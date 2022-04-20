Spanish Companies Present Trends and Innovations at Coverings 2022

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best of Spanish design and innovation was presented at Coverings 2022, North America's largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference, held April 5th through April 8th in Las Vegas.

Each year, Coverings attracts hundreds of architects, designers, distributors, retailers and industry professionals who descend upon the Las Vegas Convention Center to see, touch and learn about the latest innovations and design trends in ceramic tile technology from Spain.

Some of the many trends introduced this year were:

Fearless Color

Designers never shy away from wanting to use color in their projects and this year there was an abundance of chromatic range; from rich blue to more subtle hues. Spanish tiles turn up the color volume!

Neutral and Natural

Is there ever a design that doesn't benefit from calming colors? This year's designs answer the question with fresh and elegant choices.

Indoor/Outdoor Living

Rooms that have access to outdoor living continue to trend, and many companies from Spain answered the call with tiles that gracefully go from an indoor room to an outdoor space.

Gloss and Glam

When a larger design or even small space needs additional shine, these high-gloss tiles answer the call beautifully.

Shape Shifters

While geometric shapes remain a solid choice, Spanish tile makers have upped the ante by introducing more organic shapes imbued with stunning finishes for wall tiles.

