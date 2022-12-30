U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.00
    -16.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,273.00
    -102.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,965.25
    -67.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.20
    -9.90 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.73
    +0.33 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.70
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.83
    -0.31 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9100
    -1.1200 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,480.37
    -58.94 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.32
    -2.45 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.30
    -28.42 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Spain's 12-month inflation slows down to 5.8% in December

·1 min read
Inflation in Spain

(Reuters) - Spain's consumer prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in December, a slower pace than the 6.8% over the 12 months to November, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was at 6.9% year-on-year, higher than the 6.3% recorded in November, the INE data showed.

Spain's European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation was 5.6%, down from 6.7% in November and below the 6.0% expectation from analysts polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by David Latona)

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam Pulls Off Asia’s Fastest Growth as Economy Powers On

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronVietnam’s economy grew at the fastest pace in Asia this year, signaling momentum j

  • Ex-BOJ deputy Yamaguchi emerging as next central bank head contender -Sankei

    Former Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi, a vocal critic of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's stimulus programme, is emerging as a strong candidate to become next head of the central bank, the Sankei newspaper reported on Thursday. The choice would reflect Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's increasingly clear shift away from former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" reflationary policies, which served as a backbone for Kuroda's stimulus, the paper said, without citing sources.

  • Persistent inflation, not recession, 'the greater risk' as BoC looks to 2023

    "If high inflation sticks, much higher interest rates will be required to restore price stability, and the economy will have to slow even more sharply," Macklem said.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as investors gauge effect of China reopen on Fed

    The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, reversing an earlier decline, as investors attempted to navigate the impact of China's reopening policy on the path of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. While China has quickly reversed course on its previous "zero-COVID" policy this month, which is likely to benefit the global economy, the change has come with a surge in cases that could hamper the economy in the short-term. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.5 basis points to 3.883% after hitting a six-week high of 3.89%.

  • India persistent core inflation may exert pressure upward pressure on CPI - report

    India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation has moderated, but the persistence and broadening of core inflation may continue to exert upward pressure on the headline number going forward, the Financial Stability Report released on Thursday said. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core inflation was between 6% and 6.26% in November, according to three economists' estimates, versus 5.9% to 6.3% in October. "Frontloaded monetary policy actions are expected to bring inflation into the tolerance band and closer to the target while anchoring inflation expectations," the RBI said.

  • U.S. Treasury says consumer leases can qualify for EV tax credits

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday that electric vehicles leased by consumers can qualify starting Jan. 1 for up to $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits, a decision that makes those assembled outside North America eligible. South Korea, Europe and some automakers this month sought approval to use the commercial electric vehicle tax credit to boost consumer EV access.

  • Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Banco Bilbao (BBVA) is a Great Choice

    Does Banco Bilbao (BBVA) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • U.S. sues AmerisourceBergen, says distributor helped ignite opioid epidemic

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing AmerisourceBergen Corp, one of the nation's largest drug distributors, of helping ignite the nation's deadly opioid epidemic by failing to report hundreds of thousands of suspicious orders of prescription painkillers. In a complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court, the Department of Justice said AmerisourceBergen and two units had repeatedly violated their legal obligation to address suspicious customer orders, or alert the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to red flags of suspicious behavior.

  • Subversive Launches ETF to Focus on Mental Health

    The debut highlights the lack of funds focused on the area.

  • Bitcoin Price Targets for 2023 Are In—and They Are Grim. Brace for a 50% Fall.

    After an abysmal year, analysts are making their best guesses for where Bitcoin goes in 2023. The macro backdrop and industry dynamics are both uncertain.

  • FOREX-Dollar hits one-week high vs yen, drops against pound as UK markets reopen

    The dollar rallied by as much as 0.67% against the yen to 134.40 in Asian trading, the most since Dec. 20, when the Bank of Japan sent the pair spiralling lower with an unexpected loosening of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield policy band. "It basically confirmed that the BOJ surprise from last week was a one-off, but from a longer-term viewpoint nobody believes it," said Osamu Takashima, head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup Global Markets Japan. The dollar was last up 0.21% against the Japanese yen at 133.785.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried used Alameda Research money to buy Robinhood shares

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried took funds from his trading firm, Alameda Research, to buy stock of trading app Robinhood, court documents revealed Tuesday.

  • Why Essa Bancorp (ESSA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Essa Bancorp (ESSA) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Minerva (NERV) Down; FDA Denies Review Schizophrenia Drug NDA

    Minerva (NERV) confirmed that the FDA's refuse-to-file letter on its regulatory filing, seeking approval for roluperidone, to treat symptoms of schizophrenia remains in effect.

  • Stock Market Live: Stocks Extend Slide As Tesla, Apple Fail To Power Santa Claus Rally

    Big tech heavyweights aren't able to power the market's elusive 'Santa Claus' rally as traders look for support to close out a brutal year for U.S. stocks.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 28th

    CARE, ADT and MUSA made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 28, 2022.

  • Lithium Miner Sees 25% Price Drop in Boon for EV Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s going to get less expensive in 2023, according to a Chinese supplier of the battery metal, potentially offering some relief to electric-vehicle makers squeezed by soaring costs.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Ar

  • China's Reopening Could be Huge for Oil: Babin

    Oil has been gaining on hopes that China will reopen its economy fully after easing Covid restrictions. But Rebecca Babin of CIBC Private Wealth Group, says risks remain. She's on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • What Expenses Are Paid by the Estate vs. Beneficiary?

    Settling an estate can be a complicated and sometimes time-consuming process. It's the job of the executor to inventory assets, determine what expenses need to be paid and distribute the remainder of the estate to the deceased's beneficiaries. If you're … Continue reading → The post What Estate Expenses Are Paid by the Beneficiary? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) E-commerce Drive Aid FY'2023?

    Industry-related headwinds are offsetting Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) digital-first but not digital-only channel strategy benefits.