Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe to observe USD 2.88 Bn incremental growth; High growth expected in the automotive segment -- Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The spare parts logistics market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 2.88 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report highlights the automotive industry as the key end-user in the market. The increasing sales of passenger vehicles are creating a huge demand for automotive spare parts in Europe. Browse through our sample report with selected illustrations on key segments and regions in the market. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2021-2025

The spare parts logistics market in Europe is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional vendors. Over the years, the market has witnessed an increase in the number of consolidations in the form of mergers and acquisitions. Vendors are adopting this strategy to increase their presence in different regions and expand their product portfolios. The strategy also helps them deliver services at all end-to-end points of the supply chain. This is requiring them to open new centers or offices in different geographic locations to offer better services to their customers.

The market is driven by the increasing average age of vehicles. However, complexities involved in time-bound deliveries and customized supply chains will hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. They must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Get more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting their growth by purchasing our full report. Start by Downloading Sample PDF Report

Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

The spare parts logistics market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The market will observe high growth in the automotive segment during the forecast period. The presence of a high number of vehicles in use and the increasing number of new vehicle registrations are driving the demand for spare parts logistics services in the automotive segment.

  • Geography

The Rest of the Europe segment will have the largest share of the market. Germany will also emerge as a major market for spare parts logistics in Europe during the forecast period. The country is seen as a hub for spare parts manufacturing and warehousing. The aerospace industry is also growing in the country with an increase in the number of air passengers. In addition, rising car sales in the country will fuel the growth of the spare parts logistics market in Germany over the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The spare parts logistics market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist spare parts logistics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the spare parts logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the spare parts logistics market in Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spare parts logistics market vendors

Related Reports:

Spare Parts Logistics Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.00

Regional analysis

Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 64%

Key consumer countries

Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

  • CEVA Logistics AG

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

  • FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG

  • Kuehne Nagel International AG

  • Schenker AG

  • United Parcel Service Inc.

  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2021-2025
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spare-parts-logistics-market-in-europe-to-observe-usd-2-88-bn-incremental-growth-high-growth-expected-in-the-automotive-segment--technavio-301640491.html

SOURCE Technavio

