U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.75
    +47.75 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,175.00
    +287.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,742.50
    +191.50 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.90
    +23.60 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.35
    +0.48 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.38 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.15
    +0.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2571
    +0.0078 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7290
    -0.1310 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,447.35
    +1,759.58 (+5.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.07
    +23.27 (+3.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.58
    +91.63 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Spain Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Caterpillar, Volvo, Komatsu, Liebherr, & Kubota

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spain Construction Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% during 2022-2028.

The report considers the present scenario of the Spain construction equipment market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Spain construction equipment market.

The Material Handling segment is the largest in Spain construction equipment market, followed by earthmoving and road construction equipment. Forklifts and Excavators have been the fast-growing segments. The demand for excavators and forklifts is expected to rise due to various government investments in infrastructure development, growth in renewable energy, and the country's construction industries.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT

  • Spain is the largest market for Forklift in the world; the equipment is extremely flexible, cheaper, and can be used to lift and move various materials over short distances, which makes it extremely popular in the Spain construction market.

  • Various civil engineering works and residential projects prompt demand for telematics in excavators in the market. The real estate and affordable housing projects support the demand for large tower cranes in Spain.

  • The infrastructure investment in 2021 will drive the construction industry's growth. The government's focus on renewable energy resources for power generation is attracting major FDI inflows in 2021.

  • As per January 2022, the Ecological Transition Ministry is processing 697 renewable energy projects, including 467 solar parks, 211 wind farms, 2 hydro-electric proposals and 17 hybrid plants. These increasing projects are expected to increase the demand for earthmoving equipment in the renewable energy sector.

  • The surge in infrastructure development projects across Spain such as Punta Norte Residential Complex ($220 million), Palencia-Aguilar de Campoo High-Speed Railway Line Palencia Norte-Amusco section ($114 million), Sinova Wastewater Treatment Plant ($72 million) and Sabinar Photovoltaic Complex 252 MW ($213 million). The Hydraulic infrastructures had an investment of $740.1 million in 2021, to which $102.5 million will be added in 2022, which will be invested through public entities and state-owned companies.

  • As per the State Budget contemplates, the water quality infrastructure for the Hydrographic Confederations and National Parks as an investment of $785.6 million had increased its budget by 11%, with a forecast of $44 million for 2021.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Komatsu, Caterpillar, Kubota, Hitachi construction equipment and Volvo Construction Equipment are market leaders which accounted for nearly ~33% of overall construction equipment market share in 2021.

Key Vendors

  • Caterpillar

  • Volvo CE

  • Komatsu

  • Liebherr

  • Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

  • XCMG

  • SANY

  • JCB

  • Kobelco

  • Zoomlion

  • Hitachi Construction equipment

  • Hyundai construction equipment

Distributors

  • LVP Cranes

  • Centrocar

  • ITT Bobcat OF

  • AURTENECHE MAQUINARIA

  • SUR KOMAT MAQUINARIA

  • Finanzauto

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 Introduction

  • Market Snapshot

  • Executive Summary

Section 2 the Market Overview

  • Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment

Section 3 Spain Construction Equipment (Type & Application)

  • Spain Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)

  • Earth Moving Equipment

  • Excavator

  • Backhoe Loader

  • Motor Grader

  • Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)

  • Road Construction Equipment

  • Asphalt Paver

  • Road Roller

  • Material Handling Equipment

  • Crane

  • Forklift and Telescopic Handler

  • Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)

  • Spain Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)

  • Construction

  • Mining

  • Manufacturing

  • Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation Etc)

Section 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in Spain, Advantage Spain, Fdi in Spain, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain, Covid-19 Impact

Section 5 Technology Development

  • Advent of Technology

Section 6 Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Landscape Overview

  • Major Vendors Caterpillar - Komatsu - Xcmg - Sany - Hyundai Construction Machinery - Volvo Construction Equipment - Hitachi Construction Machinery - Jcb - Liebherr - Kobelco - Kubota - Zoomlion

  • Distributors Profile

Section 7 Quantitative Summary

Section 8 Report Summary

  • Key Insights

  • Abbreviations

  • List of Graphs

  • List of Tables

Section 9 Report Scope & Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmqm2k

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow E

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near LowsSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restri

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop

    If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS M

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are

  • Chevron CEO Sees Russian Oil Output Falling After Exit of Western Firms

    It would be difficult for Russia to overcome the loss of western technology and capital, noting that other once-large oil producers have seen output fall after sanctions, Mike Wirth said.

  • Four-day week pilot begins with 70 companies and over 3,000 workers

    More than 70 companies across the country will allow staff to work a four-day week after the pandemic "moved the goalposts" on office life.

  • Should Investors Be Worried About Tesla?

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slammed on Friday, falling more than 9%. The growth stock's slide came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed concerns about the economy in an email to employees, according to Reuters. In addition, Musk said the electric car company plans to cut about 10% of its workforce.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced, phenomenal companies are begging to be bought after a 31% peak decline in the Nasdaq.

  • Why The 37% Return On Capital At Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Should Have Your Attention

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • FedEx Corporation: An Iconic Company Facing Pressures

    The global delivery and shipping company is facing inflationary pressures but has an e-commerce tailwind

  • Exclusive-Panicked traders step up forward Indian rice purchases after wheat export ban -sources

    India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters. In the last two weeks, traders have signed contracts to export 1 million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and are opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity will be sent even if India restricts exports, the people said. Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice already shipped out of India this year - in line with record 2021 shipments - and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill.

  • Here are this year’s Fortune 500 companies by region

    How many Fortune 500 companies are in your state?

  • Antsy Lithuania Latest to Anticipate EU Crypto Law With One of Its Own

    Ministers don’t want a crypto disaster to happen while they’re waiting for Brussels lawmakers to dot the i’s on landmark MiCA legislation, but some warn their plans could wreck the sector.

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Op-Ed: Give drivers a gas tax holiday. Tax windfall profits from oil companies instead

    One big reason for soaring gas prices is oil companies' greed. They're taking advantage of multiple crises to charge more simply because they can.