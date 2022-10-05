Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe to observe USD 2.88 Bn incremental growth; High growth expected in the automotive segment -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The spare parts logistics market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 2.88 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report highlights the automotive industry as the key end-user in the market. The increasing sales of passenger vehicles are creating a huge demand for automotive spare parts in Europe. Browse through our sample report with selected illustrations on key segments and regions in the market. Download PDF Report Sample
The spare parts logistics market in Europe is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional vendors. Over the years, the market has witnessed an increase in the number of consolidations in the form of mergers and acquisitions. Vendors are adopting this strategy to increase their presence in different regions and expand their product portfolios. The strategy also helps them deliver services at all end-to-end points of the supply chain. This is requiring them to open new centers or offices in different geographic locations to offer better services to their customers.
The market is driven by the increasing average age of vehicles. However, complexities involved in time-bound deliveries and customized supply chains will hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. They must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Get more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting their growth by purchasing our full report. Start by Downloading Sample PDF Report
Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
The spare parts logistics market in Europe is segmented as below:
End-user
The market will observe high growth in the automotive segment during the forecast period. The presence of a high number of vehicles in use and the increasing number of new vehicle registrations are driving the demand for spare parts logistics services in the automotive segment.
Geography
The Rest of the Europe segment will have the largest share of the market. Germany will also emerge as a major market for spare parts logistics in Europe during the forecast period. The country is seen as a hub for spare parts manufacturing and warehousing. The aerospace industry is also growing in the country with an increase in the number of air passengers. In addition, rising car sales in the country will fuel the growth of the spare parts logistics market in Germany over the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The spare parts logistics market in Europe report covers the following areas:
Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist spare parts logistics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the spare parts logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the spare parts logistics market in Europe
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spare parts logistics market vendors
Spare Parts Logistics Market In Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.00
Regional analysis
Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe
Performing market contribution
Rest of Europe at 64%
Key consumer countries
Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA
CEVA Logistics AG
Deutsche Post AG
DSV Panalpina AS
Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG
Kuehne Nagel International AG
Schenker AG
United Parcel Service Inc.
XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
