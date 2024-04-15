Spacious two-family home in Middleboro sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling property in Middleboro was a unique multi-family that sold for $605,000.

Located in the desirable north end, 45 Plymouth St. is a spacious owner-occupied, two-family home.

The 3,693-square-foot home was built in 1890 and has undergone many upgrades. It features gleaming hardwood floors, French doors, and sun-filled rooms.

The first-floor unit is an open concept offering two large bedrooms and an eat-in kitchen. The second unit has three spacious bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen, and attic storage.

Built on a .40 acre lot it has an attached oversized garage with rooms above it, a backyard deck, and an outdoor patio. The property last sold in 1999 for $119,100.

Top selling home in Middleboro this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

17 Brookside Dr $555,000.

William R. and Jane E. Moore to Evan Hess

175 S Main St $525,000.

Laureano A. and Ana L. Costa to Camern S. and Scott R. Langlois

BOURNE

16 Great Rock Rd $600,000.

Sean W. and Elisabeth E. Pisarro to Kyle Kapsambelis and Megan Hopwood

75 Head Of The Bay Rd $595,000.

Elizabeth Ganem and James Ferrier to John C. Kiefer and Abby S. Mccarthy

9 Middle Way $1,600,000.

Vincent J Hunt Ft and Vincent J. Hunt to Brian and Betsy Andrade

117 Phillips Rd $3,060,000.

Scusset Realty LLC to Jason M. Quinn

928 Sandwich Rd $400,000.

Penny M. Rovatti to Jeffrey Lunedei and Erin Roy

119 Valley Bars Rd $750,000.

Catie Blake to William and Tracy Labieniec

22 Westdale Park $430,000.

Alldredge-Bates K M Est and Edward J. AlldredgColleen Curry

CARVER

21 Cornish St $580,000.

Seanna M. Kelly to Caitlin C. Gaessler

42 Crystal Lake Dr $385,000.

David J. Wojcik to Lindsay M. Reddy and Cody R. Anderson

2 Dawn Way $515,000.

Oliveira Investment Inc to John Johndrow

4 Fairway Lndg Unit 4 $704,285.

Weathervane At Patriot Pi to Paul D Ellis RET and Paul D. Ellis

110 Meadow St $529,900.

Constitution Prop LLC to Kyle and Emily Medeiros

24 Plymouth St $530,000.

Bannerman Pamela L Est and Beau D. Bannerman to Nicholas and Brooke A. Sama

16 Popes Point Rd $475,000.

Hoyt Lorraine A Est and William E. Scannell to Michael J. Ricciardi

10 Shaw St $650,000.

D & Nancy J Payne RET and Dennis Payne to Dianalee M. Hirt and Victor A. Chittaphong

DARTMOUTH

48 Howard St $475,000.

Gloria A. Arruda and Rachelle L. Boucher to Paul Odonnell

48 N Shore Dr Unit 12 $650,000.

Francis E. Deltorto and Luigina M. Matarazo to Bradley B. Wightman and Elizabeth D. Saint-Aignan

15 Palmer St $415,000.

Debra A. Mello and Patricia A. Bettencourt to Matthew K. Coughlin

4 Penikese Ln $1,208,000.

Andrew S. Brown and Anita C. Meyer to Andrew and Anne Laskowski

5 Penikese Ln $1,208,000.

Andrew S. Brown and Anita C. Meyer to Andrew and Anne Laskowski

14 Ruby Ct $410,000.

Patricia Amaral to Ethan S. Amaral and Neriah M. Pina

44 Slades Farm Ln $862,000.

Ledgemont Rt and Michael Camara to Christopher R. and Susan M. Barbosa

525 Slocum Rd $340,000.

Susan M. Dearaujo to Edward and Lilia M. Dellecese

65 Victoria St $150,000.

Tuck One LLC and Stormfield Spv I LLC to Stormfield Cap Funding I

67 White Oak Run $535,000.

Elizabeth A. Ferguson to Joseph Couglin RET and Joseph Coughlin

FAIRHAVEN

253 Adams St $410,000.

Lance C. and Diamantina M. Stevens to Matthew J. Sylvia and Kristine A. Liotta

51 Association Rd $840,000.

David and Martha Harvey to Joshua N. and Katie R. Cardoso

168 Dana Farms Unit 168 $345,000.

Maureen E Benton Lt and Stuart R. Benton to Pamela J. Burgess

4 Jameson St $540,000.

Jenniffer E. Dias to Dail M. and Richard Decoux

12 Sedgewick Rd $399,900.

Chanh Le and Hoang K. Nguyen to Benjamin Paine

FALL RIVER

66-70 Cedar St $386,000.

Cheryl Renn to Home Innova LLC

903 Dwelly St $485,000.

Ronald S. and Anna M. Duarte to Kristopher Burris

22 Flint St $530,000.

Daniel Quintal and Brett Oconnor to Ian Pineda

1436 Globe St $632,500.

Antonio and Maria L. Vieira to Josie Deandrade and Manuel Cardoso

144 Herman St $415,000.

Iida Arruda Irt and Natalie Gomes to Emmanuela J. Baptiste and Isaac Moise

39 Horton St $95,000.

Joao and Mary L. Costa to Joao and Mary L. Costa

50 Johnson St $360,000.

Paulo Saldanha to Ermelinda Nezaj

194 Mcgowan St $600,000.

Costa FT and Jose F. Costa to Kyle R. Oliveira

295 Stockton St $120,000.

Linda A. Pavao and Marcella M. Nunes to Marcelle M. and John S. Nunes

FREETOWN

74 County Rd $450,000.

Beverly A. Lord to Constitution Prop LLC

2 Glad St $455,000.

Paul G. Oliveira to Daniel M. Reis and Pamela A. Crombie

LAKEVILLE

34 Bliss Rd $198,000.

Ann Tremblay to John T. Aylward and Kathleen Hartford

11 Cedar Pond Rd $825,000.

Joshua Nathan Cardoso Lt and Josua N. Cardoso to Anthony and Suzette Chambers

12 Central Ave $445,000.

Gary and Kimberly Cronin to Willaim C. White and Donna L. Angeley-White

5 Harding St $1,800,000.

Lakeville Nursery Redevll to Lighthouse Pt Industrial

59 Lakeside Ave $950,000.

William J Mcnamara Jr Lt and William J. McnamaThomas M Nassr Ft and Michael A. Nassr

123 Main St $300,000.

Walczak Jeffrey A Est and Josua A. Walczak to John S. Mullins

MARION

1019 Point Rd $311,500.

Paula K. Franklin-Frye and Gilbert E. FranklinBgre LLC

MATTAPOISETT

5 Beach St $511,000.

Carolyn P Kowleski T and Carolyn P. Kowaleski toMarc Beaulieu and Lesley Souza

15 Holly Ln $1,000,000.

Susan G. Ryan to Michael J. and Meredith Cornish

7 Railroad Ave $440,000.

Joseph J. and Jenna P. Ferguson to Jay M. and Didi P. Theva

MIDDLEBORO

18 Benton St $415,000.

Fabienne Alce to John Louis

13 Courtland St $460,000.

Jennifer L. and Mary J. Laurenza to Atwood Properties LLC

45 Plymouth St $605,000.

Urolatis Catherine M Est and Lisa A. Oliver to Timothy and Cassandra Alves

4 Roosevelt Ave $465,000.

Francis E. Savard and Elizabeth Stewart to Kristen Moschella and Sean Mccauley

18 Summer St $83,906.

Barry T. Heidke to David W. and Dora L. Heidke

NEW BEDFORD

1675-1679 Acushnet Ave $535,000.

Jacinto M. Dalmeida to Sylvie Auguste

55 Bank St $420,000.

Suzana C. and Joao M. Martins to Dylon and Jodiann Correia

988 Beverly St $563,000.

Philip M. and Debra A. Rose to Matthew and Emma Lagasse

253 Brownell St $375,000.

Veda M. Fermino to Jeffrey R. Pina and Amanda Almeida

336 Central Ave $335,500.

Joao Peixoto to Norma L. Brun

314 Chancery St $390,000.

Oliveira Investment Inc to Noah Smith

30 Clara St $460,333.

Albert L. Fortier and Maranda M. Vieira to Earl Pooler and Nina Szulewski-Pooler

90 Clara St $210,000.

Eusebio Marlene A Est and Stephen M. Eusebio to Kevin A. and Jessie Sousa

83 Colonial Dr $272,000.

Spencer Rachel L Est and Michael A. Lisbon to Aaron Spencer

281 Dartmouth St $380,000.

Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Enone Agular

312 Davis St $475,000.

Rita Noon and Laura Aguiar to Chad Aguiar and Priscilla L. Canha-Aguiar

340 Davis St $210,000.

Everlyn E. Barthelet to Esdras C. Balan

167 Jenny Lind St $290,000.

Kayla E. Greenwood and Joycelyn Guilherme to Tanya S. Pinheiro

26 Keene St $253,700.

Arcadia R. Gamboa and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLCMtg Equity Conversion T and US Bank NA Tr

88 Mount Vernon St $360,000.

Nicholas Riquinha to Miguel M. Morente and Elaine Otero-Mendez

30 Nashua St $413,000.

Rosemary Harrison and Donna L. Revalee to Kayla Greenwood and Joycelyn L. Guilherme

226 North St $410,000.

Jose M. Gomes to Nayana H. Nagendappa

45 Parker St Unit 45 $359,000.

Hatten Estates LLC to Kai B. Rosenfield and Afaf A. Rasheed-Rosenfield

19 Phillips Ave $395,000.

Brendan and Rebecca T. Morse to Naomi Carmenatty and Javier M. Torres

2108 Phillips Rd Unit 33 $135,000.

Christine Daniels to Middleboro Ark LLC

75-77 Query St $600,000.

Southcoast Prop Buyers LL to Marvin R. Cormier and Chadeline Caprice

199 Smith St $280,000.

Luis M. Martinez to Marianna H. Ditullio and Michael J. Ryer

69 South St $290,000.

69 S Rt and Michael Mimos to Lee Enterprises LLC

183 Sycamore St $275,000.

Donald L. Houle and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLC to Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb8

WAREHAM

77 Agawam Lake Shore Dr $460,000.

Bruce W. and Susan A. Carlson to Scott D. Cabral

3 Ash St $366,000.

Sara B. Omalley and Ma Hsng Fins Agency to Matthew Krause

33 Depot St $630,000.

Troy A. Knowles to Julian Gamache and Amber Unruh

31 E Central Ave $330,000.

John Robbins to Rebekah Taber

200 Great Neck Rd $369,850.

Tyler Griffin to David Sylvester

8 Griffin Way $765,000.

Peng Zhang and Masako Wada to Paul Bonnett and Sabrina C. Mohammed

108 High St Unit 108 $920,000.

Eleete Development LLC to Hanwen Bai and Evan M. Fowler-Guzzardo

108 High St Unit 108C $920,000.

Eleete Development LLC to Hanwen Bai and Evan M. Fowler-Guzzardo

108 High St Unit 108D $920,000.

Eleete Development LLC to Hanwen Bai and Evan M. Fowler-Guzzardo

28 Oak St $320,000.

Edward B. and Louise Barrett to Ronald D. Burgeois

5 Oakdale St $442,000.

Steven J. and Carla G. Texiera to Dot Nt and Dorothy M. Getchell

10 Santos Dr $300,000.

Patricia I Ashley 1998 Rt and Herbert W. AshleJohn B. and Melissa A. Prouty

WESTPORT

38 Cherry And Webb Ln $1,265,000.

Steven A. Camara to Jay M. and Nancy Raposa

50 Pratt Ave $675,000.

James T Zembo RET and Kelly L. Demenezes to Marc H. and Nancy P. Dodson

329 Tickle Rd $300,000.

Claire Messier 2023 RET and Betty A. Sirois to 7 Prop Mgmt A General Prt

