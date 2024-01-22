SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at SPAR Group's (NASDAQ:SGRP) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SPAR Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$9.8m ÷ (US$94m - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, SPAR Group has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Media industry average of 7.7%.

View our latest analysis for SPAR Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SPAR Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SPAR Group here for free.

So How Is SPAR Group's ROCE Trending?

SPAR Group is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 24%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 46%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, SPAR Group's current liabilities are still rather high at 56% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what SPAR Group has. Since the stock has returned a solid 78% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

SPAR Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SPAR Group that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.