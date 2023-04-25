U.S. markets open in 7 hours 34 minutes

Spain's Santander Q1 net profit rises 1% vs same period a year ago

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Santander bank is seen outside a branch in Ronda

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Santander on Tuesday said its net profit in the first quarter rose 1% compared to the same period of 2022 as higher lending income, which offset higher provisions and the impact from a banking levy in Spain.

The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value booked a net profit of 2.57 billion euros ($2.84 billion), compared to 2.54 billion euros in the same quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Santander to post a net profit of 2.45 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9048 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)