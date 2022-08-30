Spar Nord investigates the potential for issuing Senior Non-Preferred bonds (MREL capital)

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 27

As an element in complying with the capital demands that follow from the bank’s appointment as Systemically Important Financial Institution, Spar Nord has decided to investigate the potential for issuing new Senior Non-Preferred bonds (so-called MREL capital).

In this connection, Spar Nord has mandated Danske Bank, SEB and DNB as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of virtual investor meetings and subsequently explore market interest for the potential issue. Subject to market conditions and investor feedback, Senior Non-Preferred bonds issuance in SEK and/or NOK with intermediate tenor will follow.

The issue will be documented with Spar Nord’s EMTN program, and the bonds will be listed on Euronext in Dublin. The bonds are expected to receive a rating from Moody’s of A3.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations









Attachment



