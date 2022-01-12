U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

SPARK DENTAL MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN'S DENTAL MANAGEMENT

Acquisition Expands Spark's Footprint to 74 Locations in Seven States

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Dental Management, backed by Rock Mountain Capital, today announced that it has acquired Children's Dental Management (CDM) and its 35 locations in three states. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rock Mountain Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rock Mountain Capital)
Dr. Jason Hartman, founder of Spark Orthodontics, was named President and Michael O'Donnell, CEO of CDM, was appointed CEO. As a dental support organization, Spark Dental Management provides complete business and operational support services for its affiliated practices specializing in pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and pediatric oral surgery for ages two to adult. The acquisition includes CDM's five AAAHC-accredited dental surgery centers, a unique and critical component in solving access to care.

In the fourth quarter of 2021 Spark closed on five other acquisitions including Cumberland Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics of Tennessee, Orthodontic Care of Georgia (OCG), Werner Orthodontics of Indiana, Ghosh Orthodontics of Pennsylvania, and Tri-Cities Orthodontics of Virginia and Tennessee. Spark Dental Management now has locations in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware, and Indiana.

"In the last eight months we have expanded our footprint from one state to seven, grown our number of locations over seven-fold, and significantly increased our opportunity to provide access to pediatric dental and orthodontic care," said Dr. Hartman. "This merging of two best-in-class businesses is both exciting and energizing. We are delighted to continue to focus on providing world-class patient care."

"Bringing together Spark's strength in orthodontics and CDM's strength in pediatric dentistry creates a formidable organization dedicated to the highest caliber patient care and to serving underserved markets," said Mr. O'Donnell. "Moving forward, we plan to continue our aggressive growth in our current geographies while expanding into new states."

David Stonehill and David Scharf of Rock Mountain Capital said, "Spark continues to add breadth of services and, with this acquisition, reaffirms the company's commitment to being best-in-class providers. With Mike and Jason's leadership, we look forward to supporting Spark's continued growth."

Rock Mountain Capital announced its first investment in Spark in April 2021.

Spark Dental Management
Spark Dental Management provides the highest level of comprehensive business and operational support services to our 74 affiliated pediatric dental and orthodontics locations in seven states. The company was founded as Spark Orthodontics in 2010 by Jason M. Hartman, D.M.D., M.S., with a keen focus on delivering the highest quality patient care. Spark Dental Management is a portfolio company of Rock Mountain Capital. For more information, visit www.SparkDentalManagement.com.

Rock Mountain Capital
Rock Mountain Capital is a private equity firm founded by industry veteran David Stonehill, who brings over 25 years of experience investing in and growing middle market companies. Rock Mountain focuses on working with entrepreneurs and management teams in the consumer goods & services, technology, media & telecom (TMT), and consumer-facing healthcare services sectors to accelerate organizational development, execute on organic growth opportunities, and pursue strategic M&A and roll-up/consolidation strategies.

Contact:
Abbe Serphos
aserphos@ppbcomms.com
917-699-9661

Spark Dental Management
Spark Dental Management
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spark-dental-management-announces-acquisition-of-childrens-dental-management-301459373.html

SOURCE Rock Mountain Capital

