Spacious multi-family home in Taunton sold for over $600K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is a multi-family that sold for $605,000.

Built in 1925, 19 Russell St. is a great investment property with 2,232 square feet of living space.

The home has two units with gleaming hardwoods, natural light, and sperate front porches. Each unit has two spacious bedrooms, one bathroom, eat-kitchens, and cozy living rooms.

The property has a large private backyard with an entertaining deck, and a one car garage. It was last sold in 2018 for $295,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Raynham

88 Orchard St, $590,000

Limited Development LLC to Daxberger, Francis Daxberger, Jo-Ann

Taunton

74 Oak St, $445,000

Scudder Bay Capital LLC to Antonio, Beltonericsson C

66 Mary Dr, $484,900

Pacheco, Jose Pacheco, Frank to Baker, Angela A Medeiros, Justin L

9 Pratt St, $375,000

Tehan, Tyler B to Botting, Alicia B Botting, James A

16 Maxwell St, $435,000

Malloch Group Inc to Boutin, Amy J Burgess Jr, Mark S

8 Dighton Rd, $490,000

Ramos, Jose M Ramos, Maria A to Daigneault, Ashley Daigneault, Justin

110 Dean St, $359,000

Gousby, Isadora Pierre, Marie C to Jackson, Diana L

19 Russell St, $605,000

Raphino, Natasha Raphino, Lubens to Lopes, Anely Lopes, Claudia

41 Liberty St, $486,000

Needam, Donald to Momplaisir, Anabel Momplaisir, Morine M

5 Johnny Mac Way, $549,900

Asw Group LLC to Patel, Jitendra K Patel, Poojaben

58 Mcintosh Dr, $585,000

Cowing, Alexis C to Pereira, John Pereira, Lisa

701 Winthrop St, $517,000

Mcmullen Res Ft Mcmullen, John F to Reid, Alan L Reid, Susan A

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in Greater Taunton for January