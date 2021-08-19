SpareBank 1 SMN : Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 18 August purchased 23,496 equity certificates at a price of NOK 127.76 per equity certificate for use in the group’s savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 24,102 ECC’s.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 16 December 2020 for more information about the savings scheme. Reference is also made to the stock exchange notice of 26 March 2021, in which the authorization to buy back equity certificates is included in the resolution from SpareBank 1 SMN’s Supervisory Board.

Trondheim, 18 August 2021

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



