Spacious multi-family home in Taunton sold for over $600K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is a multi-family that sold for $605,000.
Built in 1925, 19 Russell St. is a great investment property with 2,232 square feet of living space.
The home has two units with gleaming hardwoods, natural light, and sperate front porches. Each unit has two spacious bedrooms, one bathroom, eat-kitchens, and cozy living rooms.
The property has a large private backyard with an entertaining deck, and a one car garage. It was last sold in 2018 for $295,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Raynham
88 Orchard St, $590,000
Limited Development LLC to Daxberger, Francis Daxberger, Jo-Ann
Taunton
74 Oak St, $445,000
Scudder Bay Capital LLC to Antonio, Beltonericsson C
66 Mary Dr, $484,900
Pacheco, Jose Pacheco, Frank to Baker, Angela A Medeiros, Justin L
9 Pratt St, $375,000
Tehan, Tyler B to Botting, Alicia B Botting, James A
16 Maxwell St, $435,000
Malloch Group Inc to Boutin, Amy J Burgess Jr, Mark S
8 Dighton Rd, $490,000
Ramos, Jose M Ramos, Maria A to Daigneault, Ashley Daigneault, Justin
110 Dean St, $359,000
Gousby, Isadora Pierre, Marie C to Jackson, Diana L
19 Russell St, $605,000
Raphino, Natasha Raphino, Lubens to Lopes, Anely Lopes, Claudia
41 Liberty St, $486,000
Needam, Donald to Momplaisir, Anabel Momplaisir, Morine M
5 Johnny Mac Way, $549,900
Asw Group LLC to Patel, Jitendra K Patel, Poojaben
58 Mcintosh Dr, $585,000
Cowing, Alexis C to Pereira, John Pereira, Lisa
701 Winthrop St, $517,000
Mcmullen Res Ft Mcmullen, John F to Reid, Alan L Reid, Susan A
