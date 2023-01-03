U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.00
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,331.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,022.00
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,777.10
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.91
    -0.35 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.60
    +21.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.56 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.23 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2075
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6190
    -1.0930 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,697.90
    +55.59 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.30
    +3.93 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

SpaceX Valued at $137 Billion in Latest Funding Round, CNBC Says

3
Anurag Kotoky
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is raising $750 million in new fundraising, which values the company at $137 billion, CNBC reported, citing correspondence it obtained.

Andreessen Horowitz will likely lead the new funding round in the Elon Musk-led company known as SpaceX, the outlet reported. The firm had previously invested in SpaceX alongside Founders Fund, Sequoia, Gigafund and others, the report said.

SpaceX was offering to sell insider shares at a price that would raise the closely held company’s valuation to about $140 billion, Bloomberg News reported in December.

SpaceX and Horowitz didn’t immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

