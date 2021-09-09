U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

Spar Nord Bank A/S submits mandatory takeover bid for the shares of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Company announcement no. 21



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATIONS IN THE JURISDICTION IN QUESTION.

In continuation of stock exchange announcement no. 18 of 17 August 2021, it is hereby announced that Spar Nord Bank A/S (“Spar Nord”) is submitting a mandatory takeover bid to the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank (“DAB”)

On 17 August, Spar Nord acquired 8,548,439 additional shares in DAB. In doing so, the Bank increased its shareholding in DAB from 32.07% to 36.67%, as a result of which, pursuant to section 45 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Spar Nord is required to submit a mandatory takeover bid to all of DAB’s other shareholders.

The offer price is DKK 10.35 per share, which corresponds to the highest price per share that Spar Nord has paid per share within the last six months prior to the approval of the offer document.

The offer period is expected to run until 11 October 2021 at 5.00 pm, subject to extension of the offer period.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to the undersigned, on tel. +45 96 34 40 11 or e-mail lny@sparnord.dk.


Lasse Nyby
Chief Executive Officer

Attachments


