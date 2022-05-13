U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

Spain Social Commerce Market Report 2022

·2 min read

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spain Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Social commerce industry in Spain is expected to grow by 48.2% on annual basis to reach US$4,660.1 million in 2022.

Social Commerce industry in Spain has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 41.4% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$4,660.1 million in 2022 to reach US$35,539.2 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

Spain Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear

  • Beauty and Personal Care

  • Food & Grocery

  • Appliances and Electronics

  • Home Improvement

  • Others

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B

  • B2C

  • C2C

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic

  • Cross Border

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities

  • Tier-2 Cities

  • Tier-3 Cities

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Other Digital Payment

  • Cash

Spain Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2021

  • By Age

  • By Income Level

  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hggt6z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spain-social-commerce-market-report-2022-301546960.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

