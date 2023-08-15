We Like SPAR Group's (NASDAQ:SGRP) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at SPAR Group's (NASDAQ:SGRP) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SPAR Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$9.1m ÷ (US$93m - US$51m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, SPAR Group has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SPAR Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SPAR Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SPAR Group Tell Us?

SPAR Group is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 104% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Another thing to note, SPAR Group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 55%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From SPAR Group's ROCE

As discussed above, SPAR Group appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

SPAR Group does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

