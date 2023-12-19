Spain State Company Sepi to Buy as Much as 10% of Telefonica

(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s government will buy as much as 10% of Telefonica SA to give the telecommunications company “greater shareholder stability” to meet its goals, following Saudi Telecom Co.’s announcement earlier this year of a plan to buy a stake in the Spanish firm.

The government decided in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to order state holding company Sepi to carry out the stake purchase, Madrid-based Sepi said in a regulatory filing.

In November, the government had said it would undertake an “exploratory analysis” of a potential stake acquisition in Madrid-based Telefonica. That was about two months after state-controlled Saudi Telecom announced plans to buy 9.9% of Telefonica.

“Telefonica is a leading telecommunications company both in Spain and internationally,” Sepi said. “It carries out a set of activities of crucial relevance for the economy, research, security, defense and the welfare of citizens.”

Sepi said it will seek to complete the purchase of the shares while minimizing the impact on the stock price.

Telefonica shares fell 0.8% in Madrid on Tuesday to close at €3.565, before the announcement. That gives the company a market value of about €20 billion ($22 billion).

