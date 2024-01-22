Spanish company looking to invest $130 million in Anderson

Jan. 22—ANDERSON — The Anderson Plan Commission will consider a request to replat 39 acres for the construction of a $130 million manufacturing plant.

The Plan Commission will consider the request of four property owners in the 5600 to 6400 block of Park Road.

The proposal is for Spanish based company SAICA to construct a 350,000 square foot facility for the manufacturing and distribution of corrugated cardboard and will initially employ 60 people with total future employment expected to reach 120 workers.

The property is a part of a larger rezoning of 252 acres last year.

Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the company needed access to the CSX rail line for the construction of a rail spur to the proposed plant.

He said the company will pay between $39 and $41.50 per hour.

Winkler said SAICA, a 70-year-old family-owned business, wants to start construction as soon as possible.

He said all utilities are available to the site and the city is making plans to improve Park Road between 53rd Street and 67th Street in the future.

Winkler said the company has a similar production facility in Hamilton, Ohio.

The intention is to take the project to the Anderson Redevelopment Commission on Feb. 6 and for approval by the Anderson City Council on Feb. 8.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.