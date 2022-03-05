U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.55 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,035.44
    -2,420.14 (-5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

SpaceX's Musk says Starlink has been told by some governments to block Russian news

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit

(Reuters) - SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Saturday that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian news sources.

"We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist", he said in a tweet.

Musk also said that SpaceX was reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming, will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2.

Earlier this week, the SpaceX chief warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last week.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

