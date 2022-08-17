U.S. markets closed

SPAR Group, Inc. to Present at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24th & 25th in Chicago, IL

  • SGRP

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:  SGRP) ("SPAR", "SPAR Group" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services, today announced that Mike Matacunas, President and CEO, and Fay DeVriese, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday August 25, 2022 at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. SPAR Group's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://investors.sparinc.com/events-and-presentations.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in 9 countries around the world.  Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition.  For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals.  Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities.  Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC.  Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Phillip Kupper at 817-368-2556 or pkupper@threepa.com

Company Contact:
SPAR Group, Inc.
Fay DeVriese, Chief Financial Officer
Tel:  248-364-8450

Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC
Sandy Martin / Phillip Kupper
Tel:  214-616-2207 or 817-368-2556

(PRNewsfoto/Spar Group, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Spar Group, Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spar-group-inc-to-present-at-the-13th-annual-midwest-ideas-investor-conference-on-august-24th--25th-in-chicago-il-301607865.html

SOURCE SPAR Group, Inc.

