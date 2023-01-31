U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,026.00
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,679.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,934.50
    -33.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.08
    -0.82 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    -16.70 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.47 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.30
    +1.79 (+9.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4040
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,920.09
    -175.42 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.91
    -17.96 (-3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,732.03
    -52.84 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

SpaceX's Starlink is active in Africa for the first time

Beatrice Nolan
·1 min read
SpaceX Starlink internet terminal next to CEO Elon Musk.
Starlink is an internet service operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.Getty Images

  • Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, is now live in Nigeria.

  • Nigeria is the first African country to receive the service.

  • SpaceX's CEO, Elon Musk, announced Starlink's plans to expand into Africa last year.

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, has gone live in Nigeria, making it the first African country to receive service.

The company announced the development on its Twitter page on Monday.

Isa Ali Pantami, Nigeria's minister of communications and digital economy, celebrated the milestone in a social-media post.

He tweeted: "We have made it again. @SpaceX thank you for hosting me in your Headquarters, USA in December, 2022 to complete the logistics for the deployment."

SpaceX's CEO, Elon Musk, announced Starlink's plans to expand into Africa last year. In May, he said Starlink had been approved to provide broadband internet in Nigeria and Mozambique.

Starlink operates in dozens of countries and has more than one million users. However, Musk said the service is losing money.

Musk said in October that Starlink was suffering from a lack of funds, in response to a Twitter user who referenced CNN's report about SpaceX asking the Pentagon to pay for the service in Ukraine. He later said SpaceX had withdrawn the request for funding over Starlink in Ukraine.

SpaceX has provided the country with thousands of Starlink dishes since Russia invaded in February. The billionaire said in October that only 10,630 out of 25,300 Starlink terminals in Ukraine were paying for service.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Insider's request for further comment made outside normal working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Space Force: Weather should be excellent for Wednesday morning's SpaceX Starlink launch

    Weather expected to be a 90% chance of "go" conditions for SpaceX's next early morning Starlink mission from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, Feb 1.

  • SpaceX postpones starlink satellite launch from Vandenberg

    SpaceX postpones starlink satellite launch from Vandenberg

  • BMW recalls certain i4 and iX models due to faulty external noise generators

    BMW is recalling 3,431 electric vehicles because the sound generator used when backing up might fail.

  • China continues to lead world in counterfeit and pirated products: USTR report

    The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative report on notorious markets for counterfeit and pirated goods found that China continued to lead the world in goods seized by CBP.

  • Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss

    Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss was 633 billion crowns in 2008. It ends a record-breaking streak for the fund, where annual returns exceeded one trillion crowns in each of the three years from 2019 to 2021, amounting to more than four trillion crowns combined.

  • China Tells Dutch It Wants Open Supply Chains Amid US Chip Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China told the Netherlands it wants to keep supply chains and trade open, a sign Beijing is trying to find room to maneuver amid a US push to cut it off from advanced chip technology.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallAdani Rout Hits $68 Bi

  • France, Netherlands agree on ways EU could deal with U.S. state aid, Dutch PM says

    France and the Netherlands are aligned when it comes to the ways the European Union could deal with the "unintended consequences" of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. "We have agreed to first look closely at the funds already available in the EU," Rutte said, referring to the discussion whether the EU needs fresh funds to support industries that could be hit by protectionist U.S. policies.

  • Bird charity locked out of Twitter after woodcock tweets

    Elon Musk describes the issues faced by the charity as the "most ironic thing I've read in a while".

  • No, the Big Bang theory is not 'broken.' Here's how we know.

    Researchers confirmed that the distant galaxies discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope are, indeed, perfectly compatible with our modern understanding of cosmology.

  • Franklin (BEN) Dips on Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

    Franklin (BEN) records higher expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

  • Best high-yield checking accounts for January 2023

    These high-yield checking accounts reward your debits and deposits with great rates.

  • Bitcoin Holds $23K Ahead of Key FOMC Meeting

    Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $23,000 as traders await the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates. Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University and former senior economist on President Reagan’s Council of Economic Advisers, discusses the macro headwinds and recession concerns. Plus, his reaction to SEC's lawsuit against crypto exchange Gemini and crypto lender Genesis Global Capital for allegedly selling unregistered securities. Genesis and CoinDesk are sister companies owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG).

  • India's Adani rides out storm as investors rally to $2.5 billion share sale

    Gautam Adani's crucial $2.5 billion share sale was fully subscribed on Tuesday as investors pumped funds into his flagship firm, despite a $65 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks sparked by a short-seller's report. The fundraising is critical for Adani, not just because it will help cut his group's debt, but also because it is being seen by some as a gauge of confidence at a time when the tycoon faces one of his biggest business and reputational challenges. Hindenburg Research's report last week alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and concerns about high debt, which Adani denied, but the subsequent market meltdown has led to a dramatic and sudden fall in his fortunes as he slipped to eighth from third in Forbes rich list rankings.

  • Russian oligarchs invest in US commercial real estate, bypassing sanctions as feds warn banks

    The Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network warned banks to be on the lookout for Russian oligarchs trying to evade sanctions by investing in U.S. commercial real estate.

  • Li-Cycle Registers 32% Sales Decline In Q4, Higher Metal Prices Weigh, Losses Aggravate

    Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales of $3.0 million, down by 31.8% year-on-year, missing the consensus of $9.30 million. The decline was due to a pricing adjustment from significant decreases in nickel and cobalt prices. Revenue from product sales and recycling services was $3.5 million, down from $4.1 million a year ago. EPS loss of $(0.19) missed the consensus loss of $(0.17). Operations losses increased to $(36.4) million, compared to $(14.1) million a year

  • JPMorgan reviews oversight of traders amid boom in financial markets - sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co. is working with KPMG to improve how the U.S. bank supervises its traders, sources with knowledge of the review told Reuters, as Wall Street wrestles with how to spot potential wrongdoing during a securities trading boom. KPMG is reviewing JPMorgan’s oversight of traders across the bank's markets division globally, the people said. Market volatility surged at the start of the pandemic and investment banks and securities firms have seen trading activity soar, adding to the challenge of supervising employees amid increased volumes of buying and selling and large price swings.

  • Russia’s Pain Over Oil Ban Is a Big Gain for India

    India has increased its imports of Russian crude oil 33-fold since Putin invaded Ukraine last February, to more than one million barrels a day.

  • UPS revenue surprisingly falls while profit tops expectations and dividend hiked, stock reverses higher

    MARKET PULSE Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier loss, after the package delivery giant reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that surprisingly declined, and provided a downbeat full-year outlook.

  • Germantown's Precigen raises $75M to advance treatments for rare diseases

    The clinical-stage company is developing gene and cell therapies for cancers, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases.

  • UBS flags uncertain year ahead after profit beats forecasts

    ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, forecast an uncertain year ahead due to the war in Ukraine and sagging client confidence on Tuesday, despite trumping expectations for 2022 with a $7.6 billion net profit. The world's largest wealth manager kicked off a round of business results for Europe's banks, after Wall Street embarked on job cutting in the face of fading economic growth. Shares in UBS slipped close to 4% after it cautioned that inflation and the war in Ukraine were clouding the future, dampening the mood among its wealthy clients.