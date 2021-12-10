U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,695.79
    +28.34 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,864.99
    +110.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,577.34
    +59.97 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.50
    -8.71 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.21
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    +8.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    -0.0170 (-1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3268
    +0.0051 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3610
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,040.43
    +156.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.14
    -20.11 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Spain moves closer to passing a startup law

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

Spain's government has agreed on the details of a draft startup law -- passing the baton to the parliament to debate and potentially amend the plan ahead of a vote to turn it into actual law.

The Council of Ministers announced adoption of the draft text today which it said contains important measures to cut red tape and remove bureaucratic obstacles for founding and investing in startups in Spain.

The package also targets reforms at stock options and access to visas in a bid to make the country a more attractive place for entrepreneurs and digital talent.

In a press release, Spain's government said the package of incentives includes what it touted as "the EU’s most beneficial treatment of returns on stock options".

Ministers have agreed to raise the tax exemption on stock option income from €12,000 to €50,000 per year.

The draft also stipulates that taxation is delayed until the date of settlement -- either when the stocks are sold or if the company goes public.

Other notable tax measures include a reduction in Corporate Tax and Non-Resident Income Tax (which drops from 25% to 15%) for four years -- which aims to tackle a major barrier given startups typically aren't focused on booking revenue in their early years (yet, under the current rules, are expected to pay the same rate of tax as more established businesses).

The maximum deductible amount for investments in new or recently created companies is also raised (from €60,000 to €100,000 per year), while the deduction rate goes from 30% to 50% and the period for considering a company ‘recently created’ is extended, per the draft adopted by ministers.

The reform also looks set to tackle another key complaint of local founders: The cost and bureaucracy of setting up a startup in Spain -- which has led some founders to establish their business elsewhere in Europe even if they subsequently build their product out of offices in the country.

Under the draft law, ministers say the procedures for setting up a company will be "streamlined" into a single step and can be completed online without needing to pay a notary or registry expenses.

Startups will also be able to use an online portal to make business declarations and access benefits, per the release.

Olivier Plante, co-founder of a local keyboard startup, ThingThing -- which develops Fleksy (a keyboard SDK business) out of offices in Spain -- said he felt forced to incorporate his startup in the UK back in 2015 -- because of relative costs.

"We were like three years not making a dime," he explains. "First months we needed a lot of money to get started, registry, stocks, banks, notary (they are parasites tbh)...etc. That's why we founded the company in the UK -- it costs us 70 GBP instead of ~5k EUR in Spain."

Fleksy raises Series A to expand its keyboard SDK biz after 10x growth

Plante welcomed the reform package -- saying that for him the two most important components are simplifying set-up for startups and the reduction in corporate tax rates in the early years.

The current approach is essentially "killing entrepreneurial spirit from day 1", per Plante, or else limiting the pool of possible founders to those who are in a position to save enough money to get going. "Often, the real entrepreneurs have less means," he noted, adding: "And Spain doesn't enable the poor to become rich at the source."

A local startup association, startups asociación españa, also welcomed the adoption of the draft text by the Council of Ministers -- although it said it's still waiting to see all the detail of the full text once that's published.

It also said it's hoping the parliament will go even further in improving the proposal -- suggesting it should further increase the number of years for a business to be deemed a startup; and -- potentially (assuming the draft has not done so) -- make changes to limiting requirements (such as a startup needing to have 60% of staff in Spain to qualify; or revenue of (only) up to €5M).

The association was most fulsome in its praise of the planned boost to tax deduction for startup investors -- dubbing that "excellent news that puts us on an equal footing with others successful ecosystems".

The reform package contains a number of other measures to incentivize entrepreneurialism -- such as entrepreneurs who are simultaneously working as employees at another job no longer being required to contribute twice to the Social Security system (which disincentives bootstrapping); and plans for establishing sandboxes or trial licences in regulated sectors to foster the development of novel services and MVPs.

Although it remains to be seen how the parliament may amend specific details.

In terms of timeframe, a government source told TechCrunch it believes the law will be approved in the first half of 2022 -- however they noted that the deadline allows until the end of the year.

On the funding front, Spain's government has an investment target of up to €4BN to direct toward fostering startup growth -- including drawing on European Union coronavirus recovery funding.

For a deep dive on the country's ten-year plan for the startup reform, check out TechCrunch's interview with Francisco Polo, Spain’s high commissioner overseeing delivery of the entrepreneurial strategy from earlier this year.

Spain’s ten-year plan to put startups in the economic driving seat

Recommended Stories

  • EU countries expected to agree 9-month duration of COVID pass - sources

    European Union countries are expected to agree to limit to nine months the duration of COVID-19 certificates for travel around the bloc, three EU sources told Reuters, but some states are concerned that such a limit could hinder travel. Separately, the EU executive proposed at an internal meeting with health experts from member states on Thursday to impose PCR tests on all incoming travellers from outside the bloc, two of the sources said, a step prompted by a lack of firm information so far on the risks posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant. As evidence increased about the waning protection from vaccines, in November the European Commission proposed a nine-month validity limit for COVID-19 passes from the time a person has received two doses (or one in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

  • The Inflation News Was as Bad as Expected. What It Means for the Fed—and Biden.

    The inflation data is expected to prompt the Federal Reserve to move more quickly to tighten monetary policy.

  • The next recession: Here’s when the ‘everything bubble’ will burst

    Murray Sabrin warned against the Fed's inflationary policies in 1976. Now he thinks the next bust is around the corner.

  • Why Do Prices Keep Going Up and What’s the Cause of Inflation?

    U.S. inflation has risen to its highest rate in three decades this fall and is estimated to have accelerated more last month, with economists forecasting that consumer prices rose by 6.7% in November from a year ago. Consumers are seeing prices rise sharply for a variety of goods and services because of persistent supply and labor shortages and strong demand. The Labor Department’s November consumer-price index will be released Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Didi delisting: 'The window is closing' for Chinese companies publicly trading on U.S. exchanges, analyst says

    Albright Stonebridge Group Vice President&nbsp;Kyle Sullivan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Didi delisting means for other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

  • Exclusive-Lithuania braces for China-led corporate boycott

    FRANKFURT/VILNIUS (Reuters) -China has told multinationals to sever ties with Lithuania or face being shut out of the Chinese market, a senior government official and an industry body told Reuters, dragging companies into a dispute between the Baltic state and Beijing. China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month, after the opening of a representative office by Taiwan in Vilnius. Lithuania's ruling coalition had agreed in November last year to support what it described as "those fighting for freedom" in Taiwan, putting its relations with China at risk.

  • Lockheed Martin to Sell 64 Fighter Jets to Finland in a $9.5 Billion Deal

    The U.S. defense contractor beat back bids from competitors Saab, Boeing and Dassault in securing the multi-year deal with the Finnish government.

  • As Inflation Roars, the Fed Faces a Thorny Choice

    Faster reduction in bond-buying will be a key topic at next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. That will point to likely pace of interest-rate hikes.

  • 8 Surprising Facts About Stimulus Checks in 2021

    The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 added section 6428B to the Internal Revenue Code. It authorized payments up to $1,400 to qualifying individuals -- $2,800 for people filing jointly -- plus another...

  • U.S. chip subsidies will support design activities -U.S. Commerce official

    A $52 billion bill aimed at bolstering the U.S. semiconductor industry will include funding for chip design activities, a U.S. commerce department official told Reuters, addressing concerns the funds would mostly support manufacturing. Chip industry advocates had hoped the bill would become law this year, though U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said this week the bill could slip to 2022. Once passed, the next phase will be to carve up the money, an effort likely to be led by the Commerce Department.

  • Turkey Nears Tipping Point: Capital Controls, Use of Reserves Unlikely to Prevent Lira Depreciation

    Turkey is at an economic turning point if it is to avoid full balance-of-payments crisis and runaway inflation with risk of heightened political unrest as the Turkish lira continues to decline in value.

  • Finland orders 64 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $9.4 billion

    Finland has chosen U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighters to replace ageing F/A-18 combat jets and plans to order 64 planes with weapons systems in a $9.4 billion deal, the government said on Friday. Lockheed Martin competed in a tender for the deal with Sweden's Saab, U.S. rival Boeing, France's Dassault and Britain's BAE Systems. The procurement from Lockheed, including weapons as well as service and maintenance until 2030, is estimated to cost 8.378 billion euros ($9.44 billion), the government said.

  • U.S. Consumer Prices Climb at Fastest Annual Rate Since 1982

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersU.S. consumer prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace in nearly 40 years, underscoring how rapid and persisten

  • Democrats Among Lawmakers Asking Biden Not to Ban Oil Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration shouldn’t ban the export of crude oil, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers said in a letter to Biden.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersRe-instating the ban on the export of domestic crude oil, which was lifted in 2015, was

  • 3 Stocks Where Donald Trump Could Be a Catalyst

    Former President Donald Trump's government influence has waned in 2021, but he's been quite relevant in the public markets lately. Let's take a look at three stock situations where Trump could prove to be a big catalyst. It has been a bland second half of the year for SPACs since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) started cracking down on the blank-check companies, and it became harder for SPACs to find attractive targets.

  • U.S. inflation sizzles as consumer prices post biggest annual gain since 1982

    U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in November as Americans paid more for food and a range goods, leading to the largest annual gain since 1982, posing a political nightmare for President Joe Biden's administration and cementing expectations for the Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates next year. The report from the Labor Department on Friday, which followed on the heels of a slew of data this month showing a rapidly tightening labor market, makes it likely the U.S. central bank will announce that it is speeding up the wind-down of its massive bond purchases at its policy meeting next week. With supply bottlenecks showing little sign of easing and companies raising wages as they compete for scarce workers, high inflation could persist well into 2022.

  • Pro-Russian separatists lose hope of conflict end

    On the front lines of eastern Ukraine’s conflict, hope is fading.A day after a new ceasefire broke down, a pro-Russian rebel, known as ‘Crab’, said on Friday (December 10) he did not see an end to the crisis, which began in 2014."The hope is fading. The other side is absolutely inadequate. They understand nothing. Nothing at all. They are looking for loopholes to break the Minsk agreements under the veil of a legal framework. They do not want peace."Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the breakdown of the ceasefire on Thursday night (December 9).Ukraine said Moscow had rejected a series of its proposals, including prisoner swaps, reopening a checkpoint and expanding a joint communications center. Moscow in turn said Kyiv had submitted "absolutely absurd" proposals and accused it of imitating negotiations at the talks.The worsening relations come two days after a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that was intended to help diffuse the crisis.Biden has promised Kyiv the United States will help end the conflict. Separatists like 'Crab' are wary of U.S. promises, and believe Putin's feet are firmly on the ground. "Vladimir Vladimirovich is a realistic man. He does the task at hand, you know. And that American blah-blah-blah, well, it leads to nothing. Where the Americans appear, there is a war, devastation, disorder. It will be the same with Ukraine, already is. They already have (military) bases and so on."It was not immediately clear if there would be new talks to try to get the ceasefire push back on track.

  • Stimulus Update: See What States Are Sending Checks in December

    Millions of Americans are expected to receive stimulus payments around Christmastime by way of their local state governments. Some states issue their own stimulus checks, and others are even providing...

  • Fed Seen on Track to Quicken Taper After Latest Inflation Print

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersThe Federal Reserve is likely still on track to announce a faster pace of tapering at its meeting next week after U.S. c

  • This week in Bidenomics: Into the dunk tank

    There's no good way to spin inflation that's now at a 39-year high.