe it has faced up to now.

  • Deadly fire in COVID hospital as India struggles

    Health officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.The fire was the latest accident to hit a facility in the country crowded with people infected with the coronavirus.On Wednesday (April 21), 22 COVID-19 patients died at a public hospital in Maharashtra state when their oxygen supply ran out after a leak in the tank.India recorded 332,730 new infections on Friday, a world record for the second day straight.

  • Google’s Fi wireless service gets a new, cheaper unlimited plan

    Google’s Fi wireless service has always been a niche option that best served owners of Google Pixels, but today the search giant is adding a more affordable unlimited data plan in hopes of making Fi more palatable to the masses.

  • Comcast takes another step toward '10G' with test of a multigigabit chip

    If you can't get a fiber connection, DOCSIS 4.0 and '10G' could be your route to multigigabit speeds for uploads and downloads.

  • Germany sets no limits on use of J&J COVID-19 shot

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany has decided not to impose limits on the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the country's vaccine regulator said on Friday, adding the expert panel that decides on its use will meet next week to evaluate new data. Europe's drug regulator backed J&J's vaccine this week after examining cases of a rare blood clotting issue in U.S. adults who received a dose. Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, has limited the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot to those aged 60 and above due to the risk of rare blood clots.

  • Legalization bids boost outlook for US cannabis industry

    Uncle Sam gave marijuana lovers more reason to celebrate this week as a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed a bill that would make it easier for cannabis companies to do business in states where sales are legal. The vote on the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act took place a day before April 20 — or 4/20 — the unofficial holiday that commemorates all things marijuana. The cannabis industry is making strides in other ways as well.

  • Cubs walk off in 10th | FastCast

    Jason Heyward walks it off as the Cubs sweep the Mets, plus Trent Grisham leads the Padres over the Dodgers in this edition of FastCast

  • FirstGroup Sells U.S. School Bus and Transit Units in $4.6 Billion Deal. The Stock Is Surging.

    Transport operator FirstGroup has agreed to sell two U.S. bus units, including its iconic yellow school bus operations, following pressure from an activist investor.