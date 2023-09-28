Spanish Inflation Quickens, Backing Higher-for-Longer ECB Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation accelerated for a second month, demonstrating the persistent price pressures that the European Central Bank’s higher-for-longer approach to interest rates is seeking to stamp out.

September’s reading of 3.2% was due to electricity and fuel costs, the national statistics institute said Thursday. That compares with 2.4% a month earlier is just shy of the 3.3% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The Bank of Spain predicts it will continue to quicken next year.

A measure of underlying pressures that excludes energy and fresh food costs fell more than anticipated, to 5.8%.

The ECB lifted borrowing costs for a 10th straight meeting this month — a move economists and investors think was the final hike in an unprecedented campaign to drag inflation back to 2%.

Some policymakers agree: Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos has said price gains should return to that target if rates are kept at current levels for a prolonged period. Others, like Austria’s Robert Holzmann, warn that shocks such as oil hitting $100 a barrel could yet warrant additional monetary tightening.

Both are set to speak later Thursday.

Spain’s figures kick off a spate of inflation data from across Europe, with early regional data from Germany pointing to a steep national slowdown. For the 20-nation euro zone as a whole, the retreat will be less pronounced. Analysts see a moderation to 4.5% from 5.2% when numbers are released on Friday.

While Spain boasts one of the continent’s lowest inflation rates, its central bank recently boosted the outlook for this year and next. Citing a pickup in the cost of oil, it said it now sees consumer prices rising by 3.6% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024.

--With assistance from Ainhoa Goyeneche and Joel Rinneby.

