Spacious two-family home in Middleboro sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling property in Middleboro was a unique multi-family that sold for $605,000.
Located in the desirable north end, 45 Plymouth St. is a spacious owner-occupied, two-family home.
The 3,693-square-foot home was built in 1890 and has undergone many upgrades. It features gleaming hardwood floors, French doors, and sun-filled rooms.
The first-floor unit is an open concept offering two large bedrooms and an eat-in kitchen. The second unit has three spacious bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen, and attic storage.
Built on a .40 acre lot it has an attached oversized garage with rooms above it, a backyard deck, and an outdoor patio. The property last sold in 1999 for $119,100.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
17 Brookside Dr $555,000.
William R. and Jane E. Moore to Evan Hess
175 S Main St $525,000.
Laureano A. and Ana L. Costa to Camern S. and Scott R. Langlois
BOURNE
16 Great Rock Rd $600,000.
Sean W. and Elisabeth E. Pisarro to Kyle Kapsambelis and Megan Hopwood
75 Head Of The Bay Rd $595,000.
Elizabeth Ganem and James Ferrier to John C. Kiefer and Abby S. Mccarthy
9 Middle Way $1,600,000.
Vincent J Hunt Ft and Vincent J. Hunt to Brian and Betsy Andrade
117 Phillips Rd $3,060,000.
Scusset Realty LLC to Jason M. Quinn
928 Sandwich Rd $400,000.
Penny M. Rovatti to Jeffrey Lunedei and Erin Roy
119 Valley Bars Rd $750,000.
Catie Blake to William and Tracy Labieniec
22 Westdale Park $430,000.
Alldredge-Bates K M Est and Edward J. AlldredgColleen Curry
CARVER
21 Cornish St $580,000.
Seanna M. Kelly to Caitlin C. Gaessler
42 Crystal Lake Dr $385,000.
David J. Wojcik to Lindsay M. Reddy and Cody R. Anderson
2 Dawn Way $515,000.
Oliveira Investment Inc to John Johndrow
4 Fairway Lndg Unit 4 $704,285.
Weathervane At Patriot Pi to Paul D Ellis RET and Paul D. Ellis
110 Meadow St $529,900.
Constitution Prop LLC to Kyle and Emily Medeiros
24 Plymouth St $530,000.
Bannerman Pamela L Est and Beau D. Bannerman to Nicholas and Brooke A. Sama
16 Popes Point Rd $475,000.
Hoyt Lorraine A Est and William E. Scannell to Michael J. Ricciardi
10 Shaw St $650,000.
D & Nancy J Payne RET and Dennis Payne to Dianalee M. Hirt and Victor A. Chittaphong
DARTMOUTH
48 Howard St $475,000.
Gloria A. Arruda and Rachelle L. Boucher to Paul Odonnell
48 N Shore Dr Unit 12 $650,000.
Francis E. Deltorto and Luigina M. Matarazo to Bradley B. Wightman and Elizabeth D. Saint-Aignan
15 Palmer St $415,000.
Debra A. Mello and Patricia A. Bettencourt to Matthew K. Coughlin
4 Penikese Ln $1,208,000.
Andrew S. Brown and Anita C. Meyer to Andrew and Anne Laskowski
5 Penikese Ln $1,208,000.
Andrew S. Brown and Anita C. Meyer to Andrew and Anne Laskowski
14 Ruby Ct $410,000.
Patricia Amaral to Ethan S. Amaral and Neriah M. Pina
44 Slades Farm Ln $862,000.
Ledgemont Rt and Michael Camara to Christopher R. and Susan M. Barbosa
525 Slocum Rd $340,000.
Susan M. Dearaujo to Edward and Lilia M. Dellecese
65 Victoria St $150,000.
Tuck One LLC and Stormfield Spv I LLC to Stormfield Cap Funding I
67 White Oak Run $535,000.
Elizabeth A. Ferguson to Joseph Couglin RET and Joseph Coughlin
FAIRHAVEN
253 Adams St $410,000.
Lance C. and Diamantina M. Stevens to Matthew J. Sylvia and Kristine A. Liotta
51 Association Rd $840,000.
David and Martha Harvey to Joshua N. and Katie R. Cardoso
168 Dana Farms Unit 168 $345,000.
Maureen E Benton Lt and Stuart R. Benton to Pamela J. Burgess
4 Jameson St $540,000.
Jenniffer E. Dias to Dail M. and Richard Decoux
12 Sedgewick Rd $399,900.
Chanh Le and Hoang K. Nguyen to Benjamin Paine
FALL RIVER
66-70 Cedar St $386,000.
Cheryl Renn to Home Innova LLC
903 Dwelly St $485,000.
Ronald S. and Anna M. Duarte to Kristopher Burris
22 Flint St $530,000.
Daniel Quintal and Brett Oconnor to Ian Pineda
1436 Globe St $632,500.
Antonio and Maria L. Vieira to Josie Deandrade and Manuel Cardoso
144 Herman St $415,000.
Iida Arruda Irt and Natalie Gomes to Emmanuela J. Baptiste and Isaac Moise
39 Horton St $95,000.
Joao and Mary L. Costa to Joao and Mary L. Costa
50 Johnson St $360,000.
Paulo Saldanha to Ermelinda Nezaj
194 Mcgowan St $600,000.
Costa FT and Jose F. Costa to Kyle R. Oliveira
295 Stockton St $120,000.
Linda A. Pavao and Marcella M. Nunes to Marcelle M. and John S. Nunes
FREETOWN
74 County Rd $450,000.
Beverly A. Lord to Constitution Prop LLC
2 Glad St $455,000.
Paul G. Oliveira to Daniel M. Reis and Pamela A. Crombie
LAKEVILLE
34 Bliss Rd $198,000.
Ann Tremblay to John T. Aylward and Kathleen Hartford
11 Cedar Pond Rd $825,000.
Joshua Nathan Cardoso Lt and Josua N. Cardoso to Anthony and Suzette Chambers
12 Central Ave $445,000.
Gary and Kimberly Cronin to Willaim C. White and Donna L. Angeley-White
5 Harding St $1,800,000.
Lakeville Nursery Redevll to Lighthouse Pt Industrial
59 Lakeside Ave $950,000.
William J Mcnamara Jr Lt and William J. McnamaThomas M Nassr Ft and Michael A. Nassr
123 Main St $300,000.
Walczak Jeffrey A Est and Josua A. Walczak to John S. Mullins
MARION
1019 Point Rd $311,500.
Paula K. Franklin-Frye and Gilbert E. FranklinBgre LLC
MATTAPOISETT
5 Beach St $511,000.
Carolyn P Kowleski T and Carolyn P. Kowaleski toMarc Beaulieu and Lesley Souza
15 Holly Ln $1,000,000.
Susan G. Ryan to Michael J. and Meredith Cornish
7 Railroad Ave $440,000.
Joseph J. and Jenna P. Ferguson to Jay M. and Didi P. Theva
MIDDLEBORO
18 Benton St $415,000.
Fabienne Alce to John Louis
13 Courtland St $460,000.
Jennifer L. and Mary J. Laurenza to Atwood Properties LLC
45 Plymouth St $605,000.
Urolatis Catherine M Est and Lisa A. Oliver to Timothy and Cassandra Alves
4 Roosevelt Ave $465,000.
Francis E. Savard and Elizabeth Stewart to Kristen Moschella and Sean Mccauley
18 Summer St $83,906.
Barry T. Heidke to David W. and Dora L. Heidke
NEW BEDFORD
1675-1679 Acushnet Ave $535,000.
Jacinto M. Dalmeida to Sylvie Auguste
55 Bank St $420,000.
Suzana C. and Joao M. Martins to Dylon and Jodiann Correia
988 Beverly St $563,000.
Philip M. and Debra A. Rose to Matthew and Emma Lagasse
253 Brownell St $375,000.
Veda M. Fermino to Jeffrey R. Pina and Amanda Almeida
336 Central Ave $335,500.
Joao Peixoto to Norma L. Brun
314 Chancery St $390,000.
Oliveira Investment Inc to Noah Smith
30 Clara St $460,333.
Albert L. Fortier and Maranda M. Vieira to Earl Pooler and Nina Szulewski-Pooler
90 Clara St $210,000.
Eusebio Marlene A Est and Stephen M. Eusebio to Kevin A. and Jessie Sousa
83 Colonial Dr $272,000.
Spencer Rachel L Est and Michael A. Lisbon to Aaron Spencer
281 Dartmouth St $380,000.
Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Enone Agular
312 Davis St $475,000.
Rita Noon and Laura Aguiar to Chad Aguiar and Priscilla L. Canha-Aguiar
340 Davis St $210,000.
Everlyn E. Barthelet to Esdras C. Balan
167 Jenny Lind St $290,000.
Kayla E. Greenwood and Joycelyn Guilherme to Tanya S. Pinheiro
26 Keene St $253,700.
Arcadia R. Gamboa and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLCMtg Equity Conversion T and US Bank NA Tr
88 Mount Vernon St $360,000.
Nicholas Riquinha to Miguel M. Morente and Elaine Otero-Mendez
30 Nashua St $413,000.
Rosemary Harrison and Donna L. Revalee to Kayla Greenwood and Joycelyn L. Guilherme
226 North St $410,000.
Jose M. Gomes to Nayana H. Nagendappa
45 Parker St Unit 45 $359,000.
Hatten Estates LLC to Kai B. Rosenfield and Afaf A. Rasheed-Rosenfield
19 Phillips Ave $395,000.
Brendan and Rebecca T. Morse to Naomi Carmenatty and Javier M. Torres
2108 Phillips Rd Unit 33 $135,000.
Christine Daniels to Middleboro Ark LLC
75-77 Query St $600,000.
Southcoast Prop Buyers LL to Marvin R. Cormier and Chadeline Caprice
199 Smith St $280,000.
Luis M. Martinez to Marianna H. Ditullio and Michael J. Ryer
69 South St $290,000.
69 S Rt and Michael Mimos to Lee Enterprises LLC
183 Sycamore St $275,000.
Donald L. Houle and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLC to Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb8
WAREHAM
77 Agawam Lake Shore Dr $460,000.
Bruce W. and Susan A. Carlson to Scott D. Cabral
3 Ash St $366,000.
Sara B. Omalley and Ma Hsng Fins Agency to Matthew Krause
33 Depot St $630,000.
Troy A. Knowles to Julian Gamache and Amber Unruh
31 E Central Ave $330,000.
John Robbins to Rebekah Taber
200 Great Neck Rd $369,850.
Tyler Griffin to David Sylvester
8 Griffin Way $765,000.
Peng Zhang and Masako Wada to Paul Bonnett and Sabrina C. Mohammed
108 High St Unit 108 $920,000.
Eleete Development LLC to Hanwen Bai and Evan M. Fowler-Guzzardo
108 High St Unit 108C $920,000.
Eleete Development LLC to Hanwen Bai and Evan M. Fowler-Guzzardo
108 High St Unit 108D $920,000.
Eleete Development LLC to Hanwen Bai and Evan M. Fowler-Guzzardo
28 Oak St $320,000.
Edward B. and Louise Barrett to Ronald D. Burgeois
5 Oakdale St $442,000.
Steven J. and Carla G. Texiera to Dot Nt and Dorothy M. Getchell
10 Santos Dr $300,000.
Patricia I Ashley 1998 Rt and Herbert W. AshleJohn B. and Melissa A. Prouty
WESTPORT
38 Cherry And Webb Ln $1,265,000.
Steven A. Camara to Jay M. and Nancy Raposa
50 Pratt Ave $675,000.
James T Zembo RET and Kelly L. Demenezes to Marc H. and Nancy P. Dodson
329 Tickle Rd $300,000.
Claire Messier 2023 RET and Betty A. Sirois to 7 Prop Mgmt A General Prt
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in April for Greater New Bedford area