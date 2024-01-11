Deutsche Bank Faces Spanish Proceedings Over Derivatives

(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s securities regulator has started “disciplinary proceedings” against Deutsche Bank AG linked to the sale of derivatives in the country.

“The advisory service provided to Spanish clients in relation to highly complex and high-risk financial derivative instruments on currencies” may constitute a “very serious infringement” of Spanish law by Deutsche Bank, the regulator known as CNMV said in a statement Thursday.

Deutsche Bank’s share price deepened losses after the news, dropping as much as 4.85%.

“We are aware of the CNMV’s commencement of proceedings against Deutsche Bank SAEU in relation to the historic sale of FX derivatives in Spain prior to April 2021,” a spokesman for the lender said by email, referring to its Spanish unit. “While we cannot comment on the specifics of the matter, as we have previously stated, the Bank is reviewing and enhancing relevant processes and controls.”

The German bank’s past sales of derivatives in the country have been controversial for some time. They have attracted scrutiny by the European Central Bank, which has been concerned that the German firm hasn’t always explained the associated risks sufficiently, Bloomberg reported previously.

About a year ago, Deutsche Bank completed an internal investigation known as Project Teal that examined dozens of cases where some employees sold foreign exchange derivatives to small and medium-sized Spanish companies. That probe led to settlements with clients worth tens of millions of euros and resulted in the departures of several employees, Bloomberg has reported.

But even though Deutsche Bank made changes to how it sells derivatives in Spain, the German lender subsequently drew criticism from the European Central Bank over ongoing transactions, Bloomberg has reported. CNMV told Bloomberg in October it’s probing the issue.

