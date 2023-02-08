U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.75
    -18.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,112.00
    -94.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,728.25
    -48.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.20
    -14.10 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.13
    +0.99 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.30
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.31 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    -0.0140 (-0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.97
    -0.46 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2110
    +0.1390 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,089.03
    +90.65 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.17
    +7.22 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,913.46
    +48.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Spanish Menswear Brand Harper & Neyer Implements MySize's Naiz Fit Sizing Solution

·4 min read

From fitted suits to preppy casual wear, with Naiz Fit, Harper & Neyer customers are ensured a perfect fit

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"),  an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced that Harper & Neyer, a leading Spain-based menswear brand, has fully implemented and gone live with the Naiz Fit sizing solution, a MySize product. Naiz Fit is being utilized across Harper & Neyer's global ecommerce sites to reduce returns related to size and fit issues.

Harper &amp; Neyer, The stylish and sophisticated brand has implemented MySize's Naiz Fit Sizing Solution
Harper & Neyer, The stylish and sophisticated brand has implemented MySize's Naiz Fit Sizing Solution

With a strong European presence through 21 stores in Spain, France, Italy, Andorra, and Portugal, as well as Mexico, Harper & Neyer's "dressed to win" motto reflects a brand with a clear target for active men who love fashion and are in need of a stylish, elegant and casual outfit.

"Our customers have a distinct taste in style that Harper & Neyer's masculine collection embodies so well. Proper fit is essential to style and comfort. The Naiz Fit sizing tool seamlessly integrates into our ecommerce sites to lead our customers to the best size selection for their body and shape," stated Nabil Salah, CEO of Harper & Neyer.

"Naiz Fit is emerging as the leading SaaS-based sizing solution for European fashion brands and retailers. Through our physical presence and the Naiz Fit team in Spain, MySize has deep marketing and service reach into the EU market, which is further fueling product adoption and accelerating growth for the MySize portfolio of sizing solutions," stated MySize CEO and Founder, Ronen Luzon."

MySize's sizing solutions, MySizeID and Naiz Fit, are software-as-a-serve (SaaS) products offered to fashion brands and retailers worldwide.

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on FacebookLinkedInInstagram, and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Register here for the MySizeID solution for your online store and here for the Naiz Fiz solution.

To learn more about MySize and for additional information, please visit: our website: www.mysizeid.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the acquisition, expected revenues, and the expected closing of the acquisition. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:
Or Kles, CFO
ir@mysizeid.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spanish-menswear-brand-harper--neyer-implements-mysizes-naiz-fit-sizing-solution-301741990.html

SOURCE My Size Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 85% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become one of the more intriguing stocks of the 2020s. The pandemic left the company without significant revenue for more than one year, leading to pain for the company and significant volatility for Carnival stock. The question for investors now is whether that lower stock price signals a buying opportunity or a sign to continue avoiding Carnival stock.

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Uber reports key revenue and bookings beat

    Uber reported its Q4 2022 earnings before the market open.

  • Here's What We Like About Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Exxon Mobil...

  • Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

    Amazon has struggled amid the challenging economic environment, and the near-term outlook remains grim.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock continues to sink amid hopes to raise $1 billion in stock sale

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest movement downward for Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

  • What's Going on With Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) management gave investors significant insight into what was happening at the company. This video will highlight the major announcements from Amazon's latest earnings conference call.

  • CVS Health To Buy Oak Street Health, Making Up For High-Profile Fail

    Oak Street runs primary care centers for older adults. CVS is expanding value-based offerings. OSH stock popped.

  • Do You Believe in the Upside Potential of General Electric Company (GE)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the […]

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Is Lixte Biotechnology Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • 3M raises dividend to $1.50 a share

    MARKET PULSE 3M Co. (MMM) said late Tuesday its board has declared a dividend of $1.50 a share for the first quarter, up from $1.49 a share. The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record on Feb.