SpaceX’s Tender Offer Values Startup at $175 Billion or More

10
Gillian Tan, Katie Roof and Ed Ludlow
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX has initiated discussions about selling insider shares at a price that values the closely held company at $175 billion or more, according to people familiar with the matter.

The most valuable US startup is discussing a tender offer that could range from $500 million to $750 million, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. SpaceX is weighing offering shares at about $95 apiece, the people said.

Terms and the size of the tender offer could change depending on interest from both insider sellers and buyers.

A $175 billion valuation is a premium to the $150 billion valuation the company obtained through a tender offer this summer.

Read more: SpaceX Tender Offer Said to Value Company at About $150 Billion

Representatives for SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Hawthorne, California-based company dominates the market for commercial space launch services with its Falcon rockets. SpaceX also sends payloads to orbit for private-sector customers, as well as for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and other government agencies.

SpaceX also operates its internet-from-space Starlink service, anchored by a growing constellation of satellites in low-Earth orbit.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

