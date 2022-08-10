U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,123.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,740.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,022.50
    -9.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,913.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.32
    -0.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    +0.48 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0600
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,836.12
    -940.52 (-3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.99
    -27.36 (-4.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,779.14
    -220.82 (-0.79%)
     

SpaceX's Starship hits another milestone with booster static fire test

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

SpaceX just got one step closer to the first orbital test flight of its launch system Starship with the successful static fire test of a prototype Super Heavy booster late Tuesday afternoon. That booster, “Booster 7,” was rolled to the launch pad overnight last Friday.

The successful test is a notable milestone for SpaceX, which has been working on its Starship program from its Boca Chica development facility in southeast Texas. It comes just a few weeks after a previous booster test resulted in an explosion at the launch pad -- though the damage was clearly not catastrophic, as this same booster was tested today.

Just a single Raptor 2 engine was fired during the test, rather than the 33 engines that will ultimately lift Starship to orbit, and the entire test lasted only a few seconds. During a static fire test, the engines spin up to ignition, but the rocket stays on the pad, so engineers can get a good sense of an engine’s performance prior to an actual launch.

NASA Spaceflight livestreamed the test and captured the exact moment of ignition:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The two-stage Starship is comprised of a Super Heavy booster and an 164-foot-tall upper-stage called Starship. The launch system, which stands at 394 feet in total, is designed to be fully reusable -- the only rocket in its class that’s designed for reusability by a long margin. It's a key part of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's goal to make humans multi-planetary and to spread, in his words, "the light of consciousness" throughout the universe.

Although Musk has postulated a number of possible timelines for the first orbital flight test of Starship, he most recently estimated on Twitter that “a successful orbital flight is probably between 1 and 12 months from now.”

Recommended Stories

  • Live: Watch SpaceX launch more Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Florida

    Follow live as SpaceX targets 10:14 p.m. EDT Aug. 9, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

  • Northrop buys trio of SpaceX launches as it upgrades Antares rocket

    Northrop Grumman has signed a launch deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to send three cargo missions to the International Space Station while the company builds an upgraded version of its workhorse Antares rocket, a Northrop spokeswoman said on Monday. The launch agreement with SpaceX coincides with Northrop climbing out of a months-long predicament with its workhorse Antares rocket, whose Russian-made engines were cut off from the United States in March by Moscow in retaliation for Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. "The launches will take place in late 2023 and 2024 from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida in support of the NG-20, -21 and -22 CRS missions," Northrop spokeswoman Ellen Klicka said in an email.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine receive fifty Turkish Kirpi armoured personnel carriers; 150 more units are expected

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 9 AUGUST 2022, 13:44 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received a batch of new Turkish Kirpi armoured personnel carriers, and another 150 units are expected to be delivered in the future.

  • UPDATE: Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station delayed

    SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday.

  • GM Confirms It's Making $1500 Option Mandatory on Some New Models

    Customers are getting charged for three years of OnStar and other services whether they use them or not.

  • DCI investigating after shots fired near 12th Street Burger King in Sioux Falls

    Officers have closed off parts of the area as they look for those involved.

  • This Transformers-Like eVTOL Concept Is One Step Closer to Hitting the Skies

    Horizon Aircraft has built a half-sized prototype of its Cavorite X5 concept.

  • ‘Justified: City Primeval’: Incendiary Device Thrown Near Chicago Set; No Injuries Reported

    The set of Justified: City Primeval just can’t catch a break. Someone on Monday night threw an incendiary device near the set perimeter while production was underway in a Chicago neighborhood, Deadline has confirmed. The device did not explode and no one on the cast or crew was hurt, according to a local report. The incident […]

  • S.Korea, China foreign ministers discuss N.Korea, K-pop ban

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks on Tuesday as Seoul explores ways to reopen denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea and resume cultural exports, such as K-pop music and movies, to China. The talks come amid intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry, and Park was also expected to reassure Beijing about bilateral ties despite stronger ties with Washington and tensions over Taiwan.

  • NTSB: CareFlight pilot didn’t see power lines before ‘hard landing’ at Butler County crash scene

    A pilot who couldn't spot power lines near an emergency landing zone has been ruled as the cause of the CareFlight "hard landing" at a Butler County scene last month.

  • Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

    Shouting over the clanging of machinery, Gerd Roeders is reluctantly preparing for the temporary shutdown of his German aluminium foundry to survive Europe's growing gas crunch. Roeders is hoping that by moving the 200-year-old plant to three weeks of 24-hour shifts followed by a one-week shutdown, he can maintain output while cutting his gas consumption. The plan will save the cost of gas needed to fire up the ovens every morning, Roeders calculates, even if it means paying staff at family-owned G.A. Roeders more to work night shifts.

  • Charlevoix man heading to International Space Station with SpaceX

    As pilot for an upcoming SpaceX Crew-5 mission next month, Charlevoix’s Josh Cassada will spend six months aboard the ISS.

  • Heads up, ‘Star Trek’ fans! William Shatner, Walter Koenig among featured guests at Dragon Con 2022

    Both men have appeared at Dragon Con numerous times. Shatner appeared last year, and Koenig last made an appearance in 2018.

  • Weather OK for next SpaceX launch from Kennedy Space Center

    Conditions are likely to be favorable for the Space Coast’s next launch, a Falcon 9 mission that will boost more Starlink internet satellites from Florida.

  • Donald Yacktman’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    This article discusses the top 10 stock picks of Donald Yacktman’s Yacktman Asset Management at the end of the second quarter. If you are short on time and want to know only the fund’s top five stock picks, you can skip this and go directly to Donald Yacktman’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Donald […]

  • Cops combat violent crime as ranks shrink

    In cities across the U.S., an increase in violent crime is colliding with fewer police officers. From Philadelphia to Portland to Los Angeles, officers worn out by the pandemic and disillusioned over calls to divest from policing following George Floyd’s murder by police are quitting or retiring early at the same time homicide rates and shootings are rising. (Aug. 8) (Video by Gillian Flaccus, Eugene Garcia and Matt Rourke/AP)

  • FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

    The FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department — notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland — decided to take such a drastic step. Agents on Monday searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which is also a private club, as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said. It marked a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Trump, who faces an array of inquiries tied to his conduct in the waning days of his administration.

  • Small plane crash lands on 91 Freeway in Corona

    The plane crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, just west of the 15 Freeway at about 12:30 p.m. Two people were on board the plane, and neither was injured, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

  • Trans Cyclist Stripped of Medal Accuses Sport of Transphobia

    But the governing body for cycling says Leia Genis simply didn't meet the requirements for elite-level competition.

  • Unlike Other Former SPACs, Rocket Lab Is Already Science, Not Fiction

    Investors have lumped Rocket Lab together with other moonshots that hit the market in 2021, but the small-satellite launcher has already proven its business model and will benefit from a post-Ukraine increase in military spending.