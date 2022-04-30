U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,623.10
    -187.16 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

SpaceX's Texas expansion plans hit by a fourth FAA delay over environmental concerns

Jyoti Mann
·2 min read
SpaceX founder Elon Musk addresses members of the media during a press conference announcing new developments of the Crew Dragon reusable spacecraft, at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California on October 10, 2019.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk.Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images

  • The Federal Aviation Administration has delayed issuing its review of SpaceX's proposed expansion at its Texas launch site.

  • This marks the fourth time the review has been delayed in five months.

  • Getting the FAA's sign-off is key to SpaceX's plans to launch its huge Starship rocket into orbit.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has delayed completing an environmental review of SpaceX's new launch site in Texas for the fourth time in five months, according to an update posted to the FAA website on Friday.

The FAA started its review in July 2020 and was supposed to be finished by December 2021. The FAA now expects to release its review, called a Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA), on May 31.

SpaceX wants to expand Starbase site in Texas, Boca Chica by adding a second launch and landing pad. The company can only begin orbital launches of its huge Starship rocket once the FAA's assessment is complete.

The FAA said it is still "responding to comments" and "confirming mitigations for the proposed SpaceX operations."

SpaceX's expansion plans hit another hurdle last month as the US Army Corps of Engineers wanted more information on the environmental impact of the plans on local endangered species and surrounding areas.

The FAA and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in February he believed Starship is likely to launch into orbit for the first time this year. It is not clear whether the repeated delays have impacted the likelihood of an orbital Starship launch.

Elon Musk shared a photo to Twitter on Tuesday of two rocket engines at Starbase with the caption "each producing over half a million pounds (230 tons) of force."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy, obstruction in Capitol riot

    A Georgia member of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty Friday to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of Congress in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Brian Ulrich, 44, admitted to conspiring with other members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group, before the insurrection at the Capitol to attempt to…

  • 'Aidan Hutchinson was right there': Jaguars fans on Twitter have mixed feelings on Travon Walker

    Was Georgia's Travon Walker the right pick at No. 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft? Or Aidan Hutchinson? Jaguars fans react on Twitter to the selection.

  • Chris Paul assessed retroactive flagrant-one foul for kick to Jose Alvarado

    Chris Haynes: Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes What's the buzz on Twitter? Chris Haynes @ ChrisBHaynes ...

  • Like the Idea of Asteroid Mining? Be Careful What You Wish For

    In 2020, newspaper headlines around the world exploded with the news that NASA had discovered a "failed planet" in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. But even in 2016, it was clear there were lots of other options for mining in the asteroid belt, yielding additional quadrillions' worth of iron, nickel, and other valuable metals.

  • Drake cashes $335,000 betting slip when Falcons make Drake London NFL draft's first WR

    Drake cashed a massive betting ticket Thursday night when USC's Drake London became the first wide receiver chosen in the NFL Draft.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter discovers 'alien' wreckage on the Red Planet

    On a routine mission to take aerial photographs of the Red Planet, the Mars helicopter Ingenuity captured something unusual. In one of its photographs, scientists could see what looked like a landing capsule, a supersonic parachute, and other debris scattered across the Martian landscape. All the evidence pointed to the wreckage being from some sort of spacecraft, and as it turns out, the evidence was right. "Technically, this *is* the wreckage of a flying saucer that crashed on Mars that belong

  • Watch Rocket Lab try to catch a rocket booster with a helicopter

    The Electron rocket will be carrying 34 satellites for commercial operators, bringing Rocket Lab’s total number of satellites launched to 146.

  • Ax-1 pilot Larry Connor gets surprise welcome home after returning to Ohio from space

    Ax-1 Axiom pilot Larry Connor returned home to Ohio Wednesday night from the International Space Station.

  • Watch Rocket Lab attempt to catch a falling booster with a helicopter today

    Rocket Lab will take a shot a making history today with its attempt to catch a spent booster midair with a helicopter. Don't worry, it's not just a helicopter-mounted catcher's mitt for the first stage to crash into at terminal velocity; they have a little more sense than that. Once its location and velocity are confirmed, a nearby special-purpose helicopter will take off toward its location.

  • 'A tipping point': Arizona universities join forces to map the deadly Valley fever fungus

    Arizona has made a historic $3.3 million investment into preventing, treating and researching Valley fever, a potentially fatal fungal disease.

  • Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan

    Small rocket builder Rocket Lab USA Inc is gearing up for a mission that seems more appropriate for a big-budget action movie: catching a falling four-story-tall rocket booster with a helicopter. The Long Beach, California-based company is trying to slash the cost of spaceflight by reusing its rockets, a trend pioneered by billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX. But unlike SpaceX's reusable, two-stage rocket Falcon 9, which reignites its engines to return to Earth, Rocket Lab aims for a helicopter with two pilots to pluck a 39-foot-tall (11.9-meters-tall) booster stage from mid-air using a combination of ropes, parachutes and a heatshield.

  • Master Gardener: Creating a moon garden

    A moon garden can be any size, shape, or design. When designing a moon garden, first you will need to select an appropriate site.

  • Weather looks good for SpaceX's next Florida launch to kick off weekend

    Weather conditions look favorable for the Space Coast's next launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, this time with another batch of Starlink satellites.

  • SpaceX launches 44th Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the company's 44th Starlink internet mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday, April 29, 2022.

  • Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur

    A team of Argentine paleontologists digging in Patagonia have discovered the remains of the largest dinosaur belonging to the raptor family ever recorded. The dinosaur, a new species named Maip macrothorax, was between nine and 10 meters (29.5 and 32.8 feet) long, while other "megaraptors" were no longer than nine meters, said one of the scientists who participated in the discovery, Mauro Aranciaga Rolando. "This animal is very large in size and we were able to recover a lot of remains," Aranciaga Rolando told Reuters on Wednesday, when the fossils were shown at the Bernardino Rivadavia Natural Sciences Argentine Museum in capital Buenos Aires.

  • Contrary to popular belief, your dog's breed won't predict behavior

    The DNA of 2,155 dogs was sequenced to search for common genetic variations that could predict behavior.

  • NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Invites Public to Visit Reopened Visitor Center

    NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Invites Public to Visit Reopened Visitor CenterPR NewswireGREENBELT, Md., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center will reopen its visitor center on May 3, 2022, for walk-in self-guided exhibit tours after being closed for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Electrified Smart Skin Could Help Amputees ‘Feel’ Again

    Kai Jacobson/UBC Faculty of Applied ScienceJust beneath the skin, there are electrical charges zipping around relaying information to your brain and spinal cord about your environment like temperature fluctuations, changes in texture, vibrations, and pain. Replicating this sensory complexity has been the goal of many scientists seeking artificial skin that functionally resembles human skin. And in the last few decades, a promising, ultra-sensitive material has risen to the occasion: hydrogels.Co

  • South Africa's First Black Billionaire Believes Entrepreneurs Should Take Heed To The Elon Musk Method

    From billionaire to billionaire, Patrice Motsepe has formed an opinion on Elon Musk.

  • Searches for “burnout” are at an all-time high

    According to Google Trends, which since 2004 has collected data on what the world is searching for, queries for “burnout”—from work, life, and school—are at an all-time high in the US. The pandemic has exacerbated a trend that was already in evidence: Searches for “burnout from life” began to rise around 2017, but in 2020 they skyrocketed. Burnout from work and school—whether that’s homeschooling kids or attending school oneself—also saw big increases.