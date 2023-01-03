SpaceX Valued at $137 Billion in Latest Funding Round, CNBC Says

(Bloomberg) -- Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is raising $750 million in new fundraising, which values the company at $137 billion, CNBC reported, citing correspondence it obtained.

Andreessen Horowitz will likely lead the new funding round in the Elon Musk-led company known as SpaceX, the outlet reported. The firm had previously invested in SpaceX alongside Founders Fund, Sequoia, Gigafund and others, the report said.

SpaceX was offering to sell insider shares at a price that would raise the closely held company’s valuation to about $140 billion, Bloomberg News reported in December.

SpaceX and Horowitz didn’t immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

